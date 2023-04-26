The joy of The Terror – Gordon Morris shares photos and memories as Ridley Scott’s hit show turns five

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

The joy of The Terror – Gordon Morris shares photos and memories as Ridley Scott’s hit show turns five

Gordon has been sharing some of his favourite memories from shooting the series to mark the fifth anniversary. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Gordon Morris has never forgotten his role in the smash-hit The Terror. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Gordon Morris has never forgotten his role in the smash-hit The Terror. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

Dundee actor Gordon Morris says the neighbours’ curtains may well have been twitching as he walked out of his city tenement to begin his journey into the past.

The Terror actor, and proud Dundonian, revealed his commute would start when a luxury Mercedes whisked him away from his Craigie closie so he could shiver for his art in an artificial Arctic.

Executive produced by Ridley Scott for AMC, the 10-part drama about the ill-fated Franklin Expedition of 1845 originally aired in the UK on BT TV in April 2018.

Gordon played John Weekes and decided to use his own accent as a tribute to Dundonians William Bell and William Shanks, who lost their lives on the expedition.

The experience was something he will never forget and Gordon has been sharing some of his favourite memories from shooting the series to mark the fifth anniversary.

Gordon Morris holding a knitted scarf and seagull which were made by a fan of the series. Image: Supplied.
Gordon Morris holding a knitted scarf and seagull which were made by a fan of the series. Image: Supplied.

“All of my filming took place in Budapest, which is such a beautiful city, and I was there for around a month, on and off, travelling back and forward from Dundee,” he said.

“I was living in a closie in Craigie at the time and a lovely big Mercedes would be sent to pick me up and take me to the airport.

“I’m sure my neighbours thought I was up to something a bit dodgy when they saw me jumping into that car.

“My Budapest hotel room neighbour was Anthony Flanagan, who played John Morfin, and because we spent so much time together on set, we became good friends and would spend a lot of time wandering around together taking in the sights.

“I also remember getting an invite to Tobias Menzies’ birthday party in Budapest and thinking how much my life had changed, as Fintry used to be my cut off point for parties!”

Was the role written in the stars?

Arctic veteran Sir John Franklin departed Britain in command of HMS Terror and HMS Erebus in 1845 to chart the elusive maze of Canada’s Northwest Passage.

The ships were last seen in Baffin Bay in the Arctic three weeks later, after leaving Disko Bay, and after this they vanished without a trace and all 129 men on board perished.

Gordon alongside Nive Nielsen, who played the role of Lady Silence in Ridley Scott's hit show. Image: Supplied.
Gordon alongside Nive Nielsen who played the role of Lady Silence in Ridley Scott’s hit show. Image: Supplied.

Gordon said: “To my shame, I only had a wee bit of knowledge about the Franklin Expedition before my audition for The Terror and I just didn’t realise how much the story of that ill-fated voyage meant to people around the world.

“As an actor you get so used to your agent sending you a script, then you perform that script for the casting then you try to forget about the script as you may never get the part.

“The one thing that was different about my casting for The Terror was a weird coincidence that happened immediately after I had forwarded the self-tape to my agent.

“I switched on my TV to see Hunt for the Arctic Ghost Ship, a documentary about HMS Erebus, was just about to start and I thought: ‘wow, that might be a sign!’

“I watched the programme, and I was absolutely hooked.

“The Franklin Expedition had me in its grasp.

“A couple of weeks later I was told I had got the part.

“It was all a bit of a blur.”

Finding Dundee connections…

Gordon fully committed to his character and suggested Weekes had spent many years at sea plying his trade and “getting into loads of scrapes along the way”.

“After doing my research I found out there had been Dundee sailors on the ships, and I wanted to use my own accent as a tribute to them,” he said.

“It was only a wee thing but as a proud Dundonian I felt I should do something to commemorate the men who had been lost.

“When filming had finished, I found out that John Weekes’ father had worked as a carpenter on HMS Unicorn, which is now based in Dundee, and that he had engraved his initials on the ship’s timbers.

“Another Dundee connection!

Gordon Morris has been sharing some of his mementoes, like this set list, from filming the series in Budapest. Image: Supplied.
Gordon Morris has been sharing some of his mementoes from filming the series in Budapest. Image: Supplied.

“It was always a fantastic feeling donning that uniform and standing there in my trailer looking in the mirror.

“It wasn’t so much of a thrill letting my fingernails grow, though, for close up shots, especially when they had been ‘dirtied up’ and I had to go to reception in our very posh hotel to sign for a few things.

“I got so many dodgy looks from the reception staff!”

So how did Gordon get on with his co-stars, including Paul Ready who played Fife doctor Harry Goodsir, assistant surgeon and naturalist on HMS Erebus.

Paul Ready played Harry Goodsir in Ridley Scott's The Terror. Image: Shutterstock.
Paul Ready played Harry Goodsir in Ridley Scott’s The Terror. Image: Shutterstock.

Gordon said: “It was a joy watching Paul Ready play him so compassionately and I loved sharing scenes with him.

“When you’re playing very emotional roles, you try to break out and have fun between takes to keep yourself sane.

“We had a lot of fun between takes.

“For instance, the costume department would come around and take photos of you for continuity, then the next morning you would have a photo left in your trailer so you could make sure everything was exactly as it was the day before.

“One morning I went into my trailer and looked at my continuity photo and Paul was standing in the background making a very rude gesture towards me!”

A flyer for a cast and crew party. The crew of Erebus and Terror came back from the dead for one night only in Budapest. Image: Supplied.
The crew of Erebus and Terror came back from the dead for one night only in Budapest. Image: Supplied.

Did Gordon expect The Terror to be a smash-hit on release?

“I was invited to a private screening of the first three episodes in London and after helping a very lost Tobias Menzies to find the venue, I sat down and watched the show.

“Within the first 10 minutes I knew it would be a hit: the writing, the direction, the music, the cinematography, the acting – everything about it was brilliant!

“I headed back to Dundee on the Caledonian Sleeper that night, but I didn’t sleep.

“I stayed awake thinking about what I had just seen.”

Little wonder.

Terror fans simply the best

The Terror gripped viewers in the UK and America on AMC and BT TV and was eventually picked up by the BBC, which gave Gordon another sleepless night!

“I don’t think I slept a wink before it aired!” he said.

“I wanted everyone to see it but it felt like making my debut again!”

Gordon said he has never encountered such a passionate fandom, which he described as being an array of “extremely talented, knowledgeable and just plain lovely people”.

This wonderful tarot card of Gordon playing Weekes' is among his cherished fandom gifts. Image: Supplied.
This wonderful tarot card of Gordon playing Weekes is among his cherished fandom gifts. Image: Supplied.

He said: “I love our social media interactions and I’ve made so many friends.

“I’ve had paintings and drawings done of Weekes; I’ve had gloves, scarves, hats and lots of presents sent to me; I’ve had a request for an autograph which was then framed.

“Weekes has even been turned into a tarot card!

“I’m an actor who appeared in a TV show which made a huge impression on people around the world and that’s a very cool thing to happen to a boy from Douglas.”

It wasn’t until 2014 that a Canadian mission, equipped with all the latest marine archaeological equipment, located Erebus.

Terror was discovered two years later.

So what’s next for Gordon?

“I have a few exciting projects coming out this year, which I can’t speak about just yet, which is frustrating, but those roles might just disappear into the ether,” he said.

“The Terror will be out there for a long, long time, as the mystery keeps us all hanging on.

“We don’t know what happened, but there’s a chance, a tiny wee chance, we might find out.

“I’m watching with bated breath as they explore the wrecks of Erebus and Terror and every time I hear an update, I drop everything!

“Having the privilege of bringing John Weekes back to life and being a small part of the show has been an absolute honour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Karen, Eoin and Colin Smith enjoy a pint outside at the Bank Bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Friends reunited - where did you go for your first drinks as Covid restrictions…
Dundee band Danny Wilson pictured at the height of their fame in the 1980s. Image: Supplied.
How Mary's Prayer was chart smash for Dundee band Danny Wilson - eventually
Runners gather together in the city centre at the starting point of the Dundee Marathon.
PICTURES: When thousands hit the streets in 1983 for first-ever Dundee Marathon
Spanish Civil War soldiers from the International Brigades, (Republican). Image: Shutterstock.
Why did 60 Dundonians fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War?
Harry Briggs takes the lead during a club race in the 1940s. Image: Supplied.
The road and the miles that led to the return of Dundee cycling club's…
United defeated Celtic and the fans started to believe the title was in sight. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United put one hand on title trophy by beating Celtic in 1983 classic
Gary Barlow knew he was guaranteed a brilliant reception when he returned to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Gary Barlow's surprise show for Dundee superfan led to Take That icon's Caird Hall…
Lee's Keys key cutting bar in the InShops indoor market at the Wellgate Centre, Dundee, on May 7 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
From Hai Karate to Hustler's - did you shop at Dundee's Wellgate Market Hall?
Monifieth Railway Station building being dismantled for the 1988 Glasgow Garden Festival. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth railway station rose from the ashes and went from bust to bloom
Margaret Steel was a trailblazing woman in Victorian Fife - but one you've probably never heard of. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh.
Margaret Steel: The Fife plumber who conquered gender stereotypes in Victorian times

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fife mum Linda Simpson has found sea swimming relieves her MS symptoms. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'I don't have MS in the water': Fife mum Linda reveals how swimming in…
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing local evacuations
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
The pair targeted takeaways, Turkish barbers and a florist in Tayside. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee addicts raided chip shops, florist and barbers during Christmas run-in
Gordon Morris has never forgotten his role in the smash-hit The Terror. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
QUIZ: Could you pass an exam? Test yourself with 10 questions posed in National…
Angus councillors want tougher rules on use of public money after independence campaign row
Dundee council leader John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Dundee's SNP council administration branded 'toothless and incompetent' over smoke alarms scandal
Councillors Jane Ann Liston and Al Clark are happy cyclists can access St Andrews recycling centre.
Pedestrians told to get on their bikes at St Andrews recycling centre
The wall in George Street, Blairgowrie.
Removal of Blairgowrie wall compared to 'burning historical books'
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Universities react to demise of Tayside Aviation that has left students ‘in limbo’

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]