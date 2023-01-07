Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens

Gianluca Vialli played in Sampdoria’s greatest ever team and lifted the Champions League trophy as Juventus captain.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
January 7 2023, 8.00am Updated: January 7 2023, 9.56am
Gianluca Vialli had a hand in Dundee deal to sign Fabrizio Ravanelli.

Just a year and a half ago the former Chelsea player-manager – who has died from cancer aged 58 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer – was a member of best friend Roberto Mancini’s backroom team as Italy beat England on penalties to win the Euros at Wembley.

But his influence on clubs wearing blue didn’t stop there.

He had a significant impact on the fortunes of Dundee FC – starting with the moment his ex-teammate Ivano Bonetti was appointed boss in 2000 and peaking with the signing of his old Juve strike partner Fabrizio Ravanelli three years later.

Vialli and Bonetti starred together at Sampdoria, winning the 1991 Serie A title and reaching the 1992 European Cup final.

After his appointment to the Dee hot seat after the sacking of Jocky Scott, Bonetti said he would look to tap in to his compatriot’s knowledge of the game.

A key part of the Stamford Bridge blueprint was the squad rotation policy, with no-one considered too integral to be taken out the starting XI.

He said: “Our situations are a little different, not just because of the players involved, but the number of games.

“Chelsea had to fulfil many Champions League fixtures which is not something we have to worry about.

“Nevertheless, it is my belief that this system has things to offer Dundee.

Ivano Bonetti.

“I would like very much to be at a point where we have two players available for every position in the team – two players for each position who knew exactly the system we want to play and are able to interchange without upsetting the rhythm of the side.”

Bonetti was active in the transfer market and among his first signings were Georgian captain Georgi Nemsadze and Vialli’s former Juventus team-mate Marco de Marchi.

There was also talk of glamour friendlies between Chelsea and Dundee.

Things started well for the Italian but his Dundee outfit somehow managed to amass an astonishing six red and 21 yellow cards from just seven outings.

Luca’s advice to Dundee boss

He enlisted the help of Vialli to curb the indiscipline, saying: “Everyone knows I am close to Gianluca and it is only natural that when I have a problem with something that I would talk with him.

“He knows what it is like to manage a team with many players foreign to the country they are playing in, so hopefully he can give us some useful advice.”

It was the final phone call to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sacked Vialli in September 2000, just five games in to the new top-flight season.

A week later, Dundee won their first city derby under Bonetti 3-0 but the victory was overshadowed by a serious injury to striker Fabian Caballero.

The Dark Blues gaffer immediately put in calls around the globe to find a replacement and there were rumours Vialli – who had scarcely kicked a ball for over a year – would be arriving as a short-term substitute.

Chelsea teammates Gianfranco Zola, left, and Gianluca Vialli hold up the Cup Winner’s Cup.

But the Sampdoria and Juventus icon had no desire to move north – and Caballero’s injury served to refresh and intensify talks behind the scenes that eventually brought Claudio Caniggia to Dens Park.

Bonetti’s first campaign brought a top-six finish and an attractive brand of football but – with a record of 29 wins, 21 draws and 40 losses from 90 games – he was sacked in July 2002 after a disappointing second season.

Step forward Jim Duffy, on the Chelsea coaching staff during Vialli’s reign and praised for his part in in the development of future Blues and England skipper John Terry.

He led Dundee to a top-six finish and the Scottish Cup final in his first season.

But Giovanni di Stefano was soon on the scene demanding more big-name signings – and that led to a conversation about the man known as The White Feather.

Marquee signings at Dens

Duffy later said: “It just so happened he [Di Stefano] said something about Ravanelli, and I was quite friendly with Luca Vialli, who I’d been with at Chelsea. Ravanelli and Luca were pals.

“So I ended up contacting Luca and we managed to get a hold of Ravanelli and he agreed to come.”

The striker arrived in the City of Discovery in September 2003, seven years after scoring and playing up front alongside Vialli in Juventus’ Champions League Final triumph over Ajax.

This was a player who had won five Serie A titles, commanded a £7 million transfer fee when he signed for Middlesbrough from the Old Lady, and won 22 caps for Italy.

Vialli spoke about his role in the deal at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship pro-am at St Andrews that year.

Giovanni Di Stefano, Fabrizio Ravanelli and Jim Duffy,

He said: “Fabrizio asked me what I knew about Dundee because he knows I know Ivano Bonetti and he knows I play golf here quite often.

“He was curious to find out as much information as possible about the club and the players but he made his own mind up after what he saw when he came over.

“I don’t think he plays golf – he races cars which is really a lot more dangerous!

“But he has the desire to be successful. He is a very proud man and I don’t think he is coming up to Dundee just to have a good time and enjoy the weather.

“He is there because he had a very frank conversation with Jim Duffy and they know what they want from each other.

“I am sure he is coming up to try to take this club even further.”

Ravanelli’s poignant post

But the marquee signing policy blew up in spectacular fashion and Dundee were plunged into administration in November 2003, with 15 players losing their jobs.

Vialli – who won the League Cup, Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup, Uefa Super Cup and FA Cup as Chelsea manager – returned to the back pages of The Courier in August 2022 when he was named alongside pal Bonetti as part of a reported Qatari bid to buy his old club Sampdoria.

But the takeover deal for the Blucerchiati did not materialise.

His death has prompted a huge outpouring of grief from the footballing world.

Ravanelli, 54, posted a picture of the pair from their days in Turin on Twitter, writing: “Ciao Capitano.”

