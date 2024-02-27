George Best, Maria Whittaker and Neighbours stars partied at Perth nightclub Yorky’s

Perth’s York House was a hugely popular nightclub during its heyday.

Over the years, especially when Jimmy Stewart was running the show, it played host to a variety of top names and suddenly became the place to be in the 1980s.

Yorky’s Nightclub, later to be known as Shenanigans, was full on weekend nights with revellers coming from all over Perthshire and beyond to hit the dancefloor.

The club was advertised as “Perth’s number 1 discotheque” where a host of top musical acts and soap stars visited along with one of the greatest footballers of all time.

These were heady days in the Fair City and capturing all the news was my former DC Thomson colleague James Masson, who interviewed many a celebrity at the venue.

On top of that, freelance photographer Lawrence McNamara was there to capture the action in pictures and has shown off some of his snaps.

“These were great nights,” Lawrence said.

“Yorky’s, then Shenanigans, were packed on a Friday and Saturday.

“Being a Perth lad and snapping a lot of stars was magical, just magical.”

James was right at the heart of the action for the Evening Telegraph and I asked him to dip into his memory banks to share a few stories of his time with the celebs there.

James recalled: “Being a Perth lad, I was always keen to keep the Fair City in the spotlight and, as far as evening entertainment was concerned, Yorky’s was a place not to be missed.

“However, one of the stars I interviewed was a somewhat reluctant celeb.

“Yorky’s had booked actor Chris Quinten to make a personal appearance.

“He played Brian Tilsley in Coronation Street.

“However, when I turned up at Yorky’s to speak to him, he wasn’t there.

“Then owner, Jimmy Stewart, informed me that Chris didn’t fancy the accommodation he was staying in and had decanted to the Station Hotel.

“Myself and Yorky’s DJ, Pat Ward, went to the Station Hotel, where Chris had booked in, and found him having a right strop.

“He told us he really wasn’t pleased with the place he had been booked into and, after hearing him going on about it, we eventually persuaded him to come over to Yorky’s where he would be, and was, well looked after.

“He wasn’t going to come but we did a good job of telling him hundreds of fans would be disappointed if he didn’t show.

“The night that never was turned out to be a successful one.”

Neighbours star stopped traffic in the Fair City

Australian, as well as British soap stars, also turned up at the nightclub, including Stefan Dennis from Neighbours, who played Paul Robinson.

Yorky’s was again very busy for his visit but a near disaster happened the following day.

James went on: “Stefan had agreed to open a shop.

“I think it was a clothes shop in the centre of Perth.

“Anyway, a big crowd turned up and they were pressing against the window.

“It was in danger of caving in and the police had to come and restore order.

“The traffic was all over the place as folk were spilling out on to the road.”

Yorky’s was in the hands of the Stewart family for many years before being sold to Perthshire farmer Andrew Paterson.

The name and ownership had changed by the time Stefan Dennis appeared and his Neighbours co-stars Guy Pearce and Craig McLachlan were there in the 1990s.

McLachlan played heartthrob Henry Ramsay in Neighbours and launched a career as a pop star and achieved a Top Ten hit with the song Mona with his band Check 1-2.

They belted out Mona and other tunes to a packed audience.

Page 3 favourite Maria Whittaker was another who graced the York Place venue.

She even judged a Mr Puniverse contest.

Among the Shenanigans regulars for a year was Australian cricket great Adam Gilchrist.

Before he became a superb international, Adam was the Perthshire professional.

James recalled: “He fairly enjoyed his Shenanigans nights out.

“Adam loved a party and he was a cracking cricketer for Perthshire but nobody knew then what a star he would become.”

George Best silenced the Shenanigans dancefloor

However, there is one night that James remembers more than most.

The night the great George Best silenced a packed disco hall.

His career on the field may have been over, but, making personal appearances on the nightclub circuit, it was in full flow.

It was while with Bestie that James spotted first hand a football masterclass that has lived with him from that day to this.

“George challenged those in the place to a keepie-uppie competition” said James.

“He was a retired footballer by then but there was still magic in his feet.

“George did 100 keepie-uppies no bother.”

Jaws clattered off the floor as the mesmerising talent of the wee boy from Belfast was seen in all its glory.

Then it was the turn of Perth’s finest.

“There were some right good players in Shenanigans that night but none of them could match George’s 100,” said James.

“They tried and they tried but they couldn’t.”

Was Bestie big headed?

“Not at all,” said James.

“He was a lovely guy, very quiet and friendly, not at all super-starry.

“We talked football for an hour and it was great to chat to him.

“He was so humble, so well mannered.

“I will never forget that night I got up close and personal to a genius.”

Shenanigans was sold to the owner of Aberdeen club Ministry in 1997 after months of rumour and uncertainty about the club’s future.

The nightclub business in Perth was facing a period of strong competition with the Ice Factory, the Jazz Bank and the Warehouse all sharing the market with Shenanigans.

Shenanigans went out with a bang before the name change.

The beat finally stopped pumping in 1999.

The former Shenanigans nightclub became a snooker and pool club.

“Peter Powell did a DJ set one night at Yorky’s,” said James

“He was a musical institution.

“So was Yorky’s.”