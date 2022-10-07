Dundee United legend John Holt celebrated in new book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Dundee United legend John Holt celebrated in new book

Steve Finan, author and Courier columnist, compiled a book of tributes to John Holt for the former Dundee United man’s testimonial dinner.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
October 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 7 2022, 1.38pm
Photo of Graeme Strachan
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.

Steve Finan, author and Courier columnist, compiled a book of tributes to John Holt for the former Dundee United man’s testimonial dinner.

Holt won the Premier League, two League Cups and reached the Uefa Cup final during 14 incredible years at Dundee United.

Here, Steve speaks about Holty: Dundee United Legend.

John ‘changed the game’

Dave Narey doesn’t do interviews.

But for John Holt, his team-mate and friend of 50 years, he made an exception.

Dave is a gentleman, but a private individual, and that should be respected. But when he does speak about football, everyone should listen.

David Narey.
David Narey has been paying tribute to his former team-mate. Image: SNS.

He said: “John was a much better player than he is given credit for. It always surprised me he didn’t get recognised for that.

“He won the ball, he was good at tackling. You needed that in those days. But there was much more. He’d hold the ball until there was a pass on, or if there was space he’d burst forward, always with the ball under control.

“John got us up the park. He changed the game. He was into the opposition half, driving the team on.”

How close was Holt to a Scotland cap?

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown agreed, and revealed how close John was to a national call.

He said: “Unaccountably, John was never selected for Scotland.

“As Andy Roxburgh’s assistant for the World Cup in Italy 1990 and Euro ’92, I know how highly he thought of John. It genuinely was an agonising decision to omit a player with such consummate ability and a wonderfully favourable attitude.”

The thing that always strikes you about the United side of the 1980s is the camaraderie they still show. They are fitba men which means (as everyone who played the game knows) there is banter, mickey-taking and laughs.

Craig Brown meets Scotland fans before the opening game of the World Cup in 1998
Craig Brown meets Scotland fans before the opening game of the World Cup in 1998. Image: PA.

This shone through.

Maurice Malpas said of Holty’s famous 1982 hat-trick against Kilmarnock: “It was perfect! Twa sclaffs and one ballooned aff his heid!”

Eamonn Bannon said: “Holty scored a hat-trick? And I provided all three assists? Doesn’t sound like me! And Holty got three for us? Not own goals?”

Dave Bowman took a different banter line: “What an excellent moustache! I don’t think when I came to Tannadice I could even grow a tash, but after seeing Holty’s I wouldn’t even try. No way you’re going to match that!”

But all of them were serious when paying tribute to John as a player.

Jim McInally said: “He was very loyal to United. Always gave 100% and did what was best for the club. There aren’t many players as loyal as that, and definitely not nowadays.”

Dundee Utd's Paul Sturrock in action during the 1987 Uefa Cup final against Gothenburg
Dundee Utd’s Paul Sturrock in action during the 1987 Uefa Cup final against Gothenburg. Image: SNS.

Paul Sturrock said: “The most under-rated football player at the club in our time. He played all over the park. Very good as a wide midfielder, I thought that was his best position.”

Paul Hegarty said: “The best thing about John is that you could depend on him ALL the time. Not just sometimes, not just good games here and there. Every single minute of every single game.”

Alan Preston said: “Holty was good enough to play for Scotland. Close to a call-up, I believe.”

Iain Ferguson said: “In Wee Jim’s teams, if you didn’t do the job you weren’t in the team. So for John to be able to do so many things shows how good a player he was.”

One of the more unusual comments was from Neil Simpson, the former Aberdeen player, who lined up in opposition to John in New Firm derbies.

Neil Simpson remembers his battles with John Holt in the 1980s New Firm derbies
Neil Simpson remembers his battles with John Holt in the 1980s New Firm derbies. Image: DC Thomson.

“Simmo” was sent out by Alex Ferguson to do exactly the same task Jim McLean sent John Holt out to do. Get into the tackles, win the midfield battle.

Simmo told of the raw aggression he had to display while facing guys like Holty and Celtic’s Roy Aitken. But he also tells of how, later in life, he met these former enemies at coaching courses and has become firm friends, and is full of respect for John.

Tributes came thick and fast for book on Dundee United legend

Lorraine Kelly told of John’s help setting up a charity game; Chick Young revealed a tale of antics with John in a Montrose nightclub; Jim Spence gave an insight into John as a youngster at Invergowrie Boys Club.

The Dode Fox podcast duo, Ronnie and Paul contributed, as did Tom Duthie the revered former Tele sports writer, United programme editor Peter Rundo, and author of the Bob Servant books Neil Forsyth.

Tom Cairns, an expert on the history of Dundee United, talked of John’s role as matchday host at Tannadice.

John Holt
John Holt was always on the front foot during 14 glorious years with United. Image: SNS.

“It is only when you learn about a man in many circumstances that you really know him. John is, 100% of the time, a gentleman. There aren’t many people you can say that about and actually mean it.”

One of the more intriguing contributions was from Paddy Barclay. Paddy is a heavyweight, the only journalist to have worked for all the “Big Four” national broadsheets. Paddy grew up in Dundee and is a Dundee FC supporter but had generous words for John Holt’s part in a United team he describes as “among the most exciting I’ve seen in my 40-year career”.

The personal tributes from John’s wife Linda, son John, and daughter Sarah are perhaps the best part of the book.

It isn’t easy to know what to say about your husband or dad, knowing he will read it.

We hit upon the idea of keeping in mind how John’s grandchildren, and their children, might see it when they look at it in 30 or 40 years’ time, wondering; “What was all this fuss about grandad?”

Halcyon glory days of the 1980s

For my part, compiling a book about a man I watched in that United team was a highly enjoyable experience.

I got to re-live halcyon nights like Barcelona 1987, when John was man of the match. Manchester United away in 1984 when Holty was a better player than Bryan Robson, and that 5-0 demolition of Borussia Mönchengladbach in 1981 when John faced Lothar Matthäus in midfield.

The new book by Steve Finan featuring art work by Bryan Orr.

I got to blether fitba to heroes like Hamish the Goalie, Heggie, Big Sash, Luggy, Super Mo, Biscuits, and Eamonn Bannon.

Lastly, I must mention Stephen Simpson, owner of Winter & Simpson Printers, who underwrote the costs, and Ronnie Smith of Events 105 who was the driving force behind the John Holt testimonial idea.

Copies of the book are available from Winter & Simpson’s Dunsinane Industrial Estate premises for £8 or £10 by post by calling 01382 813813.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Ian Brown came up smelling of roses after Caird Hall masterclass in 2007
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Do you remember Meri-Mate? The fizzy drinks that took Dundee by storm
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Giant Haystacks, Big Daddy and Mick McManus were the ring kings of Perth City…
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Hear Dundee FC's Hammy and The Hamsters take a shot at pop glory in…
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Meet the WWI nurse who went to war with a 'wriggling monster' and caught…
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Cox's Stack: How iconic tower could have brought Las Vegas to Lochee
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the…
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
'The plane shook the house': Father's St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired…
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Winston Churchill: Has his 'antagonism' with Dundee been misrepresented?
5

Most Read

1
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
The inverted pyramid: why newspaper paragraphs often consist of a single sentence
Starter of king prawn cocktail at Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes
Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for…
The new book pays tribute to the Dundee United legend. Image: Bryan Orr.
'Raw sewage' in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses 'extremely concerned'
Cupar Swimming Club is one of the best in Scotland
Cupar Swimming Club named one of the best in Scotland despite pool opening cuts

Editor's Picks