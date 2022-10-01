‘The plane shook the house’: Father’s St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired joiner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

‘The plane shook the house’: Father’s St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired joiner

By Michael Alexander
October 1 2022, 7.05am
St Andrews Home Guard circa 1943/44. David Makein is pictured back row left
St Andrews Home Guard circa 1943/44. David Makein is pictured back row left

The recent passing of the Queen has prompted lifelong St Andrews Courier reader Norrie Makein to get in touch with a letter signed by King George VI and a photograph of his father in the St Andrews Home Guard.

Norrie’s father David – a local farm worker – was in the St Andrews Home Guard from July 24 1943 until December 31 1944.

When the Second World War ended, Norrie’s father received a letter from the King which said: “In the years when our country was in mortal danger, David Makein gave generously of his time and powers to make himself ready for her defence by force of arms and with his life if need be.”

Letter sent to David Makein of St Andrews Home Guard signed by King George VI

Uniformed

Norrie, 86, a retired joiner, also has a photograph of the St Andrews Home Guard which includes his father (back row left) which he thinks was taken outside Madras College on South Street.

“My dad would be in his 50s when that picture was taken,” says Norrie, who was born at Newmill farm outside Cupar in 1935.

“He worked on different farms all round about and worked at St Nicholas Farm, next to the East Sands, at St Andrews at that time.

David Makein in St Andrews Home Guard circa 1943/44. David back row left

“My brother was in the Home Guard too but he’s not in the photo because he was called up to serve with the Royal Artillery, firing 25 pounder guns on the frontline.

“The man down at the front of the picture was Professor Rose. He stayed down Windmill Road. He was the Captain Mannering!”

Work on the farms

Norrie, the youngest and last surviving of nine siblings, said three of his brothers went off to war – two in the air force and one in the Royal Artillery.

Norrie explained the family lived in a now demolished house that used to sit to the left of the track running from the end of Lamond Drive down to St Nicholas Farm.

Norrie Makein (left) and members of his family outside his house at St Nicholas Farm, St Andrews, in the 1940s

“One thing I can remember during the war is the aeroplanes in the dark coming down from Brownhills,” he says.

“The house had these double doors. My dad held the door shut. My mum said ‘why are you rattling the doors?’ He would say ‘I’m trying to hold it shut!’

“He was trying to hold me down as well. My mother and my two sisters were under the table. The plane shook the house.

“The plane can’t have been very high when it went over the top!”

Retired St Andrews joiner Norrie Makein in September 2022 with photograph of St Andrews Home Guard which includes his father David

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Winston Churchill.
Winston Churchill: Has his 'antagonism' with Dundee been misrepresented?
The second hole at Carnoustie which is among the treasure trove of images in Donald Ford's book.
Links golf book fitting last hurrah for Hearts legend and Carnoustie photographer Donald Ford
Post Thumbnail
Jocky Wilson said... Fife darts great became even bigger hit thanks to Top of…
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Plaza Hilltown cinema retrospective Picture shows; Plaza cinema Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
The Plaza cinema took Dundee film fans from the Hilltown to Hollywood
The Highgate Shopping Centre, High Street, Lochee.
Lochee's Highgate Centre checked out for the final time in 2012
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Days of our lives school snaps Picture shows; Grove Academy pupils. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Grove…
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Oor Wullie sketch Picture shows; Oor Wullie sketch. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Early signed Oor Wullie sketch found in autograph album to go under the hammer
Ken Pringle remembers when Nazis bombed Birkhill in Angus.
'The night I watched the Nazis bomb Birkhill': Ken, 93, recalls wartime devastation
Breeks Marketgait 80s001
Alastair 'Breeks' Brodie: Go back to Groucho's thanks to our archive interview with late…
Moving the RRS Discovery from Victoria Dock to Discovery Quay under the Tay Road Bridge.
Pictures show historic moment RRS Discovery made her final journey across Dundee 30 years…

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
3
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
4
dundee restaurants
6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying…
5
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
6
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…
7
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
10
Tomasz Lacki at an earlier court appearance.
Fake Amazon driver who conned 90-year-old Crieff woman is ‘victim of Brexit’

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This…
Jacob McDonald, 6, has crossed six iconic bridges in Scotland to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis.
Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer continues his search for a new striker.
Dundee will utilise squad in Championship triple header says manager Gary Bowyer
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I put on my wedding band, and I have to laugh
Lauren Lyle stars as Methil-raised DS Karen Pirie in the TV series based on Val McDermid's book.
TELLYBOX: Karen Pirie is great, Inside Man a bit baffling
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…

Editor's Picks