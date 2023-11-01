Hit the links and pitch up at caravan site with our Monifieth memories picture gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Hit the links and pitch up at caravan site with our Monifieth memories picture gallery

We've dug out a varied selection of photographs featuring shops, churches and landmarks in Monifieth. Do these bring back any memories? Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Some of the shops in the new shopping precinct at Monifieth in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.
Some of the shops in the new shopping precinct at Monifieth in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

Monifieth has a rich history that can be traced back to the Picts, and the Angus town is the focus of this week’s pictorial trip back in time.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied selection of photographs featuring shops, churches and landmarks which are sure to spark a memory or two.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

1958

Monifieth Gas Works. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth Gas Works. Image: DC Thomson.

Monifieth Gasworks in 1958, which became a feature of the town’s skyline from the late 19th Century – before the discovery and exploitation of North Sea oil.

Much of the gasworks was cleared by the 1960s and the site is now a recycling centre.

1967

Monifieth caravan site in 1967. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth caravan site in 1967. Image: DC Thomson.

Thousands of people would spend their annual vacation in Monifieth in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, before most “bucket and spade” breaks were taken abroad.

The Broughty Ferry Guide and Advertiser in August 1960 reported how the site was welcoming caravanners from as far south as Hastings and as far north as Wick.

One seasoned caravan dweller declared it the finest site he had sampled.

1972

A shot of Monifieth South Church taken from the steeple of St Rule's Church in 1972. Image: DC Thomson.
A shot of Monifieth South Church taken from the steeple of St Rule’s Church in 1972. Image: DC Thomson.

Originally built in 1872, Monifieth South Church was located on Hill Street and became surplus to requirements on the amalgamation of the burgh’s kirks in 2014.

The kirk lay empty for a number of years and was put on Scotland’s buildings-at-risk register in 2016, before Angus Council approved plans for a housing conversion.

1972

Monifieth Shopping Centre in 1972. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth Shopping Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

The “new” Monifieth Shopping Centre pictured in June 1972.

The ironmonger was a real Aladdin’s Cave of wonders which sold anything and everything and many people will remember the unmistakeable smell of the shop.

1972

A small section of shops including a Spar. Image: DC Thomson.
A small section of shops including a Spar. Image: DC Thomson.

The shopping precinct car park in June 1972.

The Vault pub and the Spar shop can be seen and other businesses in the 1970s included Lambert’s Shoe Shop, the Star Café and Piggott’s the Butcher.

1976

Workmen dig up the surface of the road. Image: DC Thomson.
Workmen dig up the surface of the road. Image: DC Thomson.

Can anyone remember what this was all about?

Sewage is running down Grange Road in January 1976 and one workman is using a digger and another strikes with a pick-axe to get at the source of the blockage.

1976

Sheltered housing at Tay Court in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.
Tay Court in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

The sheltered housing complex at Tay Court in October 1976.

A woman is walking past with a pram in this shot from the DC Thomson archives, and you can also see one of the tenement blocks in the background.

1976

Cars on Monifieth High Street in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth High Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The names might have changed over the years but the row of shops and businesses on Monifieth High Street look the same today as they did back in October 1976.

Some of the vehicles would now be considered in the “cult classic” variety.

1976

People crossing at traffic lights in Monifieth High Street in November 1976. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth High Street in November 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

The popularity of the shopping centre saw a new pelican crossing in Monifieth High Street, which came into operation in November 1976.

Has much changed?

1976

There are shops and cars on either side of the street in this image from 1976. Image: DC Thomson.
There are shops and cars on either side of the street. Image: DC Thomson.

This is High Street in September 1976 with the Burmah garage in the background.

Petrol back in 1976 was 77p a gallon, although there were also fewer cars on the road.

1978

The construction of Monifieth High School in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.
The construction of Monifieth High School in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

The need for a school serving secondary pupils from Monifieth and Barnhill became apparent in the 1960s, when the Angus burgh was the fastest growing in the area.

The 1,050-capacity, £2m Monifieth High School building opened in 1979 and was split into three separate blocks “attractively finished in brown brick facing”.

1979

Members of the Tayside Go Kart club speed around the track at Monifieth in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.
Members of the Tayside Go Kart club speed around the track at Monifieth in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

The go-kart track opened in 1977 at Riverview Park and was operated by Tom Smith of Speedkarts Ltd, who also ran the Low Road Garage in Auchtermuchty.

The 10-year lease expired in 1987 but people of a certain vintage will remember paying £1 to go three times around the track against the backdrop of those huge dunes.

1979

The two golf club buildings in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.
The two golf club buildings in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

It may have been Carnoustie where Tom Watson lifted his first Claret Jug after winning the Open championship but it was another Angus town that introduced the American to golf in Scotland in 1975.

The then 25-year-old, who was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1949, got his first taste of links golf at Monifieth, after he discovered nearby Carnoustie was closed for practice games ahead of his first Open.

The practice round helped him come to terms with the peculiarities of links golf and he went on to win the Claret Jug after a play-off against Jack Newton from Australia.

Tags

Conversation

Conversation