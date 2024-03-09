Fifer Angus Barbieri hit 32st in 1965 – what happened next made global headlines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fifer Angus Barbieri hit 32st in 1965 – what happened next made global headlines

The Tayport native ate nothing at all and survived on a diet of tea, coffee, water and soda water. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Angus Barbieri before and after his weight loss
Angus Barbieri's story made the news all over the world. Image: DC Thomson.

Tayport man Angus Barbieri tipped the scales at more than 32 stone when he decided it was time to lose weight.

He did.

Angus ate his last fish supper and shed 20 stone over a 382-day period from 1965.

He set a world record that survives to this day.

He ate nothing at all, and survived on a diet of tea, coffee, water and soda water.

And became famous across the globe.

Agostino – plain old Angus in Tayport – was born in 1939.

He was a brother to Caroline and Sheila.

His Italian father, Joe, became a household name when he opened a fish and chip shop on Nelson Street in 1927, after moving to Tayport with his wife, Erminda.

A chip shop tea was a staple takeaway treat on a Friday and Saturday and huge queues would snake down the street.

Angus worked in the fish and chip shop after leaving school and became a well-known face behind the fryer.

Opening floodgates at Wembley

Angus supported Dundee FC and Scotland and travelled to Wembley in April 1961.

He would see England inflict the worst defeat in the history of Scottish international football.

England won 9-3 and Angus inadvertently helped hundreds of ticketless Scotland fans gatecrash the Twin Towers because he was just too big to get through the turnstiles.

Gordon Stewart from Carnoustie was a secondary pupil in Tayport in 1961 and was taken on the trip to Wembley by his father with the local Dundee FC supporters’ club.

“We were regulars at the Barbieri’s chip shop, so I knew Angus,” said Gordon.

“Our coach was a regular Alexander’s service bus, but the journey was a nightmare as this was undertaken before all the motorways were opened.

“Angus joined us on this trip.

“In those days, of course, it was a regular habit to consume beer on board the bus.

Needless to say, it was a very quiet return home, apart from the much-needed pushing and pulling to get Angus off and on the bus.”

Gordon Stewart

“There was quite a system undertaken to get Angus off and on the bus for rest breaks, which involved several guys pushing and pulling to assist him.

“The fun part of the trip was getting him into Wembley Stadium.

“A very large group of London’s police force was required to form a barrier around Angus to escort him through a large gate, as he could not fit through turnstiles.

Fifer had to be ‘pushed and pulled on and off bus’

“I can tell you, it was a real bonus for the Jocks who had no tickets, as they were able to scramble over the police lines to gain free access.

“To top the trip off, Scotland went on to concede nine goals.

“Needless to say, it was a very quiet return home, apart from the much-needed pushing and pulling to get Angus off and on the bus.”

The fish and chip shop worker pictured in an auditorium in 1963 when he was struggling with his weight.
Angus Barbieri pictured in 1963 when he was struggling with his weight. Image: DC Thomson.

Angus was 26 and living in Maitland Street in Tayport when he presented himself for weight loss treatment at Maryfield Hospital in Dundee on June 14 1965.

He was described as a “grossly obese young man”, something he wanted to change.

He was 456lbs and told hospital staff he was ready to cut out food altogether.

Angus Barbieri had decided enough was enough

Initially there was no intention of making his fast a long one.

But Angus insisted on continuing because “he adapted so well and was eager to reach his ideal weight”.

At first he was treated in hospital and given vitamin supplements daily but for the greater part of the 382-day fast he was allowed home to Tayport.

Angus quit his job at the fish and chip shop to avoid breaking his strict diet and attended regularly at Maryfield Hospital as an out-patient for check-up.

He fasted on.

And on.

A very slim Angus Barbieri at Maryfield Hospital in 1966.
Angus Barbieri at Maryfield Hospital in 1966. Image: DC Thomson.

Urine collections were made periodically and blood samples once a fortnight.

Angus was also given potassium supplements from day 93 to day 162 of the fast.

No faecal collections were made but Angus went “37 to 48 days between stools”.

His blood glucose concentrations decreased systematically but despite the hypoglycaemia he remained “symptom-free, felt well and walked about normally”.

‘A bit full’ after breaking his fast

Weight loss was “steady and sustained”.

The rate of loss averaged three quarters of a pound per day.

He was given sodium supplements from day 345 to day 355 of the fast and occasionally consumed small amounts of milk or sugar with the tea and coffee.

Angus Barbieri in hospital as a smiling doctor puts a tray carrying egg and toast in front of him
Angus Barbieri made global headlines in 1966. Image: DC Thomson.

Angus finally broke his fast at 10am on July 11 1966 – when he reached his ideal weight – with a breakfast of one boiled egg, bread with butter, and a cup of coffee.

He was 180lbs and made headlines worldwide.

One effect of his fast was he had lost all craving for food.

But all went well.

“I have forgotten what food tastes like,” he said.

“It went down okay.

“I feel a bit full but I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The Fifer having his first meal in July 1966.
Angus Barbieri is seen having his first meal in July 1966. Image: DC Thomson.

The photograph of Angus being served his first meal in 382 days at Maryfield Hospital by staff nurse Bill Irving made the front page of the Evening Telegraph.

The newspaper said the “drastic dieting has paid off for Angus”.

“After a year’s starvation, he has brought his weight down by 20 stone,” it read.

“He is now a mere 12st 11¼ lb and when he tries on his old clothes another two people could get in beside him.

Fifer Angus celebrated with Spain holiday

“Angus’s voluntary weight reduction is regarded as one of the most remarkable cases ever by the consultants at Maryfield.

“Usually, patients have to stay in hospital, but Angus has spent a lot of time at home, where even there he has managed to resist the temptation to eat.”

Angus decided to show off his new look in the sunshine.

He went on holiday to Spain for a three-week holiday after losing the weight.

A slimmed down Angus swings from a metal gate
Italian Stallion: Angus was a new man after shedding 20 stone in 1966. Image: DC Thomson.

He was the subject of a study at the University of Dundee that was published in March 1973 to examine the effects that long-term fasting had on his body

Five years after beginning to eat again, he was 14 stone after gaining 16lbs and the study concluded that “prolonged fasting in this patient had no ill-effects”.

Guinness Book of Records

Angus was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records in 1971 with his extended fast noted as the longest a person had gone without solid food.

However, they no longer endorse or support any records related to fasting, due to concerns about encouraging unsafe behaviour given the dangers.

A headshot of a smiling Angus
Angus Barbieri got married and became a dad. Image: DC Thomson.

After his weight loss he moved to Warwick.

He got married to Mary and the couple had two children.

Tragically, he died at the young age of 51 in September 1990 after a short illness.

He was brought home and was buried at Tayport Cemetery.

His father, Joe, briefly outlived his beloved son and died at the age of 94.

It was a tragic footnote to an incredible story of human endurance.

Conversation