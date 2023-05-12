Dundee United’s 1983 title triumph in unforgettable pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Dundee United’s 1983 title triumph in unforgettable pictures

Pictures of perms, moustaches and ill-fitting shorts document the culmination of a remarkable league season that saw national scoring and points records set. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
United midfielder Billy Kirkwood shows what it means to Jim McLean's troops. Image: DC Thomson.
United midfielder Billy Kirkwood shows what it means to Jim McLean's troops. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee United won the Scottish Premier League title on May 14 1983 and these brilliant images capture the players and fans who were part of it.

Pictures of perms, moustaches and ill-fitting shorts document the culmination of a remarkable league season that saw national scoring and points records set.

Under Jim McLean’s marvellous mentoring in the six seasons prior to the title triumph, they only once finished outside the top four, underlining their growing stature.

As season 1982-83 dawned, McLean said: “There is no doubt that Dundee United are equipped to win the Premier League title.

“They have the quality, they have the pool of players now and they only have to lose the wee bit of inconsistency that shows now and again.”

And they did because, as the closest campaign in years came to its climax, United were in pole position, a point ahead of both Celtic and Aberdeen.

A win against Dundee at Dens Park and they would be champions.

The rest is history.

United’s 2-1 victory in front of 29,106 fans signalled universal joy as a sea of tangerine celebrated the greatest moment in the club’s history.

Do pictures of 1983 Dundee United title clincher awaken memories for you?

Dundee United fans cheer their heroes to victory from the Dens Park terraces in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
United fans cheered their heroes to victory from the Dens Park terraces. Image: DC Thomson.

Over the 36 games of that league season, they lost just four games, two fewer than their main rivals. and their ability to churn out result after result proved key.

Dens, where the club’s two major trophies had been won, provided the perfect stage and McLean kept his team talk brief and instead left his players to their own thoughts.

“They know that they will achieve almost immortality if they win the league championship and if that doesn’t make them play, then nothing will,” he said.

The Dundee United fans were in good voice throughout the title decider at Dens Park in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
The Dundee United fans were in good voice throughout the title decider at Dens Park in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Dens was full to the gunnels with thousands and thousands of United fans queueing up to get into the ground when the turnstiles opened an hour and a half before kick-off.

The roar which greeted the teams’ arrival on to the pitch was deafening.

What a start United made in just four minutes.

Dundee keeper Colin Kelly is beaten by Ralph Milne and United were ahead on four minutes. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee keeper Colin Kelly is beaten by Ralph Milne and United were ahead on four minutes. Image: DC Thomson.

Ralph Milne had made a promise to his dad that morning: “I’ll score today.”

He took a pass from Paul Sturrock and held off Stewart McKimmie.

Then, as the Dundee defence retreated, he had the presence of mind to spot that Colin Kelly was off his line and chipped the ball over his head to give United the lead.

Dundee United winger Ralph Milne raises his arms aloft after his glory goal at Dens on May 14 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Ralph Milne raises his arms aloft after his glory goal at Dens on May 14 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

He was very much a man for the big occasion and he didn’t disappoint that day.

It was the dream start United were praying for — and seven minutes later David Narey was brought down in the box and referee George Smith pointed to the spot.

Bannon follows up his penalty miss to put United two goals up. Image: DC Thomson.
Bannon follows up his penalty miss to put United two goals up. Image: DC Thomson.

Though Kelly saved Eamonn Bannon’s spot-kick, the winger followed up and got to the ball ahead of Cammy Fraser to net the rebound.

United should have scored a third on 27 minutes when Davie Dodds flicked the ball off the underside of the bar but it stayed out.

The United players celebrate Eamonn Bannon's goal. Image: DC Thomson.
The United players celebrate Eamonn Bannon’s goal. Image: DC Thomson.

Straight away, Dundee broke right up the other end and Iain Ferguson lashed the ball past Hamish McAlpine from around 18 yards out.

It was 2-1 at half-time and with Rangers leading Celtic 2-0 at Ibrox, the United fans sat back, looking forward to a relaxed second-half, confident that even a draw would take the title across the road to Tannadice.

Richard Gough goes up for a cross under close attention from the Dundee defence. Image: DC Thomson.
Richard Gough goes up for a cross under close attention from the Dundee defence. Image: DC Thomson.

However, no doubt having received some harsh words from Billy McNeill at half-time, Celtic scored four goals after the break and were leading 4-2 after 86 minutes.

It was now a question of United holding on and the title was theirs.

Paul Sturrock runs from the dugout in celebration at full-time. Image: DC Thomson.
Paul Sturrock runs from the dugout in celebration at full-time. Image: DC Thomson.

The final whistle eventually blew and Jim McLean actually smiled!

This was the derby to beat all derbies.

Dundee United players Ralph Milne and John Reilly celebrate the victory. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United players Ralph Milne and John Reilly celebrate the victory. Image: DC Thomson.

Maurice Malpas was the youngest member of the triumphant 1983 Dundee United team and the only part-timer.

“I don’t think the guys that played in that team will ever get tired of talking about it,” he said.

Dundee United supporters start to spill on to the field at the final whistle. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United supporters start to spill on to the field at the final whistle. Image: DC Thomson.

“None of us – apart from Richard Gough when he went to Rangers – can say we have hundreds of other titles under our belts.

“And for everybody, including Goughie, that was the first one – and you always remember the first.

Jim McLean punches the air whilst being followed by the TV cameras. Image: DC Thomson.
Jim McLean punches the air whilst being followed by the TV cameras. Image: DC Thomson.

“It was a brilliant day.

“It’s a clear career highlight, something I’ll never forget.”

A shirtless David Narey emerges from the sea of tangerine with beer - and little else. Image: DC Thomson.
David Narey emerges from the sea of tangerine with beer – and little else. Image: DC Thomson.

In the memoir, Milne described his famous goal: “In a split second I looked up and saw Kelly off his line and thought, ‘I’ve got him here, if I can just pull it off’.

“From about 25 yards out, I chipped it with my left and watched as the ball sailed inch perfect over his stretching hand and into the net. The tangerine and black legions erupted.

 

John Reilly and Maurice Malpas head back to the dressing-room. Image: DC Thomson.
John Reilly and Maurice Malpas head back to the dressing-room. Image: DC Thomson.

“I turned and cheered towards the TV cameras then focused on my dad up in the stand and gestured to him with ‘I did it, dad’.

“It was the proudest moment of my life and, I’m sure, the proudest moment in my dad’s life.”

Jim McLean is raised aloft by his players to take further applause after the dust settled. Image: DC Thomson.
Jim McLean is raised aloft by his players to take further applause after the dust settled. Image: DC Thomson.

United’s all-Scottish champions – who went on to reach the European Cup semi-final – included eight Dundee-born players in Davie Dodds, John Holt, David Narey, Iain Phillip, John Reilly, Ralph Milne, Graeme Payne and Ian Britton.

McLean’s class of 1983 cost less than £200,000.

We are unlikely to see their likes again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
4
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]