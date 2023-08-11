In pictures: How Broughty Ferry looked in 1991

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: How Broughty Ferry looked in 1991

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a selection of photographs of people and places from 1991 which are sure to spark a memory or two. Graeme Strachan reports.

A view of the level crossing at Gray Street in October 1991. Image: DC Thomson.
Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

New Year’s Dook

A group of adults and children with their swimming kit on at the harbour. Image: DC Thomson.

While most of us are nursing sore heads under the duvet on New Year’s Day, hardy souls have been taking to the chilly waters of the Tay for generations.

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association, more commonly known as the Phibbies, started hosting the traditional New Year’s Day Dook at Broughty Ferry in 1891.

Castle Green play park

Having fun on the swings and slide at Castle Green in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

Castle Green play park has put the fun in Broughty Ferry for decades.

A steep walk up a set of concrete steps with the risk of a serious head injury if you lost your footing was what you had to negotiate if you wanted to slide down the blue chute.

Queen Street

The Gulistan restaurant on the corner of the street. Image: DC Thomson.

This image of Queen Street in October 1991 shows a learner driver straddling two lanes while driving past the Gulistan House Indian restaurant.

The Gulistan opened in 1979 and was a Ferry institution before closing its doors for the final time in October 2021 after making happy memories for 42 years.

Birthday celebrations

Anniversary party at the Cancer Research shop. Image: DC Thomson.

Let them eat cake!

Dr Ronald Wolf and Linda White were cutting the cake in June 1991 to mark the fifth anniversary of the Imperial Cancer Research Fund’s shop.

Radio 1

A crowd of people surrounding the stage back in July 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

Crowds gathered in July 1991 for the visit of the Radio 1 Roadshow.

The DJ was Nicky Campbell and special guests were Dundee band Danny Wilson who were best-known for having chart success in 1988 with the single Mary’s Prayer.

Broughty Ferry beach

The scene at Broughty Ferry Beach during the sunshine. Image: DC Thomson.

Broughty Ferry beach has always been the perfect spot through the decades for families to head to during the summer holidays when the temperature picks up.

Who was the man in the foreground of the picture wearing the West Germany national team’s 1990 home kit which is now considered one of the greatest kits in history?

Gala Week

Two children drawing on the pavement with crayons in the pavement competition. Image: DC Thomson.

The famous tradition of the Gala Week has been bringing family fun to Broughty Ferry for over 100 years and is Tayside’s longest-running summer festival.

Four generations of children, parents and grandparents have all enjoyed the popular beach and park games, window guessing competition and pavement art contest.

Buddies Nightclub

DJ Scott Fraser standing on a stage next to the dance floor for a promotional picture. Image: DC Thomson.

After stints as the Chalet and the Sands nightclubs, revellers in Broughty Ferry had a new venue in town in 1985 when Buddies opened on the esplanade.

Buddies brought star names to the Ferry including Take That who performed there in the early 1990s for just £100 before going on to achieve global stardom.

Forthill Sports Club

Forthill Sports Club new equipment. Image: DC Thomson.

Forthill Sports Club was opening a new gym and fitness studio in October 1991.

Staff lined up to pose alongside the new equipment and the Evening Telegraph reported that one wall of the studio was adorned by mirrors running the length of it.

Hooked on fishing

A group of children holding fishing rods and some holding fish. Image: DC Thomson.

The popular fishing competition taking place during Broughty Ferry Gala Week.

Success at the harbour meant fish and chips for tea for many of the young competitors.

Fun in the sun

Aerial image of the beach, showing lots of people on the sand and in the water. Image: DC Thomson.

Another fantastic shot of Broughty Ferry beach at the start of the Dundee Fortnight.

No need to head for foreign climes with sun, sea and sand on the doorstep!

Gray Street

Murray’s Fish and Chicken Bar. Image: DC Thomson.

Found on Gray Street, you would smell Murray’s chippie before you seen it!

The family business is still going strong today where it is operated by those with more than 40 years’ experience and now includes a delivery service.

Ferry Inn

The Ferry Inn raft race team. Image: DC Thomson.

The Ferry Inn team were clowning around in the sand before taking part in the Broughty Ferry raft race back in August 1991.

Can you spot anyone you know lurking under the face paint and wigs?

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

