Watch what happened when former BMX champion returned home for Monifieth stunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Watch what happened when former BMX champion returned home for Monifieth stunt

By Kate Brown
August 5 2022, 5.00pm
Post Thumbnail

BMX champion John Buultjens has returned to Dundee to recreate one of his favourite childhood stunts.

The 50-year-old Dundonian has ventured from his new home in California back to where it all began.

He sets up on Monifieth High Street on a gloriously sunny day to reminisce about one of his most beloved memories, and to put his skills to the test 31 years on.

About to ride up a ramp brought to him all the way from Glasgow by two of his best friends, John has been determined to recreate the stunt down to the very last detail.

Using the same bike he rode the first time around, John is also recreating the stunt wearing the same jacket – which even features the tears and holes it sustained during the original go!

After a couple of practise runs, John gears up to take the stunt for the final time.

Was John happy with how it turned out?

He said: “I wish I’d been able to get a bit more height.

“The original ramp was just made out of old plywood and a couple of bricks.

“It was like a springboard!

“Today’s was a bit more sturdy, so it’s trickier.

“But I’m still so happy to have been back here today and to have done this.

“It’s all about the memories.”

More like this

BMX champ John Buultjens returning home to Dundee to recreate childhood stunts

Was your childhood spent racing around Dundee on Raleigh Chopper or BMX bike?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Past Times team

More from The Courier