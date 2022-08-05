Watch what happened when former BMX champion returned home for Monifieth stunt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

BMX champion John Buultjens has returned to Dundee to recreate one of his favourite childhood stunts.

The 50-year-old Dundonian has ventured from his new home in California back to where it all began.

He sets up on Monifieth High Street on a gloriously sunny day to reminisce about one of his most beloved memories, and to put his skills to the test 31 years on.

About to ride up a ramp brought to him all the way from Glasgow by two of his best friends, John has been determined to recreate the stunt down to the very last detail.

Using the same bike he rode the first time around, John is also recreating the stunt wearing the same jacket – which even features the tears and holes it sustained during the original go!

After a couple of practise runs, John gears up to take the stunt for the final time.

Was John happy with how it turned out?

He said: “I wish I’d been able to get a bit more height.

“The original ramp was just made out of old plywood and a couple of bricks.

“It was like a springboard!

“Today’s was a bit more sturdy, so it’s trickier.

“But I’m still so happy to have been back here today and to have done this.

“It’s all about the memories.”

