How Lewis Capaldi has won hearts across the region since 2018 Dundee debut

Lewis Capaldi has always left his mark on Courier Country and will return to make new memories in May at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Whether he’s performing, popping up at fast-food restaurants for selfies or surprising fans with generous gifts, singer Capaldi has won hearts across the region since 2018.

The Scottish star made his Dundee debut in 2018 before claiming accolades including having the biggest-selling album of the year and the highest-selling debut of the decade so far.

‘Chubby guy singing sad songs’ at V&A

Having just launched his career in 2017, and with a clutch of awards already under his belt, Capaldi was on the cusp of true stardom when he first performed in Dundee the following year.

With a larger-than-life personality, Capaldi is arguably as well known for his self-deprecating wit as he is for his award-wining singing.

And fans got a taste of his cheeky demeanour when he joined Primal Scream in performing at the 3D Festival to celebrate the opening of V&A Dundee in 2018.

True to his down-to-earth form, taking to the stage during his Dundee debut, Capaldi joked: “If you don’t like chubby guys singing sad songs you’re not going to enjoy this.”

Perth gig went down a storm

Capaldi returned to Dundee in May 2019 to perform at Fat Sam’s Live.

The exclusive show took place on the same day his eagerly-anticipated debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was released on May 17.

He sold out Perth Concert Hall the following evening as part of Perth Festival of the Arts, in what was hailed as a big coup for event organisers.

An enthusiastic showman, Capaldi’s unique voice and relatable songs – as well as a generous dose of charisma – brought the house down.

The depth of emotion in his music counterbalanced only by his potty mouth in-between songs.

A Tele review of the Festival gig said that while on stage for a little under an hour, “Capaldi managed to fit in as much swearing as most people would be appalled to hear in a month – not that it bothered the capacity crowd”.

Even a misfiring confetti gun was not enough to stop the assembled masses from singing, shouting and screaming along to some of his biggest hits at the memorable concert.

A backstage music lesson

With thousands of stage appearances to his name, you’d think there was little Capaldi didn’t know about performing.

But in August 2019, Fife schoolgirl Layla Cooke gave him a unique backstage music lesson.

Layla, then 14, has hearing loss and uses her social media feeds to promote British Sign Language by signing popular songs.

Her videos quickly garnered a celebrity following, and having caught Capaldi’s attention, he invited Layla backstage before his Lewis’s Summer Sessions gig in Edinburgh.

Lewis wanted to sing Layla Happy Birthday in BSL – and the Auchmuty High School pupil was more than happy to teach him.

Describing him as a perfectionist who surprised Layla by picking it up really quickly, she added: “Lewis was so nice and I felt amazing. I was super happy and meeting him was amazing like such a kind and genuine guy, he was fantastic.

“And it was even more great that it was on my birthday.”

Stopped for selfies at McDonald’s

And in 2020, it was the staff of Forfar McDonald’s on the A90 who were delighted to receive a surprise visit from the award-winning singer-songwriter.

Capaldi took the time to pose with employees, who were “shocked but very excited” according to one worker.

Jodie Henderson, from Dundee, said: “He came through our drive-thru for his order, then went and parked in our car park to eat his food.

“One of our managers went out to see if it was him and he was then so cool about coming in to get a photo with us.”

Asked why he was in Angus, Capaldi said: “I was dropping my girlfriend off at her gaff,” according to Jodie.

Touching birthday gift for Lily

As well as his humour, fans have also been touched by Capaldi’s humility.

None more so than when Capaldi showed heartfelt kindness to the late Lily Douglas, a teenage fan from Perth who inspired the singer with her brave fight against cancer.

In December 2020, Lily was astonished to arrive home to Perth after 22 gruelling days of treatment in London, to find “the most amazing birthday gift ever” from the chart-topping superstar.

At the time, her mum Jane said: “Lily got the most amazing gift for her birthday. Lewis Capaldi sent her his award for his 200,000 sales of the single Grace.

“It’s all signed of course and Lily is absolutely over the moon. Lewis has been amazing.

“He also sent her a huge bag of sweeties.”

In a video message to Lily, Lewis told the brave teenager that he was her “number one fan”.

And when Lily sadly died in January last year after a five-year battle with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, Capaldi joined friends and family in saying a final farewell.

Attending the funeral at St Matthew’s Church in Perth, in a touching tribute Capaldi sang Someone You Loved at the end of the service.

More recently, Capaldi has given his backing to Arbroath firefighter and darts ace Alan Soutar.

Soots reached the world’s top 32 with a stunning win at Alexandra Palace in December, with a straight sets win over world 24 Daryl Gurney.

And after gaining the support of singing superstar Lewis Capaldi, Soots climbed above Mensur Suljovic into a provisional 32nd place in the world rankings.

Paying tribute to his fantastic home support, he added: “It’s also great to have Lewis Capaldi’s backing.

“When he was asked who he is supporting I expected it to be Gary Anderson or Peter Wright. It’s crazy that a superstar in music follows me.”

Always happy to mingle with fans, it sounds like many more may encounter Capaldi when he makes his return to Dundee during the three-day festival at Camperdown Park in May.

After being revealed as one of the top acts at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Capaldi joked that he failed to secure tickets last time and hoped to enjoy the event this time.

He said: “I’m very excited to be playing in Dundee for Big Weekend, I never managed to get tickets last time so I’m very excited to be able to come along and enjoy it as well as playing.”