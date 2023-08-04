In pictures: How Lochee looked in the 1960s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: How Lochee looked in the 1960s

The DC Thomson archives team has uncovered out a selection of photographs going back six decades and sure to spark a memory or two. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The Loons Road, High Street, Logie Street and Muirton Road junction in June 1962. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Lochee look in the 1960s?

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a selection of photographs going back six decades and sure to spark a memory or two.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

February 1960

Lochee High Street at night in this image from 1960. Image: DC Thomson.
Lochee’s got an identity all its own.

On a map it might seem to be a part of Dundee but Lochee folk may well have their own view about that — and way back in the 18th Century it was regarded as a distinct and separate place.

April 1962

The registration office for births, deaths and marriages. Image: DC Thomson.
Was your birth registered here?

The registration office stood next to Lochee Post Office and this April 1962 image shows people walking across the street and outside the building.

April 1963

Whorterbank multi-storey flats towering above the surrounding housing. Image: DC Thomson.
Crudens’ two multi-storey blocks at Whorterbank were completed in 1963.

Whorterbank was described at the time as one of the most modern housing areas in Scotland and the multi-storey blocks are still towering above Lochee in 2023.

May 1963

Whorterbank shops with the multi-storey blocks in the background. Image: DC Thomson.
Set well back from the busy Lochee High Street, the Whorterbank shopping centre was the place to get everything from baby clothes to a bottle of whisky.

And just outside the shops there was a play area, complete with sandpit for children.

June 1963

Fish cannery factory in South Road with a pedestrian walking past. Image: DC Thomson.
Old Lochee had characters and family-run firms.

There was a factory leading up to Bank Street, the fish cannery — and Lochee had its own cinema, two snooker halls, a roller-skate arena and a dog club.

January 1965

Jim Brady's shop in Lochee Road with several posters in the window. Image: DC Thomson.
Newsagent Jim Brady’s shop in Lochee Road was a former tram waiting room.

Brady was well-known in Dundee as a former boxer and he won the British Empire bantamweight title against Kid Tanner at Tannadice Park on New Year’s Day 1941.

September 1965

Lochee West Station and the level crossing at Elmwood Road. Image: DC Thomson.
The town once boasted two railway stations including Lochee West, which opened in 1861 and served the Dundee to Newtyle line before closing in 1916.

There is no evidence left of the former building, the site of which is now occupied by housing.

July 1967

Lochee Renton's Scottish Cup winning team are pictured following the success. Image: DC Thomson.
Lochee Renton won the Scottish Juvenile Cup in 1967 after defeating Rutherglen.

Renton previously won the trophy in 1965 when the side included Jimmy Jack, who would go on to sign for Arbroath and become a goalscoring legend at Gayfield.

September 1967

This image shows several shops including a hairdresser on the corner. Image: DC Thomson.
A High Street scene including several shops in September 1967.

Visible on the right is the barbershop that was run by Jack Peters before being taken over by George Mather, and hair is still being cut in the building in 2023.

November 1969

The alley is shown with debris on the road. Image: DC Thomson.
An atmospheric picture of Yeaman’s Alley alongside housing in November 1969.

Has much changed in the past 54 years?

November 1969

Shops and cars parked on both sides of the cobbled street. Image: DC Thomson.
A view of shops and parked cars on both sides of Lorne Street.

Some of the vehicles would now be considered in the “cult classic” variety.

November 1969

South Road in Lochee from November 1969. Image: DC Thomson.
A bus is driving up South Road in our final image from 1960s Lochee.

Cox’s Stack is visible in the background, which remains a remarkable monument to Victorian engineering and stood firm when Camperdown Works closed in 1981.

Cox’s Stack has remained a constant in Lochee while all around it has changed.

