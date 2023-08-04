In pictures: How Lochee looked in the 1960s

How did Lochee look in the 1960s?

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a selection of photographs going back six decades and sure to spark a memory or two.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

February 1960

Lochee’s got an identity all its own.

On a map it might seem to be a part of Dundee but Lochee folk may well have their own view about that — and way back in the 18th Century it was regarded as a distinct and separate place.

April 1962

Was your birth registered here?

The registration office stood next to Lochee Post Office and this April 1962 image shows people walking across the street and outside the building.

April 1963

Crudens’ two multi-storey blocks at Whorterbank were completed in 1963.

Whorterbank was described at the time as one of the most modern housing areas in Scotland and the multi-storey blocks are still towering above Lochee in 2023.

May 1963

Set well back from the busy Lochee High Street, the Whorterbank shopping centre was the place to get everything from baby clothes to a bottle of whisky.

And just outside the shops there was a play area, complete with sandpit for children.

June 1963

Old Lochee had characters and family-run firms.

There was a factory leading up to Bank Street, the fish cannery — and Lochee had its own cinema, two snooker halls, a roller-skate arena and a dog club.

January 1965

Newsagent Jim Brady’s shop in Lochee Road was a former tram waiting room.

Brady was well-known in Dundee as a former boxer and he won the British Empire bantamweight title against Kid Tanner at Tannadice Park on New Year’s Day 1941.

September 1965

The town once boasted two railway stations including Lochee West, which opened in 1861 and served the Dundee to Newtyle line before closing in 1916.

There is no evidence left of the former building, the site of which is now occupied by housing.

July 1967

Lochee Renton won the Scottish Juvenile Cup in 1967 after defeating Rutherglen.

Renton previously won the trophy in 1965 when the side included Jimmy Jack, who would go on to sign for Arbroath and become a goalscoring legend at Gayfield.

September 1967

A High Street scene including several shops in September 1967.

Visible on the right is the barbershop that was run by Jack Peters before being taken over by George Mather, and hair is still being cut in the building in 2023.

November 1969

An atmospheric picture of Yeaman’s Alley alongside housing in November 1969.

Has much changed in the past 54 years?

November 1969

A view of shops and parked cars on both sides of Lorne Street.

Some of the vehicles would now be considered in the “cult classic” variety.

November 1969

A bus is driving up South Road in our final image from 1960s Lochee.

Cox’s Stack is visible in the background, which remains a remarkable monument to Victorian engineering and stood firm when Camperdown Works closed in 1981.

Cox’s Stack has remained a constant in Lochee while all around it has changed.