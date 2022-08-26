Ghosts, sultans and Tutti Frutti: The rise and fall of the iconic Lundin Links Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Ghosts, sultans and Tutti Frutti: The rise and fall of the iconic Lundin Links Hotel

Demolition will mark the final chapter in the story of the Lundin Links Hotel, which was once a fashionable watering-hole for the rich and famous.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
August 26 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 26 2022, 6.22am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.

Demolition will mark the final chapter in the story of the Lundin Links Hotel, which was once a fashionable watering-hole for the rich and famous.

The Lundin Links Hotel in the village’s Leven Road opened in 1900 to meet the growing demand for accommodation for summer visitors and golfers.

There was a coaching inn at the site from the early 17th Century, which apparently encompassed a house, coach house stable and large garden by 1878.

Human bones were unearthed behind the coaching inn’s garden wall by workmen in 1890, rumoured to be the remains of a traveller who went missing.

A postcard of the Lundin Links Hotel during its glory days.
A postcard of the Lundin Links Hotel during its glory days.

On May 24 1900 the Lundin Links Hotel was opened by Sir John Gilmour after being designed by architect Peter Henderson, who was also captain of Lundin Links Golf Club.

The Courier said the “whole conception and arrangement” was carried out “in the most lavish manner” and reflected “the greatest credit on everyone concerned”.

“The old inn at Lundin Links, which has been well-known in the locality for many years, if not centuries, is now in the course of demolition.

“Like many old and deserving institutions, it has had to give way to modern ideas and usages and to accommodate itself in the development of the place.

“Lundin Links within comparatively few years has come to be one of the most popular summer resorts, and is frequented by visitors from both east and west.

“The growth of the Lundin Links Golf Club is but one evidence of the popularity of the locality, and the links themselves are admittedly of the first rank.

“To meet the requirements of the great influx of visitors arising from this growth of the neighbourhood, the new Lundin Links Hotel has been built and equipped, and the style and taste with which it has been fitted up reflects great credit on Mr and Mrs McTavish and augurs well for the reception which visitors may expect in the future.”

Lundin Links and Main Street in 1932.
Lundin Links and Main Street in 1932.

The hotel was renovated in 1905 before a fire broke out in 1920.

The Evening Telegraph reported the “alarming fire” started in the kitchen and rapidly spread to the roof, ultimately causing £700 of  damage.

“When Buckhaven Fire Brigade arrived on the scene the men at once started to cut the roof, which prevented the fire spreading to other portions of the property.

“With a copious supply of water the fire was soon got under control.

“Great credit is due to the manager, Mr Tom Harris, for the manner in which he fought the outbreak until the arrival of the fire brigade.”

Visitors would arrive at Lundin Links Railway Station before checking in to the once-famous hotel.
Visitors would arrive at Lundin Links Railway Station before checking in to the once-famous hotel.

A new bar opened in 1935 and, during the Second World War, the building was used to house Polish soldiers, many of whom settled in the area.

The hotel was close to Fife’s most stunning coastline and some of the most beautiful golf courses in the world and, as such, would attract visitors from across the world.

John Hammond, the original Oliver Twist from the J. Arthur Rank movie of that name released in the 1940s, climbed the stairway with his mother to enter the hotel at the start of a visit on February 2 1949.

In 1952 the Sultan of Brunei, Omar Ali Saifuddin, and his entourage enjoyed lunch.

Actor Maurice Chevalier was among the stars of stage and screen who visited the hotel.
Actor Maurice Chevalier was among the stars of stage and screen who visited the hotel.

In 1953 the Sultan of Perak, and Maurice Chevalier, the French star of film and cabaret, who became one of the top-paid actors in Hollywood, paid a visit to the hotel.

Margaret Cameron catered for the comfort and requirements of those guests and was manageress at Lundin Links Hotel from 1932 up until her death in 1962.

However, her memory lived on well beyond that time – with ongoing tales of her ‘ghost’ walking around the hotel rattling her keys and turning the lights on in reception!

The hotel was a landmark building for decades and became a hugely popular place for weddings, Hogmanay dinner dances, birthday parties and family meals.

Peter and Mhairi Taylor became the owners of Lundin Links Hotel in 1984.
Peter and Mhairi Taylor became the owners of Lundin Links Hotel in 1984.

Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane famously wore a silver lurex suit when an episode of legendary Glasgow drama Tutti Frutti was partly filmed at the hotel in 1986.

Episode two of John Byrne’s six-part series saw Coltrane’s character, Danny McGlone, getting ready for the band’s performance at the Denbeath Miners’ Welfare Club.

Owners Campbell and Helen McIntyre’s 10-year-old pet boxer dog, Butch, got an unexpected role in the episode, although locals struggled to recognise the place.

Producer Andy Park and director Tony Smith transformed the sumptuous interior into the type of accommodation the Majestics rock ‘n’ roll band might use!

Robbie Coltrane and the Tutti Frutti gang famously filmed a classic episode of John Byrne's series at the hotel.
Robbie Coltrane and the Tutti Frutti gang famously filmed a classic episode of John Byrne’s series at the hotel.

Lundin Links Hotel suffered as a result of the recession in 2012 and the owners unsuccessfully applied to tear the place down and redevelop it into a retirement facility.

Kapital Assets bought the building after approval was given to partially demolish and convert it into sheltered housing in 2012 but nothing ever happened.

The hotel closed in 2014 and much of the Tudor-style building’s interior was gutted following a major blaze in November 2016, amid claims the outbreak happened after folk were playing a role-playing zombie apocalypse game inside that led to a fire.

Age started to catch up with the old girl in the noughties.
Age started to catch up with the old girl in the noughties.

In October 2017 Councillor Colin Davidson warned the abandoned hotel could be burned to the ground unless it was given a long overdue new lease of life.

Mr Davidson said: “My concern is that we are going to end up with another Denbeath miners’ club or Viewforth High School and the place will go up in flames.

“If it goes on fire one night or someone gets trapped, suddenly people will ask what the council has done about it.”

The building was described as “the most iconic slum in Scotland” after vandals daubed Satan 666 on the walls in February 2022.

The hotel was a sorry state in this image from 2021.
The hotel is a sorry state in this image from 2021.

Fife Council took court action to secure the eyesore building in March after almost every window was smashed.

But just two months later firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze there.

Kapital Residential petitioned the Court of Session in Edinburgh in July 2022 for a wind-up order, which was the first step towards liquidation.

A major fire on August 17 was the final nail in the coffin for the 122-year-old building, which will now be demolished “as soon as possible”.

It marks a sad end for this once-grand hotel.

The August 2022 fire at the Lundin Links Hotel completely destroyed the building.
The August 2022 fire at the Lundin Links Hotel completely destroyed the building.

More like this:

Rothes Colliery: When the ill-fated Glenrothes coal mine was blasted into rubble

Picture exclusive: We go on site with bulldozers at Strathmartine Hospital demolition

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
International Dog Day: Fond memories of four-legged friends across Tayside and Fife
0
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
How Billy Mackenzie made sure Dundee United were on song for landmark cup final
2
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
Dundee University archives exhibition uncovers city's Tales of the Unexpected
0
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
Picture exclusive: We go on site with bulldozers at Strathmartine Hospital demolition
0
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
Do you remember the distinctive décor and under-18s discos at The Venue in Dundee?
0
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
Dundee murderer Andrew Hunter was man of 'exceptional depravity' who strangled wife with dog…
0
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
In pictures: How Kirkton High became Baldragon Academy... then rubble
0
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
Would a double-decker road crossing on stumps of old Tay Rail Bridge have worked?
1
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
How pop star Darius Campbell Danesh touched hearts of his Dundee fans
0
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
Were you taught to dance at Lochee's Star Ballroom by Dundee’s Fred and Ginger?
1

More from The Courier

Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
GIG GUIDE: Rockore returns to Fife
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
Tabletop Games back on the boards in Perth
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Forget filters and editing - before digital cameras we were capturing memories
0
Robbie Coltrane is part of the Lundin Links Hotel's story of triumph and tragedy dating back to 1900.
Two traditional Highland Games make a comeback
Rory McIlroy shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson's curling wish and the…
0
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee disappointed at full-time at Aberdeen.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on playing for a year with 'nine out of 10 pain'…
0