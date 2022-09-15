Meet the Dundee couple whose actions helped capture Nazi spy Jessie Jordan in 1937 By Neil Drysdale September 15 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 15 2022, 3.24pm 0 comments Dundee couple Mary and John Curran helped snare Nazi spy Jessie Jordan in 1937. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags dundee Second World War Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times Big Country and Harvest Home: The start of something special for Fife band that… 0 Dundee Rover: Queen's ties to car will mean sombre 50th birthday for P5B Coupé 0 V&A Dundee: From over a decade of planning to opening party featuring Lewis Capaldi… 1 Here's what happened when Celtic's greatest ever player Jimmy Johnstone signed for Dundee 1 Charles III in Dundee: When Dennis the Menace had the future king in stitches 0 In pictures: Memories of the warm welcomes given to the Queen by the people… 0 Devastating Hilltown market blaze that saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three… 0 James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the… 0 Fife archaeology: Hopes that latest dig will 'sharpen dates' for East Lomond hill fort 0 A fixed anchor in a storm-tossed world: The Queen was part of all our… 0 More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0
Conversation