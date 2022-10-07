Dundee United legend John Holt celebrated in new book

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Finan, author and Courier columnist, compiled a book of tributes to John Holt for the former Dundee United man’s testimonial dinner.

Holt won the Premier League, two League Cups and reached the Uefa Cup final during 14 incredible years at Dundee United.

Here, Steve speaks about Holty: Dundee United Legend.

John ‘changed the game’

Dave Narey doesn’t do interviews.

But for John Holt, his team-mate and friend of 50 years, he made an exception.

Dave is a gentleman, but a private individual, and that should be respected. But when he does speak about football, everyone should listen.

He said: “John was a much better player than he is given credit for. It always surprised me he didn’t get recognised for that.

“He won the ball, he was good at tackling. You needed that in those days. But there was much more. He’d hold the ball until there was a pass on, or if there was space he’d burst forward, always with the ball under control.

“John got us up the park. He changed the game. He was into the opposition half, driving the team on.”

How close was Holt to a Scotland cap?

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown agreed, and revealed how close John was to a national call.

He said: “Unaccountably, John was never selected for Scotland.

“As Andy Roxburgh’s assistant for the World Cup in Italy 1990 and Euro ’92, I know how highly he thought of John. It genuinely was an agonising decision to omit a player with such consummate ability and a wonderfully favourable attitude.”

The thing that always strikes you about the United side of the 1980s is the camaraderie they still show. They are fitba men which means (as everyone who played the game knows) there is banter, mickey-taking and laughs.

This shone through.

Maurice Malpas said of Holty’s famous 1982 hat-trick against Kilmarnock: “It was perfect! Twa sclaffs and one ballooned aff his heid!”

Eamonn Bannon said: “Holty scored a hat-trick? And I provided all three assists? Doesn’t sound like me! And Holty got three for us? Not own goals?”

Dave Bowman took a different banter line: “What an excellent moustache! I don’t think when I came to Tannadice I could even grow a tash, but after seeing Holty’s I wouldn’t even try. No way you’re going to match that!”

But all of them were serious when paying tribute to John as a player.

Jim McInally said: “He was very loyal to United. Always gave 100% and did what was best for the club. There aren’t many players as loyal as that, and definitely not nowadays.”

Paul Sturrock said: “The most under-rated football player at the club in our time. He played all over the park. Very good as a wide midfielder, I thought that was his best position.”

Paul Hegarty said: “The best thing about John is that you could depend on him ALL the time. Not just sometimes, not just good games here and there. Every single minute of every single game.”

Alan Preston said: “Holty was good enough to play for Scotland. Close to a call-up, I believe.”

Iain Ferguson said: “In Wee Jim’s teams, if you didn’t do the job you weren’t in the team. So for John to be able to do so many things shows how good a player he was.”

One of the more unusual comments was from Neil Simpson, the former Aberdeen player, who lined up in opposition to John in New Firm derbies.

“Simmo” was sent out by Alex Ferguson to do exactly the same task Jim McLean sent John Holt out to do. Get into the tackles, win the midfield battle.

Simmo told of the raw aggression he had to display while facing guys like Holty and Celtic’s Roy Aitken. But he also tells of how, later in life, he met these former enemies at coaching courses and has become firm friends, and is full of respect for John.

Tributes came thick and fast for book on Dundee United legend

Lorraine Kelly told of John’s help setting up a charity game; Chick Young revealed a tale of antics with John in a Montrose nightclub; Jim Spence gave an insight into John as a youngster at Invergowrie Boys Club.

The Dode Fox podcast duo, Ronnie and Paul contributed, as did Tom Duthie the revered former Tele sports writer, United programme editor Peter Rundo, and author of the Bob Servant books Neil Forsyth.

Tom Cairns, an expert on the history of Dundee United, talked of John’s role as matchday host at Tannadice.

“It is only when you learn about a man in many circumstances that you really know him. John is, 100% of the time, a gentleman. There aren’t many people you can say that about and actually mean it.”

One of the more intriguing contributions was from Paddy Barclay. Paddy is a heavyweight, the only journalist to have worked for all the “Big Four” national broadsheets. Paddy grew up in Dundee and is a Dundee FC supporter but had generous words for John Holt’s part in a United team he describes as “among the most exciting I’ve seen in my 40-year career”.

The personal tributes from John’s wife Linda, son John, and daughter Sarah are perhaps the best part of the book.

It isn’t easy to know what to say about your husband or dad, knowing he will read it.

We hit upon the idea of keeping in mind how John’s grandchildren, and their children, might see it when they look at it in 30 or 40 years’ time, wondering; “What was all this fuss about grandad?”

Halcyon glory days of the 1980s

For my part, compiling a book about a man I watched in that United team was a highly enjoyable experience.

I got to re-live halcyon nights like Barcelona 1987, when John was man of the match. Manchester United away in 1984 when Holty was a better player than Bryan Robson, and that 5-0 demolition of Borussia Mönchengladbach in 1981 when John faced Lothar Matthäus in midfield.

I got to blether fitba to heroes like Hamish the Goalie, Heggie, Big Sash, Luggy, Super Mo, Biscuits, and Eamonn Bannon.

Lastly, I must mention Stephen Simpson, owner of Winter & Simpson Printers, who underwrote the costs, and Ronnie Smith of Events 105 who was the driving force behind the John Holt testimonial idea.

Copies of the book are available from Winter & Simpson’s Dunsinane Industrial Estate premises for £8 or £10 by post by calling 01382 813813.