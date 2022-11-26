6 Scottish sports books to read this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All featuring fascinating archive photos capturing a different era, we preview 6 Scottish sports books exploring golf, rugby and fitba’.

1. Golf in Scotland in the Black & White Era

Released this year to coincide with the historic 150th Open held at St Andrews, revisit famous names and courses with Golf in Scotland in the Black & White Era.

Collecting fascinating photos from the vast DC Thomson archive, readers are taken on a journey exploring much-discussed periods in Scottish golf history.

See famous courses including St Andrews and Carnoustie through the years, featuring appearances from icons of the men’s and women’s game (and a few celebrity cameos).

The “Big Three” Palmer, Nicklaus and Player, Tom Morris, Babe Zaharias and more all feature with the book also including uncovered snaps of St Andrews through the decades, all highlighting how the spiritual home of golf has changed.

2. Jim McLean – Dundee United Legend

Explore the man, the manager and the legend (with a few myths debunked along the way) with a title looking at Jim McLean – the greatest manager to ever sit in the dugout at Tannadice.

Former colleagues, players and rivals all contribute alongside Jim’s family. As well as shedding a little light on the man, readers will also gain a little insight into the tactics that helped Dundee United during one of the most successful spells in the club’s history.

You’ll also revisit the famous rivalry with Fergie, also hearing from Jim’s brother and Dundee United supporters describing their emories of Jim and some of the club’s famous victories during his twenty-two-year spell in charge of the Dundee side.

3. We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era

Stepping back in time, We Had A Dream charts the highs and lows of the Scotland National Team, featuring appearances from some of the country’s greatest-ever players.

From Hughie Gallacher, a man with more goals than caps, to King Kenny and famous encounters with the Auld Enemy, wonderful archive photos help to take readers on a trip down memory lane.

Crucial qualifiers, world cup memories and more, this is a must-read for fans of oor national team.

4. Dark Blue Blood – Scottish Rugby in the Black & White Era

A unique record of Scottish rugby, Dark Blue Blood documents line-ups from across the country with the help of photos taken in days gone by.

Fans will also love photographs capturing the national team playing sides from around the world, fascinating snaps of Murrayfield and much more.

5. Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 2

Take a look back at famous grounds dotted across the country with Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 2.

Capturing venues as they were meant to be seen, full of fans cheering the heroes on, Volume 2 includes Hibs, Dundee United, Aberdeen and Rangers.

Former Scotland Manager, Craig Brown, providing the foreword, dedicated chapters also take a look at legendary lost grounds and aspects of fitba’ long forgotten.

6. Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 3

Former Scotland International Leanne Crichton providing a memorable foreword, Volume 3 continues the exploration of Scottish football grounds across the country.

Celtic Park, Tynecastle, Dens Park, East End Park and more featured, author Steve Finan also dedicates a chapter to the 1960 European Final taking place at Hampden.

A star-studded 10-goal clash between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, other book highlights include a look at the weather and things you don’t see at grounds anymore.

