In pictures: How Broughty Ferry looked in 1991

How did Broughty Ferry look in 1991?

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a selection of photographs of people and places which are sure to spark a memory or two.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

New Year’s Dook

While most of us are nursing sore heads under the duvet on New Year’s Day, hardy souls have been taking to the chilly waters of the Tay for generations.

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association, more commonly known as the Phibbies, started hosting the traditional New Year’s Day Dook at Broughty Ferry in 1891.

Castle Green play park

Castle Green play park has put the fun in Broughty Ferry for decades.

A steep walk up a set of concrete steps with the risk of a serious head injury if you lost your footing was what you had to negotiate if you wanted to slide down the blue chute.

Queen Street

This image of Queen Street in October 1991 shows a learner driver straddling two lanes while driving past the Gulistan House Indian restaurant.

The Gulistan opened in 1979 and was a Ferry institution before closing its doors for the final time in October 2021 after making happy memories for 42 years.

Birthday celebrations

Let them eat cake!

Dr Ronald Wolf and Linda White were cutting the cake in June 1991 to mark the fifth anniversary of the Imperial Cancer Research Fund’s shop.

Radio 1

Crowds gathered in July 1991 for the visit of the Radio 1 Roadshow.

The DJ was Nicky Campbell and special guests were Dundee band Danny Wilson who were best-known for having chart success in 1988 with the single Mary’s Prayer.

Broughty Ferry beach

Broughty Ferry beach has always been the perfect spot through the decades for families to head to during the summer holidays when the temperature picks up.

Who was the man in the foreground of the picture wearing the West Germany national team’s 1990 home kit which is now considered one of the greatest kits in history?

Gala Week

The famous tradition of the Gala Week has been bringing family fun to Broughty Ferry for over 100 years and is Tayside’s longest-running summer festival.

Four generations of children, parents and grandparents have all enjoyed the popular beach and park games, window guessing competition and pavement art contest.

Buddies Nightclub

After stints as the Chalet and the Sands nightclubs, revellers in Broughty Ferry had a new venue in town in 1985 when Buddies opened on the esplanade.

Buddies brought star names to the Ferry including Take That who performed there in the early 1990s for just £100 before going on to achieve global stardom.

Forthill Sports Club

Forthill Sports Club was opening a new gym and fitness studio in October 1991.

Staff lined up to pose alongside the new equipment and the Evening Telegraph reported that one wall of the studio was adorned by mirrors running the length of it.

Hooked on fishing

The popular fishing competition taking place during Broughty Ferry Gala Week.

Success at the harbour meant fish and chips for tea for many of the young competitors.

Fun in the sun

Another fantastic shot of Broughty Ferry beach at the start of the Dundee Fortnight.

No need to head for foreign climes with sun, sea and sand on the doorstep!

Gray Street

Found on Gray Street, you would smell Murray’s chippie before you seen it!

The family business is still going strong today where it is operated by those with more than 40 years’ experience and now includes a delivery service.

Ferry Inn

The Ferry Inn team were clowning around in the sand before taking part in the Broughty Ferry raft race back in August 1991.

Can you spot anyone you know lurking under the face paint and wigs?

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.