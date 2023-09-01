Trash-talking bins star in our Dundee rubbish and recycling picture gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trash-talking bins star in our Dundee rubbish and recycling picture gallery

The theme for this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane is rubbish and recycling in Dundee. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A staff member emptying bags of waste paper on to a conveyor belt at Dundee Salvage Depot in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.
The theme for this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane is rubbish and recycling in Dundee.

The DC Thomson archives team has looked out a varied and interesting selection of photographs – a clean sweep, you might say – from the 1940s through to the 1990s.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

1948

Three individuals carrying large bales of paper on their backs. Image: DC Thomson.
Salvage depot workers carrying large bales of paper in a warehouse.

Our first image, from April 1948, highlights what was back-breaking work, although these guys were clearly not first-timers and were making it look easy.

1969

Rubbish awaiting collection on the pavement in Allan Street. Image: DC Thomson.
There was a dustmen’s strike in May 1969, which started in protest following the appointment of a general foreman from outside the cleansing department.

The dispute came at an inopportune time, as there was already a build-up of debris on the streets and The Queen was due to visit the city.

1970

A large pile of rubbish in 1970. Image: DC Thomson.
Piles of rubbish at the Fairmuir Station dump in 1970.

The dump was apparently situated beside the Fairmuir Goods Depot, which opened in 1885 and closed in 1967.

1977

Paper bales in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
This looks like great fun!

A forklift driver adding to the bales of waste paper at the council’s Harefield Road depot, ready for reprocessing in July 1977.

1983

A woman holds Keep Scotland Tidy campaign poster. Image: DC Thomson.
People of a certain generation will remember these posters!

The woman is pictured holding a campaign poster for Keep Scotland Tidy in April 1983, alongside litter and debris blighting a city beauty spot.

1987

Three men beside a bin in a Keep Dundee Tidy campaign launch. Image: DC Thomson.
The August 1987 launch of the Keep Dundee Tidy Campaign.

It urged people to “Discover a Cleaner Dundee” and pictured were Doug Soutar of the campaign, cleaning worker Jim McNichol and Councillor Frank Boag.

1988

Pictured with the children are project supervisor Ron Brown and bin lorry driver John Hutchison. Image: DC Thomson.
Lochee Primary School pupils getting a close-up look at a bin lorry as part of the Keep Dundee Tidy Campaign and the school’s own litter project in December 1988.

They spoke to project supervisor Ron Brown and bin lorry driver John Hutchison.

1990

Rhys Campbell looking into a bin. Image: DC Thomson.
Rhys Campbell with Scotland’s first-ever talking litter bin at Dundee’s Murraygate.

These trash-talking bins arrived in Dundee in October 1990 and included voice recordings which encouraged people to keep the streets free of litter.

1990

A girl puts liiter in a bin at McColl's Reform Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Where was Ted Rogers?

A young girl is spotted doing her bit to keep Dundee tidy by placing litter in a Dusty Bin lookalike outside McColl’s on Reform Street in August 1990.

1990

A new street sweeper machine for Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
The 1990 launch of a new, lead-free, petrol street sweeper machine.

Litter was placed strategically for the photocall in the City Square where journalists were briefed on the machine’s “special feature to deal with dog mess”.

1991

The pupils with members of the Keep Dundee Tidy Team. Image: DC Thomson.
As part of Environment Week in May 1991, P3 and P5 pupils of Our Lady’s Primary visited Broughty Ferry Esplanade.

They teamed up for a clean-up job with the Keep Dundee Tidy Team, from the cleansing department’s community team.

1992

A child throwing some litter into a bin. Image: DC Thomson.
The Tidy Britain Group roadshow arrived in City Square in August 1992.

Youngsters were encouraged to take part in a series of “colourful musical challenges” with “guaranteed prizes for putting litter where it is wanted”.

Do you remember the roadshow and did our pictorial trip back in time jog any of these memories of rubbish and recycling in Dundee for you?

Let us know.

