Dundee industry: Get on the shop floor with our picture gallery of factories and businesses

Dundee has seen a number of factories and industrial sites at the heart of our community come and go through the decades. Graeme Strachan reports.
Production at Veeder-Root's Beechwood factory in Dundee was at a standstill in 1981 following this walk-out by staff. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee has seen a number of factories and industrial sites at the heart of our community come and go through the decades.

Many generations worked there through the years.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a selection of factories and faces in these pictures of Dundee industry to provide another memory-jogging tour.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the decades courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do you know a friend or family member who worked there back in the day?

You might find them in some of the images in our gallery.

1960

Workers at Wilson and Sons in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Wilson and Sons in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Wilson & Sons were seed crushers and cake and oil manufacturers.

Our first picture shows four staff members in overalls working up a sweat at the Caledonian Oil Mills in Blackscroft in November 1960.

1968

Sandra Zane and Mrs Jean Hammond working on large cards. Image: DC Thomson.
Sandra Zane and Mrs Jean Hammond working on large cards. Image: DC Thomson.

It had humble beginnings in the City of Discovery — but went on to become the biggest company of its kind in Europe, producing 100 million greeting cards every year.

Best known for popularising the picture postcard in the early 20th Century, Valentines capitalised on developments in photography, printing and tourism to create a vibrant industry in the city.

1977

Two men holding tools in White, Milne &amp; Co, Baird Avenue, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
White, Milne & Co, Baird Avenue, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Two staff members stand next to shelves stacked with hardware goods in 1977.

Established in Dundee in the 1930s, White, Milne and Co in Baird Avenue is widely recognised as Tayside’s leading tool and ironmongery suppliers.

1978

A man looks at wine inside Trademarket Store. Image: DC Thomson.
Trademarket Store. Image: DC Thomson.

Fancy a drink?

A customer checks out some of the well-stocked shelves at the Watson and Philip Trademarket cash and carry centre in Larch Street in September 1978.

1980

The exterior of Wildcat Jeans factory at Carolina Port in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.
Wildcat Jeans factory at Carolina Port in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Blue jeans became a must-have fashion item in the 1970s and 1980s.

Wildcat Jeans made their own denim products at the Carolina Port factory, which were sold at their shops in the Overgate and the Murraygate — for men, women and children.

1983

Sheila Lorimer testing tachographs at Veeder-Root in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Sheila Lorimer testing tachographs at Veeder-Root in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Veeder-Root made petrol pump components for garages throughout Europe, from the Dundee factory, as well as, some time later, vehicle tachographs.

The company first established itself in Dundee in 1948 and over the years it evolved in line with changing market trends.

1984

Two staff members in Watson &amp; Philip cash and carry in Larch Street in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.
Watson & Philip cash and carry in Larch Street in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee-based Watson and Philip staff members Bob White and Hal Petrie checking stock at the Trademarket cash and carry in Larch Street in October 1984.

The wholesale food and drink operator was formed in 1873 and within a few years the business had expanded and warehouses were opened in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

1984

Two staff members checking cards for quality in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.
Checking cards for quality in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Valentines production diversified into greetings cards and was sold to Hallmark Cards in 1980, with the Dundee factory closing its doors in 1994.

The Valentine Collection, which includes over 120,000 images, is now held in the Special Collections Division at St Andrews University library.

1989

Dundee Lord Provost Tom Mitchell cutting the ribbon in April 1989 to officially open the new premises of E.F.K. (Aluminium) at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.
Windowcraft open new premises. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Lord Provost Tom Mitchell was cutting the ribbon in April 1989 to officially open the new premises of E.F.K. (Aluminium) at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

The company traded under the name of Windowcraft.

1991

Two staff members working on tachographs at Veeder-Root in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.
Two staff members working on tachographs at Veeder-Root in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

Veeder-Root became TVI Europe as a result of a management buy-out in 1993.

It was acquired in 1999 by Stoneridge, a major US designer and manufacturer of automotive instrumentation and integrated vehicle electrical and electronic systems.

1995

Image shows the exterior of the shop with branded vans and staff members. Image: DC Thomson.
The exterior of the shop with branded vans and staff members. Image: DC Thomson.

Woodhead RSR staff outside the company’s refurbished premises in Brook Street.

One of the largest commercial vehicle parts suppliers in the UK, Woodhead RSR had just taken over the well-established Autotruck business at Balunie Drive.

1999

An aerial shot of the showroom in April 1999. Image: DC Thomson.
An aerial shot of the showroom in April 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

The recently extended showroom at White, Milne & Co in Baird Avenue.

The annual Tool Show was very much established as a fixture on the calendar every April, when tradesmen and DIY enthusiasts alike would make a bee-line for bargains.

Some of the deals even included free tickets to see Tina Turner in concert!

Simply the Best?

What did you make of our latest batch of Dundonian images?

Did they awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

