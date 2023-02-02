Can Dundee hero Eilish McColgan emulate mum Liz (again) with London Marathon victory?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Can Dundee hero Eilish McColgan emulate mum Liz (again) with London Marathon victory?

By Barrie Daglish
February 2 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 2 2023, 6.10am
Scottish icon Liz McColgan in action in the London Marathon. Image: Shutterstock.
Scottish icon Liz McColgan in action in the London Marathon. Image: Shutterstock.

Liz McColgan answered the bell with a magical marathon win in 1996 – now London’s calling for daughter Eilish.

Eilish has already proven herself to be made of the same stuff as her world champion mother.

A Commonwealth Games gold and silver medallist after her performances at the Birmingham games last year, Eilish is a star athlete in her own right.

She took 10,000m gold in England’s Second City by blowing away a World Cross Country Champion, Kenya’s Irine Cheptai, at the end of a race-long duel.

A spine-tingling final lap saw her emulate mum Liz, who won the same event at the Commonwealth Games in 1986 and 1990.

Now, after confirming she will make her London Marathon debut in April, the Dundonian could be about to repeat another feat of Liz’s.

The Hawkhill Harrier admits it feels “surreal” to be preparing for the same “iconic race” her mother won nearly 30 years ago.

Mother knows best…

Eilish told the event’s official website she feels her running career was always going to lead her down this road – and her mum knew it.

Liz and Eilish McColgan in 2003.

“When I was 12 years old, she said: ‘One day, you’ll be a marathoner’,” said the seven-time national champion,

“To be honest, that petrified me as a kid but, as I got older, I think deep down I knew this was my path.”

Eilish, 32, has represented Team GB at the 2012, 2016 and 2022 Olympics.

Likewise, she has represented Scotland at three Commonwealth Games and has experience in the steeplechase, the 1,500m, 3,000m, 5,000m and 10,000m.

And she has enjoyed enormous success, being a four-time European Championships medallist in addition to winning two medals in Birmingham, her silver coming in the 5,000m.

Eilish, pictured finishing second in the Women’s Elite Race during the 2021 Great North Run, will tackle the London Marathon in April. Image: PA.

A phenomenal 2022 saw Eilish notch a hat-trick of records: becoming the fastest Briton in a 5K road race, beating the British half marathon record by 21 seconds and running the 10K in 30:19, a European best.

The next challenge will be her first London Marathon.

The road and the miles…

The achievements of Dundonian Liz McColgan are almost too numerous to mention.

Arguably Scotland’s greatest-ever sportsperson, she enjoyed Commonwealth Games glory in 1986, on home soil in Edinburgh, and again 1990, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Liz McColgan after winning a gold medal for the 10,000 metres at the Commonwealth Games in 1986.
Liz McColgan after winning a gold medal for the 10,000 metres at the Commonwealth Games in 1986.

She took silver at the Seoul Olympics in 1988, although so strong was her competitive nature, so agonising her disappointment that she put the medal in a drawer and didn’t look at it for 16 years.

Then, of course, she became world champion in Tokyo in 1991, the same year she took home the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Safe to say, then, that Liz – winner of the 1992 World Half Marathon Championships, the 1991 New York City Marathon, the 1992 Tokyo Marathon and 1996 London Marathon – will have plenty of good advice for Eilish ahead of April’s race.

The tale of the tape: Liz wins the London Marathon in 1996. Image: Shutterstock.
Liz wins the London Marathon in 1996. Image: Shutterstock.

Of her win in London nearly three decades ago, Liz previously told us: “London was the only time when I’ve been racing where I’ve really heard the crowd, and felt that their reaction has really pushed me on and made me run even harder.

“That is why London is the best, because you get the benefit of the home crowd.

“If you are running in New York or Tokyo or wherever, the crowds are big, but they are just cheering whoever happens to be going by.

To the victor, the spoils: Liz hoists the trophy aloft after winning in London in 1996. Image: Shutterstock.
To the victor go the spoils: Liz hoists the trophy aloft after winning in Britain’s capital in 1996. Image: Shutterstock.

“If you are in London and you are a British runner doing well, they just go mad. It’s an amazing feeling.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are a fun runner or an elite athlete, the marathon is a real roller-coaster experience and over the course of the race you will have one moment where you are feeling great and the next minute you just feel rubbish.

“What you have to try and do is get through the bad bits, and that is where the crowd can play a huge part in a race like London.”

Liz added: “There is a huge benefit for the British runners in the race, because the crowd are there to pick you up all the time.

“That can really help you pick your game up.

“The crowd makes a tremendous noise, and it really lifts your spirits and boosts your adrenaline.”

Eilish has spoken of how the noise of the home crowd helped her enormously as she pushed through the pain barrier on that final lap of the 10,000m in Birmingham.

She is sure to receive a similar outpouring of support in London this April but will it be enough to help her repeat her mother’s famous win?

Will the tale of the tape be one we’ve read, and loved, before?

