When the Thunderbirds landed in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre in 1993

Lady Penelope's pink Rolls-Royce arrived on July 1 1993 when the owners turned to the world's most famous puppets to highlight the completion of the massive refurbishment. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Some of the children who won prizes are pictured with the Thunderbirds in July 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
There were no strings attached when the Thunderbirds blasted off on a rescue mission to the Wellgate Centre 30 years ago.

Dundee’s Wellgate was an instant hit when it first opened on April 4 1978, before declining footfall saw the grey shutters being pulled down on many units.

Fortunately, salvation was at hand.

A £25 million refurbishment started in May 1992 to bring the shopping centre back to life.

The refit involved the creation of two new malls, 26 new units totalling 100,000 square feet, a central café, new escalators, a glazed roof and both main entrances remodelled.

Lady Penelope’s pink Rolls-Royce arrived on July 1 1993 when the owners turned to the world’s most famous puppets to highlight the completion of the massive refurbishment.

Little wonder.

Thunderbirds was a phenomenon

Set in the year 2065 and first screened in 1965, the cult science fiction series follows the fortunes of the Tracy Family who run International Rescue from their secret island base with no shortage of incredible space-age machines and scary baddies.

Gerry Anderson and wife Sylvia had already gained fame for Fireball XL5, and Stingray, and Captain Scarlet wouldn’t do badly, either.

But Thunderbirds simply smashed all other children’s TV shows out of its way.

Viewers tuned in each week to see Brains, Scott, Virgil, Alan and the unstoppable Lady Penelope Creighton-Ward join forces to help stop a new disaster wiping out the human race.

The show's amazing revival caught unsuspecting toy manufacturers on the hop back in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
The early 1990s was something of a renaissance period for the show with repeats of all 32 original Thunderbirds episodes proving a phenomenal success on British telly.

And, in 1992, the £35 Thunderbirds’ Tracy Island playset became the year’s hottest toy and parents were queuing round the blocks to get their hands on the 1960s throwback.

Such was the dearth in the shops that Blue Peter presenter Anthea Turner famously showed viewers how to make their own version from cardboard boxes and straws.

And a lot of children did.

The most popular ‘how-to’ guide in Blue Peter history, Turner’s demonstration of how to build the replica Thunderbirds base garnered over 100,000 factsheet requests.

Schools started making it and Tracy Island clubs sprang up.

So you can imagine the mass excitement when it was announced the Thunderbirds were coming to the Wellgate and the mall owners wanted everyone to know about it.

5-4-3-2-1… Thunderbirds Are Go for Dundee mission

A series of advertisements appeared in the Evening Telegraph in the run-up, asking people to “rendezvous at Wellgate” on Thursday July 1 1993 at “ETA 10am”.

Really?

“Yes, Milady.”

Each poster would count down the “shopping days” until their arrival from 5-4-3-2-1 (see what they did there?) and was accompanied by “humorous” text.

The first set the tone for what was to follow.

The Thunderbirds writers were clearly having a day off when these adverts started appearing. Image: DC Thomson.
“There are only 5 shopping days to go until the characters from Thunderbirds land at the Wellgate Centre.

“What will Brains make of the nursery rhyme clock?

“Will Parker be able to carry all of Lady Penelope’s shopping?

“Come along between 10am and 3.30pm to find out!”

Things didn’t get much better with four shopping days to go.

“There’s a rumour that Tracy Island is near Dundee.

“Will the new Wellgate fountains make a good disguise for the Thunderbird 1 launch pad?

“Can Lady Penelope’s pink Rolls-Royce sneak in the car park without being noticed?”

Parker from Thunderbirds in Dundee.
Parker was there to meet fans young and old during the walkabout at the Wellgate Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Hundreds of children started the school holidays by turning out to greet the characters and were given hats and flags from Scott Tracy, Brains, Parker and Lady Penelope.

Three Dundee children were each presented with a Thunderbirds puppet and their drawing in a special frame after winning a colouring competition at the Wellgate.

The Courier said Scott Tracy, Brains, Parker and Lady Penelope “delighted children” at the event when they met shoppers on the walkabout to highlight the new-look Wellgate.

Parker at the Wellgate Centre.
Parker was one of the show’s heroes who arrived following the 1993 refurbishment. Image: DC Thomson.

Could Gerry’s heroes save the Wellgate?

Footfall increased by 13% following the refurbishment, which prompted an official reopening event to be held in October 1993 hosted by TV presenter Cheryl Baker.

The Chippendales modelled clothes from Wellgate retailers before performing a dance routine at the event, which was described as a “great day out for all the family”.

By 1994 the Wellgate’s 63 units were filled with 55 stores.

Like all booms, this one couldn’t last.

Wellgate Clock.
The Wellgate Centre was given a makeover which was completed in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

The decline began slowly, in the early-2000s.

The mall’s future was in jeopardy before being bought over by HBG for £55m in 2003.

The £55m takeover proved to be a false dawn.

The regeneration of the Overgate and the growth of internet shopping would be challenging enough but the Wellgate was particularly unlucky.

Its major stores went to the wall and disappeared one by one.

High street giants like Virgin Megastore, Woolworths, TJ Hughes and BHS all left gaping holes the Wellgate has struggled to fill ever since.

Its current tenants include B&M, Superdrug, Home Bargains, JD Gyms and Poundland.

It’s sad to see the Wellgate looking so empty now.

Perhaps it’s time for another rescue mission?

“Parker, get the Rolls-Royce.

“We are going for a little drive.”

