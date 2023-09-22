From Shapers to Buddies – pictures of life in Broughty Ferry in 1992

How did Broughty Ferry look in 1992?

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a selection of photographs of people and places which are sure to spark a memory or two.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

St Vincent Street

The hand-written sign says it all, although it wasn’t stopping some vehicles.

Heavy rain led to flooding in many parts of Scotland on March 31, including Broughty Ferry, which prompted a police warning at the railway bridge at St Vincent Street.

Buddies nightclub

Buddies brought star names to the Ferry including Take That who performed there in the early 1990s for just £100 before going on to achieve global stardom.

The venue won Disco Mirror’s New Club of the Year for Scotland in 1986.

It was a successful adult venue and also held hugely popular under-18 nights in the early 90s.

Broughty Ferry Castle

In 1495 Broughty Castle was built and remained in military use as a major defensive structure until 1932, playing a role in the Anglo-Scottish Wars.

The four floors of its tower house now have a decidedly more mundane role as a rather charming museum.

Hotel Broughty Ferry

Occupying a traditional Victorian villa that was extended in 1990, the Hotel Broughty Ferry was famous for its Indian food.

The landmark hotel was eventually put up for sale in 2018 with an asking price of £830,000 and has been converted into eight luxury apartments.

Broughty Ferry harbour

It’s easy to see why Broughty Ferry is known as “the jewel in Dundee’s crown”.

The entire harbour except the west pier, which was built in 1872, was designed by engineers Thomas Bouch and Thomas Grainger.

Bouch was responsible for the first, ill-fated Tay rail bridge.

Ballinard bar

The Ballinard House Hotel in Broughty Ferry dated back as a building to the second half of the 19th Century and had function, public bar and restaurant facilities.

A pint of lager would have cost you £1.47 at the bar back in 1992.

Raft race

The Broughty Ferry Raft Race was a long-established part of Gala Week, which has been bringing family fun to Broughty Ferry for over 100 years.

It was also a highlight of the week’s festivities.

Football tournament

A 5-a-side tournament was held as part of gala week in July 1992.

It’s not the greatest action shot of a football game we’ve ever seen and the sprinkling of fans on the sidelines don’t seem to be much enamoured by events, either!

Gillies

How did your home look in 1992?

The interior showroom of Gillies was being photographed for an advertising feature containing several pieces of furniture, including sofas, tables, curtains and chairs.

Gray Street

Millars first opened their doors in 1842 and while fashions have certainly changed, their commitment to quality has not.

The men’s clothing shop remains a fixture on the street in 2023.

Armitstead House

Dundee United stars Dave Bowman and Jim McInally attended the opening of a play fort at the Armitstead Child Development Centre in Broughty Ferry in July 1992.

Carol and John Black from the Fort Hotel raised money for the play fort, which was built by Jim Thomson to the delight of the children gathered in the background.

Keeping fit

Do you remember Shapers Studio in Brook Street?

This photograph was taken for the Evening Telegraph and shows several toning tables and gym equipment as members work up a sweat in the background.

It’s the final photograph in our look back to 1992.

So did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.