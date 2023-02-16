Pictures show the changing face of Perth Harbour through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pictures show the changing face of Perth Harbour through the years

By Kate Brown
February 16 2023, 6.00am
Perth Harbour in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.

Perth Harbour may be about to go under or it could resurface in a different form and sail on to success in other ventures.

The harbour is now up for sale with Perth and Kinross Council hoping to redevelop it for recreational use, potentially building office space or hospitality venues.

As the future of the Fair City’s harbour hangs in the balance, we’ve opened our archives for a look back at when Perth’s port was at the heart of trading in Courier country.

Harbour’s history…

Perth Harbour has been a busy port of commerce since the 1840s.

Renovations in the ’50s kept it a popular trading centre well into the 2000s, and it’s still making headlines today.

Before the harbour was built, though, it’s believed the area may have traded from another port, at the end of Canal Street.

There are also remains of a stone-faced quay under Shore Road, opposite the Upper Harbour.

Materials to build the new harbour were imported from Stockholm and shipped up the Tay on steam coasters.

November 1954. Image: DC Thomson.
November 1954. Image: DC Thomson.

The harbour railway was built in 1852 by TT Mitchell and Co for the Scottish Central Railway Co.

The harbour was then the main meeting point of all traffic in the city – boats, cars, trains – until the outbreak of the Second World War.

In 1939 the Lower Harbour – Perth’s international trading port – was closed and trading with Germany ceased.

However, after the war, it re-opened – alongside the Upper Harbour.

January 1955. Image: DC Thomson.

The Upper Harbour at Perth was used in the River Tay’s popular sand dredging trade as a place where ships could turn on the tide.

On May 23 1923, Port Glasgow steam puffer Inchgarvie was on her way to the harbour with a cargo of dredged sand when she struck a large boulder and began to sink.

The vessel’s captain ran her into shallow water at the end of Moncreiffe Island.

Another company dredger came alongside and unloaded her cargo.

She was then beached on the island while repairs were made.

The ship was scrapped in the dockyard in 1938.

The Lower Harbour was where international trading took place.

September 1955. Image: DC Thomson.

A columnist from the Perthshire Advertiser remembered still seeing a number of vessels passing through the port in the ’50s.

The columnist wrote: “During one of my early visits to the harbour, while on the way home from secondary school, I spent some time observing two small Dutch-owned coasters loading grain on successive afternoons in October 1952.

“The Jaga sailed for Rotterdam with barley, and the following day the Noordzee departed coastwise for the inland port of Norwich with oats.

“The Noordzee may have been destined for The Queen’s racehorses at Sandringham.

“The vessels were registered at Delfzijl and Groningen, respectively.”

The harbour in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.
The harbour in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.

Despite continuous trade, several units at the harbour had been closed during the war and never re-opened, eventually falling into disrepair.

There was soon talk that the site, which was 22 miles inland, might be better used as a refuse tip.

However, the Lord Provost James Alexander Smart was determined to keep one of Perth’s most successful exports.

Work goes on at the harbour in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.
Work goes on at the harbour in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

At the time, the Lord Provost said: “Repairs are fully justified.

“In 1945 1,200 tons of cargo passed through the port.

“Today the annual through-put is somewhere in the region of 60,000 tons.

“That’s over 50 times the 1945 figure.”

1971. Image: DC Thomson.

Major repairs took place in the ’50s.

Around 1,000 feet of the quay was revamped, including new-and-improved lighting of the navigable channel.

A new warehouse was built and the old ones were demolished.

A harbour store in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.
A harbour store in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

The new repairs were wildly successful and soon the port saw another boom period.

The Advertiser regularly reported on the harbour’s activity with headlines like “Perth Harbour – Scotland’s Busiest Small Port”, “Busy Times Return to Perth Harbour”, “Backwater is Now a Thriving Port”, and “All Hands on Deck at Perth Port” throughout the ’60s and ’70s.

From just under 30 ships passing through in 1952, more than 200 vessels were trading in the area by the ’80s.

A busy harbour in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.
A busy harbour in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

Shipyards across the UK, as well as other countries across central Europe, started producing larger vessels in the early ’80s.

This change in production only cemented Perth’s popularity as a port.

The up-river port was fitted with its new, modern upgrades that meant it could handle the new vessels, and this continued into the 2000s.

1976. Image: DC Thomson.

However, last week Perth and Kinross Council voted to close the harbour as a commercial port, after a comprehensive review recommended it be used for recreational purposes instead.

An amendment to keep the port open for trade was outvoted by 22 votes to 14.

The council’s decision has been subject to criticism from business owners with leases at the port concerned for their livelihoods.

However, if a new buyer is found for the port, it could become the next Tayside city to undergo a major waterfront redevelopment.

1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross members this week instructed officers to test the market for a private company to take over Perth Harbour on a long lease.

However, if this fails, the port will close after operating for 183 years.

Housing developments have been ruled out due to flooding concerns.

1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross Council’s head of planning and development, David Littlejohn, believes it may make good business space.

He told The Courier: “I think it would be a mix of business spaces, offices, perhaps some hospitality or informal leisure.

“Perhaps linking across to the island, looking at river use, watersports, kayaking, all within the immediate harbour area.

“I think it can be done safely without impeding on some of the industrial use that takes place around the harbour.”

An aerial shot taken in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
An aerial shot taken in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Whatever the future holds for the waterfront, it will likely be a long process.

Dundee’s own waterfront development took 30 years to complete.

The council believes it may remain open for informal use in the interim.

