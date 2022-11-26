6 Scottish sports books to read this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
6 Scottish sports books to read this winter

By DC Thomson Shop
November 26 2022, 8.50am Updated: December 21 2022, 12.59pm
Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus lifting the Claret Jug at the 1966 Open Championship. Photograph featured in Golf in Scotland in the Black & White Era

All featuring fascinating archive photos capturing a different era, we preview 6 Scottish sports books exploring golf, rugby and fitba’.

1. Golf in Scotland in the Black & White Era

Arnold Palmer
The ‘Big Three’ Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player pictured at Muirfield (1966)

Released this year to coincide with the historic 150th Open held at St Andrews, revisit famous names and courses with Golf in Scotland in the Black & White Era.

Collecting fascinating photos from the vast DC Thomson archive, readers are taken on a journey exploring much-discussed periods in Scottish golf history.

John Panton
Pitlochry-born John Panton pictured in 1968

See famous courses including St Andrews and Carnoustie through the years, featuring appearances from icons of the men’s and women’s game (and a few celebrity cameos).

Walker Cup
The 1947 Walker Cup at St Andrews

The “Big Three” Palmer, Nicklaus and Player, Tom Morris, Babe Zaharias and more all feature with the book also including uncovered snaps of St Andrews through the decades, all highlighting how the spiritual home of golf has changed.

Click here for more info

2. Jim McLean – Dundee United Legend

Jim McLean
Jim McLean on the touchline in 1991

Explore the man, the manager and the legend (with a few myths debunked along the way) with a title looking at Jim McLean – the greatest manager to ever sit in the dugout at Tannadice.

Jim McLean with the league Cup in 1979
Jim McLean with the league Cup in 1979

Former colleagues, players and rivals all contribute alongside Jim’s family. As well as shedding a little light on the man, readers will also gain a little insight into the tactics that helped Dundee United during one of the most successful spells in the club’s history.

You’ll also revisit the famous rivalry with Fergie, also hearing from Jim’s brother and Dundee United supporters describing their emories of Jim and some of the club’s famous victories during his twenty-two-year spell in charge of the Dundee side.

Click here for more info

3. We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era

Kenn
Kenny Dalglish fires Scotland to victory in 1976 at Wembley
Kenny Dalglish
Kenny Dalglish fires Scotland to victory in 1976 at Hampden.

Stepping back in time, We Had A Dream charts the highs and lows of the Scotland National Team, featuring appearances from some of the country’s greatest-ever players.

Scotland v England at Hampden (1956)
Scotland v England at Hampden (1956)

From Hughie Gallacher, a man with more goals than caps, to King Kenny and famous encounters with the Auld Enemy, wonderful archive photos help to take readers on a trip down memory lane.

Crucial qualifiers, world cup memories and more, this is a must-read for fans of oor national team.

Click here for more info

4. Dark Blue Blood – Scottish Rugby in the Black & White Era

Scotland v France
Scotland v France during the 1956 Five Nations Championship

A unique record of Scottish rugby, Dark Blue Blood documents line-ups from across the country with the help of photos taken in days gone by.

Fans will also love photographs capturing the national team playing sides from around the world, fascinating snaps of Murrayfield and much more.

Click here for more info

5. Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 2

Dundee United v Barcelona
Dundee United v Barcelona (1966)

Take a look back at famous grounds dotted across the country with Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 2.

Capturing venues as they were meant to be seen, full of fans cheering the heroes on, Volume 2 includes Hibs, Dundee United, Aberdeen and Rangers.

George Best
George Best during his spell at Hibs during the 1979/80 season

Former Scotland Manager, Craig Brown, providing the foreword, dedicated chapters also take a look at legendary lost grounds and aspects of fitba’ long forgotten.

Click here for more info

6. Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 3

Pars Captain Ron Mailer
Pars Captain, Ron Mailer with the Scottish Cup in 1961

Former Scotland International Leanne Crichton providing a memorable foreword, Volume 3 continues the exploration of Scottish football grounds across the country.

Celtic Park, Tynecastle, Dens Park, East End Park and more featured, author Steve Finan also dedicates a chapter to the 1960 European Final taking place at Hampden.

Dundee FC v A.C. Milan
Dundee FC v A.C. Milan in 1963

A star-studded 10-goal clash between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, other book highlights include a look at the weather and things you don’t see at grounds anymore.

Click here for more info

Browse all Scottish Sports books

Click here to view our full selection of sports titles.

12 Scottish Football books looking back at a different era

