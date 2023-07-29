DC Thomson summer memories event proves a hit with Dundonians

Scores of Dundonians relived the nostalgic memories of summers gone by when DC Thomson staged a Courier community event this week.

Reminisce: Summer Memories — running again this Wednesday and Thursday from 9am-12pm — gave our readers the chance to relive days gone by with old friends.

The Wednesday and Thursday drop-in features exclusive images from the DC Thomson archive and stimulated debate straight from doors opening at our Meadowside HQ.

Which was best?

Beach visits or big play parks?

Arbroath or Broughty Ferry?

Swannie Ponds or Camperdown Park?

Memories of the berries

What wasn’t up for debate was our readers’ enthusiasm to share their own stories of how they spent their six-week summer break when school finally broke up.

Some could remember piling on to the back of a tractor or old buses and heading for the fields in Fife, Angus and Perthshire to go berry-picking for pocket money.

They would get up at the crack of dawn and be transported out to the countryside where banter and laughter got them through the day which ended with the cry of “Berry up!”

Others recalled flocking to Angus coastal towns or Broughty Ferry.

The drop-in event started on Wednesday morning with a steady flow of readers including Edward Traynor whose summer was spent berry picking in Blairgowrie.

“We would get picked up in Beechwood,” he said.

“I earned 30 shillings a day which was extra spending money.

“I used the money to go to the movies and in those days we had so many picture houses in Dundee and I would head to the Rialto, the Astoria or the old Odeon.

“I also used to go regularly to the Lochee Baths during the summer holidays.

“They were rough and ready — but we enjoyed it!”

Margaret Cook shared memories of going to the berries and the tatties although she didn’t have far to travel to spend her money — her aunt owned a sweet shop!

Margaret was a Saturday girl in the Lochee shop and said her aunt taught her how to pick tatties without injuring her back and with the basket in between her feet.

Maggie McMaster recalled picking gooseberries and going swimming at Dundee Baths.

Frank Hendry went berry picking in Muirhead and would jump on the back of a tractor in St Mary’s Road from the age of 11 in the days before things like health and safety.

All routes lead to Meadowside

The heavens opened on Thursday which brought members of Gilfillan Ramblers to our drop-in event after they cancelled their morning walk because of the bad weather.

The boggy and soggy walking route’s loss was our gain as the members spent time chatting to Courier staff about some of their favourite places to go in summer.

DC Thomson has opened its archives to celebrate summer in past times ☀️ Reminisce: Summer Memories will give our readers the chance to relive days gone by with old friends – so grab your sun hat and join us for a trip down memory lane this week and next. pic.twitter.com/DCaNoqxe8v — The Courier (@thecourieruk) July 24, 2023

Jim Dick said: “There used to be talent spots in summer at the play parks.

“Children’s Playtime they used to call it!

“I never did a turn myself but it used to bring out the crowds.

“Boating on Swannie Ponds was another favourite pastime and going up the coast to Arbroath for the day was a very common treat during the holidays.

“You would always have fish and chips there.

“They always tasted better — I still get my fish from Arbroath!”

What about the famous Arbroath outdoor swimming pool which was capable of accommodating 1,200 bathers and more than 4,000 spectators?

The pool was notoriously chilly and could hold 1.25 million gallons of water, which was pumped directly from the North Sea and kept in constant circulation.

“I remember going midnight bathing one evening at the Arbroath outdoor pool and you were awarded a dookers’ certificate for braving the unheated pool!”

But these were carefree summer holidays.

A time before gadgets and devices took centre stage.

Tragic end for Arbroath pool

Pat Kelly was another Dundonian with memories of swimming in the outdoor pool at Arbroath which was eventually demolished in 1993 after closing in 1981.

“Arbroath used to be mobbed during the Glasgow Fair Fortnight,” he said.

“I lived in Lochee so you would take two buses to Broughty Ferry to go to the beach or take the train to Arbroath where we would splash around in the outdoor pool.

“I loved the outdoor pool in summer and thought it was great so to see those pictures of it being demolished and turned to rubble is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Where else did we go?

Castle Green is arguably still one of Broughty Ferry’s greatest assets today.

Pat recalled the talent shows which used to take place there when most coastal spots put on a good old-fashioned array of family entertainment and amateur talent.

Were these gentler times?

Jim Howie spotted something else as he viewed the exclusive photographs.

“Look how clean the streets were in those days,” he said.

“No weeds growing up the side of the pavement and people going about with not much money but looking a lot happier than they are today.

“More simple but happier times I would say.

“And United had a decent team back then!”

Maryfield SNP councillor Lynne Short was among those who attended on Thursday.

She said: “This is fabulous and there’s nothing better than going down memory lane.

“We are incredibly lucky in this city to have such a rich stream of photographs on our doorstep at Dundee City Archives, the University of Dundee and DC Thomson.

“This summer exhibition is well worth a visit.”

Hear! hear!

So grab your sun hat this Wednesday and Thursday and head back to those summer days of yore that seemed like they would never end.

Reminisce: Summer Memories opens from 9am-noon.