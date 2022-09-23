The Rialto: Lochee cinema made movie history before fire hit iconic building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

The Rialto: Lochee cinema made movie history before fire hit iconic building

By Kate Brown
September 23 2022, 6.00am
The former Rialto Cinema in Lochee
The Rialto cinema was left to rack and ruin before being demolished.

The Rialto cinema in Lochee played its final reel 60 years ago after entertaining audiences for more than three decades.

The Gray’s Lane building made history in Dundee by showing the first full-length ‘talkie’ in 1929 before it was converted into a bingo hall in the 60s.

It operated as a bingo hall until the early 2000s when it was hit by a fierce blaze that signalled the end of its life before it was demolished.

It was a sad end for a survivor of cinema’s golden age.

Dundee at the movies

So let’s go back to the start of the 20th century.

Here we find Dundonians caught up in a love affair with the movies.

The Wellington cinema was one of the first built in Dundee in 1906 by Arthur Henderson which sprung up on the street of the same name.

The Wellington was so popular that it soon inspired a building frenzy across Tayside and Fife to satisfy the demand for picture houses.

As for Dundee, at the peak of film-going it boasted a total of 25 different cinemas, a significant number compared with today’s three.

The Rialto stood in Gray's Lane.
The Rialto stood in Gray's Lane.

Among them was the Rialto.

Built in 1926, the Lochee landmark was perhaps Dundee’s most distinctive looking cinema, with a Mexican-style exterior and Chinese-style interior.

The cinema once seated more than 1,100 people in its auditorium, which was decorated in the manner of a Chinese garden.

Red, black and gold murals were painted on the walls, and the orchestra sat on a garden bridge.

The projection box was constructed in the shape of a face with its light coming from the eyes.

First feature talkie shown at Lochee cinema

The Rialto Cinema opened in 1928.

In March 1929, owner John Pennycook introduced a ground-breaking new programme to the cinema.

The Rialto would show eight short ‘talkies’, and so would his other two cinemas, The Cinerama on South Tay Street, and The Royalty on Watson Street.

The talkies were a roaring success and at the end of that decade, the first feature talking film, Lucky Boy, starring George Jessell, was shown in the same three cinemas.

A large number of Cox's Stack workers leaving Camperdown works in June 1950.
A large number of Cox's Stack workers leaving Camperdown works in June 1950.

In Lochee, Camperdown Works would come out at 5.30pm and by 6pm there would be quite a queue outside the Rialto.

The workers would buy a fish supper on the way and eat them in the queue while they waited to get in.

Rialto cinema reopens as bingo club

In the late-1950’s, the Rialto was taken over by the J.B. Milne Theatres chain, but it was closed as a cinema in 1962.

Still operated by J.B. Milne, it was converted that year into an All Square Bingo Club and reopened, becoming extremely popular in Lochee over the next 30 years.

The old cinema was also the setting of Scottish lightweight boxer Ken Buchanan’s last amateur contest before he turned professional in 1965.

Buchanan would go on to become the former undisputed world lightweight champion and got in the ring during a show put on by Lochee Boys’ Club.

The distinctive décor was a worthy backdrop to his amateur swan song.

Scottish boxer, Ken Buchanan
Scottish boxer, Ken Buchanan, was a world champion in the 1970s.

As the All Square Bingo Club, several Dundonians went on to make their fortunes on the site of the old cinema, which was eventually designated a Grade B Listed building by Historic Scotland in 1993.

A 35-year-old woman won £48,000 at the Bingo Club in February 1996, which was the first of three major wins at the site that year.

Next it was a woman from Carnoustie who took home the prize of £59,000.

But the city’s biggest prize that year went to a 37-year-old woman who won £110,000 in December.

Then in 1997, a Douglas woman won £93,939 plus the club bonus of an extra £81.

Bingo manager Jimmy Smith with the club's dog which was called Ri.
Bingo manager Jimmy Smith with the club's dog which was called Ri.

A decade later, the bingo club had closed and the vacant old cinema site was lying in wait for the days its doors would open to the public once more.

As a listed building, the Rialto couldn’t be demolished and simply had to wait to be used again.

In March 2007, however, its long life nearly came to an end.

A fierce blaze broke out in the main auditorium during the night and was quickly attended to by the city’s emergency services.

The fire broke out on the first floor around 9pm and damaged the floor of the derelict Rialto building.

Four fire crews using jet hoses and water tender ladders spent an hour damping down the blaze in the two-storey building.

The Rialto became a sorry state following a blaze in the 2000s.

A Tayside Police spokesman said the fire was not being treated as suspicious, and an inspection was soon carried out to determine if any structural damage had been caused.

The city engineer found the hall to be structurally safe but expressed some concern about the fabric of the roof.

The site of the old cinema was heavily smoke-logged during the blaze, however the actual fire damage was limited to the main auditorium.

The former cinema became home to a family of pigeons before the bulldozers moved in.
The former cinema became home to a family of pigeons before the bulldozers moved in.

Discussions soon began to decide the Rialto’s fate.

Its owner was determined to get the building de-listed.

It had fallen into disrepair following the 2007 fire and pigeons had since settled in, accessing the premises through a hole in the roof left by the blaze.

The infestation of the birds gave local councillors and nearby residents cause for concern as pigeon droppings soon became a common nuisance.

But soon, more serious concerns were raised over the buildings structural integrity as local young people began playing in the old cinema.

Bulldozers get to work pulling down a piece of Dundee's cinema history.
Bulldozers get to work pulling down a piece of Dundee's cinema history.

The building was finally delisted and the Rialto could finally be either demolished or renovated.

First, there were rumours that the Rialto would be converted into a play area.

However, soon the site was flagged up for housing.

Demolition works at the site of the old cinema
The Rialto was demolished without ceremony.

Ramsay Properties submitted a planning application to turn the cinema into a block of 12 flats.

The demolition plan said that the trees along the western boundary of the site would be kept, however those to the south would be removed and replaced by at least two new trees for each old one.

The planning permission was granted and the Rialto Cinema was demolished in November 2014.

A team started work at 6am to bring the former Lochee landmark to the ground.

The flats would take on a modern appearance and also incorporate the art deco style of the former cinema.

An impression of how the flats at the former Rialto cinema site would look.
An impression of how the flats at the former Rialto cinema site would look.

Courier columnist Jim Crumley grew up on Gray’s Lane where the old Rialto was built and still remembers fondly his trips to the flicks when growing up.

Jim said: “Gray’s Lane was where my mother grew up with her parents and her two brothers.

“The Rialto was why they lived in Gray’s Lane, because my grandfather, Bill Illingworth, was its manager.

“My other grandfather, Bob Crumley the goalie, lived 200 yards away and so did my father and his five brothers and sisters.

“By the time I was old enough to remember anything at all, only my Illingworth grandparents were alive.

“But both my parents came gift wrapped with a love of the cinema.

Jim Crumley and his family in the days when they would enjoy a trip to the Rialto.
Jim Crumley and his family outside his prefab in the days when they would enjoy a trip to the Rialto.

“It was hardly surprising in my mother who, as a child herself, must have lived as much inside the Rialto as outside it, and once my father met my Illingworth grandfather he would have been charmed into that world, for charm and a lifelong passion for the cinema world from the inside were my grandfather’s stock-in-trade.

“So my brother and I were swept up into his irresistible allure and ‘going to the flicks’ was part of our routine throughout our childhood.

“By the time I knew my grandfather he had moved along the road to Logie Street, and by then he was managing the Astoria too, so he lived more or less halfway between his charges.

“And although my parents’ prefab was in Glamis Road, and a mile away from their Lochee heartland, we were at my grandfather’s house several days a week after school and Lochee’s lifeblood was in the veins of all of us.

“The Rialto was the magic lantern that made it all shine.”

Only memories remain of the Rialto cinema, Lochee.
Only memories remain of the Rialto.

Editor's Picks