Could Blairgowrie have become the Roman capital of Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Could Blairgowrie have become the Roman capital of Scotland?

By Michael Alexander
March 11 2023, 7.00am
Members of the Antonine Guard who celebrate Scotland’s Roman past at Ardoch fort, Braco. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Members of the Antonine Guard who celebrate Scotland’s Roman past at Ardoch fort, Braco. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

The site of Scotland’s only Roman legionary fortress was situated on a natural platform overlooking the north bank of the River Tay, south-west of Blairgowrie.

But could the Perthshire town have become the capital of Scotland if the Romans had not suddenly abandoned the site around 86AD?

The tantalising question, first raised in a BBC documentary over a decade ago, continues to fascinate a locally-based retired head teacher.

Researching the history

Wilma Philip, who divides her time between Blairgowrie and Kirriemuir, has been researching the history of Inchtuthil.

The volunteer for Our Heritage, a Blairgowrie group whose aim is to have a heritage centre in the town, recently wrote an article for the group’s website.

However, in an interview with The Courier, she also told how a heritage centre would give local school children a much needed focal point to find out more about the Roman history on their doorstep.

The site of Inchtuthil Roman fort near Blairgowrie

“Like many famous Roman sites, today there is little to see at Inchtuthil,” said Wilma.

“The land is privately owned, and it can appear as just another tranquil area of countryside where cattle graze.

“Yet it was here, on the plateau overlooking the River Tay, that around 83 AD(CE) Gnaeus Julius Agricola, the powerful Roman governor of Britain, built the vast legionary fortress.

“Many forts, fortlets, camps and watchtowers were built by the Romans in Scotland.

“But Inchtuthil is Scotland’s only legionary fortress.”

Lynchpin of invasion

Wilma explained that Inchtuthil is regarded as the lynchpin of Agricola’s campaign to subdue the Iron Age tribes, the Caledonians, and to take control of Caledonia (Scotland).

The fortress covered approximately 53 acres (21.5 hectares) which is the size of 25 football pitches.

It was larger than the fortress at York and accommodated around 5500 soldiers of the Legion XX Valeria Victrix, in 64 barrack blocks.

Wilma explained that most of the buildings would have been enclosed and protected by ditches, palisades, ramparts and watchtowers.

Roman military operations in Scotland.<br />Inchtuthil was centrally placed to enable rapid deployment to troublesome areas. Image: castlesfortsbattles.co.uk

Two main streets ran through Inchtuthil and into the countryside beyond: the Via Principalis and the Via Praetorian.

Each of the four gateways into the fortress would have been vast wooden structures guarded 24/7.

At the centre of Inchtuthil was the administrative building or headquarters: the Principia, she said.

Excavations revealed that it had a 160-foot frontage and a large courtyard as well as the administrative offices.

Yet the Principia at Inchtuthil did not fill the space allocated for it.

Map of Inchtuthil Roman fort. Image: Wilma Philip

She states that it may be that it would have been replaced by a much larger, grander building had the Legion XX remained.

Why was Inchtuthil abandoned?

Wilma explained that although plans for Inchtuthil included a large area for the commanding officer’s house (praetorium), it had not been built before Inchtuthil was evacuated and abandoned around the summer of 86 AD(CE) or early in 87 AD(CE).

It’s been suggested the reason for the abandonment was probably that Legio II Adiutrix had been called to Moesia from its base in Deva Victrix (Chester) to deal with a Dacian invasion in 86 AD.

Valeria Victrix, at Inchtuthil, was obliged to move back south to take its place.

Archaeology has suggested the site might have been in use longer than previously thought.

Discovery of hand-forged nails

Excavated from 1952, there was a startling discovery in 1960 when nearly one million hand-forged nails were found buried beneath what would have been a workshop.

That they were concealed deliberately and thoroughly by the retreating Romans is explained by the Roman chronicler Tacitus who wrote that the Caledonian tribes valued iron more than silver or gold, as it could be hammered out into weapons.

The nails were new, and were of all sizes up to 16 inches in length, with a total weight of 12 tons.

Inchtuthil nail hoard, discovered in 1960

Following their discovery, the National Museum of Antiquities was given a selection of the nails, and sets were freely gifted to major museums around the world.

In the summer of 1962, around 800,000 nails were offered for sale to collectors at five shillings (25p) each or £1.5s for a selection with a commemorative label.

Others were recycled at the Motherwell steel works.

Framed examples of Inchtuthil nails

It is also thought some were used by atomic scientists to estimate the corrosion effects on barrels of nuclear waste.

How did Wilma get interested?

Wilma’s interest in history dates back years.

Originally from Aberdeenshire, she spent her primary school teaching career in Midlothian, with the last 14 years as a head teacher.

Retired now for around 20 years, it had always been her intention to retire to Perthshire as it’s one of her favourite places.

She regards Blairgowrie as an “absolutely lovely town” and enjoys the history and trying to “sell it a bit more”.

Yet when she started reading more about the history of the area, she discovered that, other than a few passing references and a couple of mentions in Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow museums, there was nothing of substance about the history of Inchtuthil.

At Blairgowrie, 1891, Courtesy of the University of St Andrews Library

Then, in 2012, in the BBC documentary ‘Scotland: Rome’s Final Frontier‘, Dr Fraser Hunter, principal curator of Iron Age and Roman collections at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh, pointed out that great cities like York and Chester developed from Roman fortresses.

He suggested that, had the Legion XX remained at Inchtuthil, there was the potential for it to have become the location of Scotland’s capital city.

Wilma said this revelation sent “shivers” down her spine.

She contacted Dr Fraser, and Professor Matthew Nicholls of the University of Reading.

Both were “very generous” with information and Professor Nicholls in particular gave permission for her to use digital reconstructions of Inchtuthil in her timeline.

She was also fascinated by the history of the Roman bath house at Inchtuthil.

Not only was the expertise needed to build it “really intriguing”, but the people involved in the building of it seemed to have been involved in constructing a similar bath house in Bearsden and in Bath itself.

The Cleaven Dyke

Another mysterious structure of local interest in the area which she’s written about is the Cleaven Dyke.

Cutting across the A93 between Meikleour and Blairgowrie, she describes it as the finest prehistoric monument of its type in Britain.

It is a vast earthwork measuring some 2.6km long, averaging 9m wide and 1.8m high in place.

Cleaven Dyke was thought to be a Roman defensive structure, possibly linked to the Roman forts at Inchtuthil and Meikleour, she said.

However, excavations carried out in 1993 suggested it to be a Neolithic Cursus.

The purpose of a cursus is open to debate, but it may have been a ritual monument or perhaps a processional route.

Whatever its purpose, Wilma is amazed how few local people are aware of it.

Heritage centre ambitions

Having established Our Heritage in November 2018 with the aim of getting a heritage centre in Blairgowrie, she says it further cements the need for a local focal point, not just of local history, but history of national and European significance.

“Blairgowrie is the largest town in Perthshire and has never had anything like this to display and promote its history, mainly, if I may say so, because Perth keeps the money,” she said, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic inspired Our Heritage’s ongoing online presence.

“Here in Blairgowrie, there’s nothing so far that’s suitable for what we really want. I’m sure we could get somewhere if we wanted a little folksy museum.

“But we want something to be more educational, entertaining, immersive – all of those things.

“It’s difficult to get a building that would accommodate that. There are lots of buildings but they just wouldn’t be fit for purpose really.

“We are still searching. And of course funding is an issue!”

In her primary school teaching days, history was part of the curriculum, as it is today.

But she believes more can be done to promote local history and heritage.

“The Scottish curriculum dictates that children should study an era of history,” she said.

“Roman history is one of the eras that’s quite popular in primary school.

“It’s so easy to involve the children in making things connected with the Romans and learning Roman numerals and dressing up as a Roman soldier – this sort of thing.

“I think it’s very important for young people to learn of that period in history.

“But I would like to see somewhere in Blairgowrie where school children could come and learn more about their Roman history.

“There is currently nowhere they can go to learn about Inchtuthil, which is really sad because in the first century, it was a major site. It housed at least 5000 soldiers. It was huge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Jocky Wilson with the World Championship trophy in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
Forgotten memoir reveals Jocky Wilson's iconic career started with 'humiliation' on Kirkcaldy pub oche
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
Post Thumbnail
The King's Theatre: Will there be another act in the storied life of Dundee…
H250 1983-02-02 Coca-Cola Bottling Plant ?DCT 2 Febraury 1983 The Coca-Cola bottling plant in Clepington Road Dundee, which is set to close. [Exterior of the building, showing lots of cars parked outside on the street]. Featured L/ED 03/02/83
The Coca-Cola bottling plant was the Real Thing for Dundee's youngsters
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
The Dundee players returned to a heroes' welcome at Tay Bridge Station following the win in Belgium. Image: DC Thomson.
When Dundee conquered Anderlecht and set Belgian record at Heysel Stadium
Iain Chalmers (front left) with Watty Watson, committee member of Save the Cage and ex colliery official (front right) along with Ian Lang, Lochore Meadows Country Park manager, and Nicola Moss, the curator at the National Mining Museum of Scotland. They are pictured at the National Mining Museum of Scotland to identify those pieces of mining equipment they would like displayed around the Mary Colliery head frame at Lochore. Image: Iain Chalmers
'I owe my life to a lazy sparky!', says former Fife coal miner as…
Post Thumbnail
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Post Thumbnail
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
Ballumbie Primary School pupils Ryan O' Dwyer and George McArthur dressed up as Dennis in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman left trapped in car after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…
Heavy snow fell overnight. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Each false alarm costs nearly £2,000. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight 'malicious' fire alarms every month last year
Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thomson in Tutti Frutti.
From a small room to vast studios - 100 years of the BBC in…
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis 'Dairy milk' bars in shipping container
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon

Editor's Picks

Most Commented