DC Thomson summer memories event proves a hit with Dundonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

DC Thomson summer memories event proves a hit with Dundonians

Scores of Dundonians relived the nostalgic memories of summers gone by when DC Thomson staged a Courier community event this week.

The ramblers found themselves off the beaten track but found mileage in our pictures. Image: DC Thomson.
The ramblers found themselves off the beaten track but found mileage in our pictures. Image: DC Thomson.
Graeme Strachan
By Graeme Strachan

Scores of Dundonians relived the nostalgic memories of summers gone by when DC Thomson staged a Courier community event this week.

Reminisce: Summer Memories — running again this Wednesday and Thursday from 9am-12pm —  gave our readers the chance to relive days gone by with old friends.

The Wednesday and Thursday drop-in features exclusive images from the DC Thomson archive and stimulated debate straight from doors opening at our Meadowside HQ.

Which was best?

Beach visits or big play parks?

Arbroath or Broughty Ferry?

Swannie Ponds or Camperdown Park?

Memories of the berries

What wasn’t up for debate was our readers’ enthusiasm to share their own stories of how they spent their six-week summer break when school finally broke up.

Some could remember piling on to the back of a tractor or old buses and heading for the fields in Fife, Angus and Perthshire to go berry-picking for pocket money.

They would get up at the crack of dawn and be transported out to the countryside where banter and laughter got them through the day which ended with the cry of “Berry up!”

Others recalled flocking to Angus coastal towns or Broughty Ferry.

Children having fun on the electric cars at Castle Green in 1972. Image: DC Thomson.

The drop-in event started on Wednesday morning with a steady flow of readers including Edward Traynor whose summer was spent berry picking in Blairgowrie.

“We would get picked up in Beechwood,” he said.

“I earned 30 shillings a day which was extra spending money.

“I used the money to go to the movies and in those days we had so many picture houses in Dundee and I would head to the Rialto, the Astoria or the old Odeon.

“I also used to go regularly to the Lochee Baths during the summer holidays.

“They were rough and ready — but we enjoyed it!”

Some of the visitors who arrived through the door this week to view exclusive photographs. Image: DC Thomson.

Margaret Cook shared memories of going to the berries and the tatties although she didn’t have far to travel to spend her money — her aunt owned a sweet shop!

Margaret was a Saturday girl in the Lochee shop and said her aunt taught her how to pick tatties without injuring her back and with the basket in between her feet.

Maggie McMaster recalled picking gooseberries and going swimming at Dundee Baths.

Frank Hendry went berry picking in Muirhead and would jump on the back of a tractor in St Mary’s Road from the age of 11 in the days before things like health and safety.

All routes lead to Meadowside

The heavens opened on Thursday which brought members of Gilfillan Ramblers to our drop-in event after they cancelled their morning walk because of the bad weather.

The boggy and soggy walking route’s loss was our gain as the members spent time chatting to Courier staff about some of their favourite places to go in summer.

Jim Dick said: “There used to be talent spots in summer at the play parks.

“Children’s Playtime they used to call it!

“I never did a turn myself but it used to bring out the crowds.

“Boating on Swannie Ponds was another favourite pastime and going up the coast to Arbroath for the day was a very common treat during the holidays.

“You would always have fish and chips there.

“They always tasted better — I still get my fish from Arbroath!”

The Arbroath pool is shown illuminated at night during its glory days. Image: DC Thomson.

What about the famous Arbroath outdoor swimming pool which was capable of accommodating 1,200 bathers and more than 4,000 spectators?

The pool was notoriously chilly and could hold 1.25 million gallons of water, which was pumped directly from the North Sea and kept in constant circulation.

“I remember going midnight bathing one evening at the Arbroath outdoor pool and you were awarded a dookers’ certificate for braving the unheated pool!”

But these were carefree summer holidays.

A time before gadgets and devices took centre stage.

Tragic end for Arbroath pool

Pat Kelly was another Dundonian with memories of swimming in the outdoor pool at Arbroath which was eventually demolished in 1993 after closing in 1981.

“Arbroath used to be mobbed during the Glasgow Fair Fortnight,” he said.

“I lived in Lochee so you would take two buses to Broughty Ferry to go to the beach or take the train to Arbroath where we would splash around in the outdoor pool.

“I loved the outdoor pool in summer and thought it was great so to see those pictures of it being demolished and turned to rubble is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Memories of the famous pool disappeared in a pile of rubble. Image: DC Thomson.

Where else did we go?

Castle Green is arguably still one of Broughty Ferry’s greatest assets today.

Pat recalled the talent shows which used to take place there when most coastal spots put on a good old-fashioned array of family entertainment and amateur talent.

Were these gentler times?

Jim Howie spotted something else as he viewed the exclusive photographs.

“Look how clean the streets were in those days,” he said.

“No weeds growing up the side of the pavement and people going about with not much money but looking a lot happier than they are today.

“More simple but happier times I would say.

“And United had a decent team back then!”

Boys fishing at the Swannie Ponds in Dundee were among the images on display. Image: DC Thomson.

Maryfield SNP councillor Lynne Short was among those who attended on Thursday.

She said: “This is fabulous and there’s nothing better than going down memory lane.

“We are incredibly lucky in this city to have such a rich stream of photographs on our doorstep at Dundee City Archives, the University of Dundee and DC Thomson.

“This summer exhibition is well worth a visit.”

Hear! hear!

So grab your sun hat this Wednesday and Thursday and head back to those summer days of yore that seemed like they would never end.

Reminisce: Summer Memories opens from 9am-noon.

More from Past Times

Big Country became a worldwide success story after The Crossing was released. Image: Shutterstock.
The Crossing album took Fifer Stuart Adamson and Big Country to fame in America…
Youngsters from Rosebank Primary School planting a tree as part of the school's green project. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: What life was like in Dundee in 1993
Who were the fans behind the mask at the Sir Tom Jones gig in Dundee? Image: DC Thomson/Steve Brown.
Fans brought the pants and Tom Jones brought the star power when Welsh star…
St Andrews teenager David Nicoll died in the Korean War which ended 70 years ago.
Last letters of tragic Fifer killed in Korean War
These Dundee kids met their heroes at a comic character exhibition in the city in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.
The Beano at 85: Characters born in Dundee have been a friend to children…
Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones charged to superstardom following the 1965 Dundee gig. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
'Battlefield' Dundee gig prepared Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones for life in spotlight
Jason Donovan was among the stars that arrived at Bally's Nightlife in the 1980s and 1990s. Image: DC Thomson/Clarke Cooper.
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan joined clubbers at Bally's Nightlife during 'special times' in…
Ricky Ross downing Pola Cola at a Sunday School picnic in Dundee.
Dundee's Deacon Blue star Ricky Ross recalls summer holidays - including 'all-time favourite location'
Photograph showing a group of young boys enjoying their day of berry picking in Longforgan in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.
Holiday memories in and around Dundee - including Longforgan berry picking and Camperdown donkey…
Paul Hegarty showed off his Scotland memorabilia during his visit to the Football Memories group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee United icon Paul Hegarty on marking Maradona and what he thinks of his…