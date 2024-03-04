Are you in these old school photos from Arbroath Academy?

Some say our school days are the best of our lives.

When we are studying, most of us hate the very mention of school but, once we leave, you can’t help but feel nostalgic and rekindle special memories.

We have been searching high and low in the archives to find old school photos of classes, school trips and sports teams from Arbroath Academy.

These striking pictures span the decades — from the 1980s up to the 2000s — and they are sure to stir some fond memories for former pupils.

So let’s go back to school for a trip down memory lane!

1980s

Smiling faces all round from Arbroath Academy sports winners in June 1985.

The pupils with trophies were, from left, back – Derek Balfour, S1; Sandy Carnegie, S3; and Jason Hogg, S2: front – Glynis Torrie, S2; and Pamela Welsh, S3.

Pupils from Arbroath Academy outside Dundee Rep in May 1987, when they were about to appear in Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale.

It doesn’t look as if many of them were suffering from stage fright.

The total raised by Arbroath Academy for Comic Relief in April 1989 was £618.

The money was sent from Arbroath Post Office with the help of Postman Pat and the total amount raised across the UK in 1989 was £26.9 million.

In December 1989 pupils Mark Hunter and Rhona Cadenhead reached the final of the Press and Journal Debating Competition.

Mark was in S3 and Rhona was in S5 and they were coached by Anne Begg.

This was the first time Arbroath Academy had reached the Grand Final, which was won by Robert Gordon’s College in February 1990 with top prize a trip to Denmark.

1990s

The “Arbroath Academy Pop Quartet” were pictured before a performance at the Arbroath Music Festival at Webster Theatre in March 1992.

Over its long history, the festival has provided a showcase for a wide range of talents among mainly young people covering music and song, speech and instrumental.

Pupils in the geography department were learning all about the earthquake in Los Angeles in January 1994 with Keddie Law, who was the principal teacher.

The 6.7 magnitude quake changed earthquake science and resulted in more than 9,000 injuries, 60 fatalities and up to $20 billion in property damage in Northridge.

Arbroath Academy pupils were taking part in a Second World War project in 1994.

They discovered how gas masks became an essential piece of equipment and got the chance to recreate some wartime rationing recipes in the classroom.

Save a can – bank it!

That was the message from Arbroath Academy pupils when the school launched an aluminium can recycling scheme in February 1995.

Angus Chisholm was chosen as head boy and Sonia Cull as head girl in 1999 and the pair were assisted by their respective deputes, Michael Niland and Christine Grant.

Depute rector Dr John Caldwell welcomed the four pupils to their roles and said that they fulfilled a very important function within the school, acting as an important link between the staff, particularly the senior management, and the pupils of the school.

Former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright joined pupils from Arbroath Academy in 1999 for a practice session.

Wainwright played 37 times for Scotland and once for the British and Irish Lions during an illustrious rugby career.

2000s

A group of pupils from Arbroath Academy, undertaking the service element of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, with the Arbroath RNLI crew in March 2007.

They were joined by pupils from Arbroath High School.

The youngsters were washing cars for £4 per vehicle with all proceeds going towards the Arbroath RNLI crew training fund.

These girls from Arbroath Academy were among the footballers who represented their schools at the Coca-Cola Sevens qualifiers at Gussie Park in Dundee in 2009.

Can you spot anyone you know in the picture?

Staff and pupils at Arbroath Academy held a special Eco Day in 2009.

Activities included orienteering, gardening, tree identification, litter picking and recycling and there were also stalls selling a range of Fair Trade products.

Arbroath Academy pupils were learning about different currencies in 2010.

A World Bank trading game played by S3 Social Subject and Religious Studies pupils was organised by geography teacher Diane Smith and RE teacher Kerry Johnston.

This group of pupils were prizewinners back in 2011.

Some of them even managed to tighten their tie for the photograph!

Arbroath Academy pupils were given an eyewitness account of the Holocaust’s horrors by 84-year-old survivor George Brady in 2012.

Pupils put on a drama and Mr Brady spoke about his life and the need for future generations to carry the message of what happens “when people hate each other”.

A group of S4 to S6 pupils and staff from Arbroath Academy were heading off to Rwanda in 2013 on a charity mission.

History teacher Fiona Milne, depute head teacher Archie Bathgate and science teacher Evelyn Mitchell were pictured with the pupils ahead of the visit.

Art teacher Maxine Burns with pupils at Arbroath Library in 2013.

The smiling pupils were feeling proud of themselves as they pose alongside some of the work which was taking centre stage at the Arbroath Academy Art Show.

Students from Arbroath Academy’s history department took a trip to St Andrews Castle and Cathedral in 2015.

The pupils were studying the Reformation in Scotland as part of the course.

Our final image is our most far-flung.

A group of 13 pupils and teachers headed to Rwanda for a two-week stay in 2019, where they were kept busy doing various projects.

Their group included Scotland international under-age footballer Leah Fleming, who brought with her football kit donated by Dundee’s East Craigie Juniors.

Academy pupils have raised thousands of pounds for the African country and groups of youngsters have also gone there to visit communities and help with local projects.