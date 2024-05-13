Real-life Basil Fawlty reveals secrets and stories from Dundee’s famous Angus Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Real-life Basil Fawlty reveals secrets and stories from Dundee’s famous Angus Hotel

Have you ever wondered what went on behind closed doors at The Angus in Dundee? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Alistair Risk was general manager of The Angus. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Alistair Risk was general manager of The Angus. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.

Alistair Risk was right on top of his guests’ every whim during his time as general manager at The Angus Hotel in Dundee.

Bono, David Essex, Simon Le Bon, Matt Monro and Joanna Lumley were among the A-listers he rolled out the red carpet for.

Having famous entertainers around the place was just part of the job.

Many of the goings-on wouldn’t have looked out of place on the set of Fawlty Towers – and Alistair is happy to share the details.

He is in demand as an after dinner speaker (Alistair Risk – My Life as Scotland’s Basil Fawlty) whose talks contain as many laughs as John Cleese’s iconic TV show.

Alistair got bitten by the hospitality bug

Alistair was born in Dumfries and originally planned a career in teaching.

Between school and university, he took temporary jobs in the hotel trade and got bitten by the bug.

Alistair worked at the Lang Stracht Hotel in Aberdeen and was manager of the Cumbrian Hotel in Carlisle before moving to Dundee in 1980.

He lived in Carseview Gardens with wife April, son Alistair and daughter Karen.

The Angus epitomised the height of luxury for generations of Dundonians after opening in 1964 but the city was at a crossroads when Alistair arrived.

Building work goes on at the The Angus Hotel, just before it opened in 1964.
The Angus Hotel opened in 1964 and cost £450,000 to build. Image: DC Thomson.

“Dundee’s industrial decline brought a sharp increase in unemployment,” he said.

“So business was a struggle.

“The good news was, Dundee United were riding high and the Caird Hall and Dundee Rep brought the stars of stage and screen to perform.

“Almost every hotel I ever ran seemed to attract famous people.

“Duran Duran, David Essex, Joanna Lumley, Matt Monro, Elaine Paige, Simple Minds, UB40 and U2 all stayed and most were good fun.

“We also welcomed every golfer you can mention.

“Every day was different and had its challenges.”

Jimmy Shand was rescued by firefighters

Boxing dinners were a regular feature during the 1980s, with Ken Buchanan, Dick McTaggart and Jim Watt in attendance.

Alistair said: “The international Golden Gloves match between Scotland and the USA was covered by Harry Carpenter, who was the BBC’s voice of boxing.

Ken Buchanan, Jim Watt, Terry Spinks and Dick McTaggart with guests at the boxing event in 1980.
Ken Buchanan, Jim Watt, Terry Spinks and Dick McTaggart with guests in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

“I remember when Dundee United played Roma in the European Cup in 1984.

“United won the game 2-0.

“I had a late-night dinner and Scottish ceilidh booked for 300 Roma supporters.

“But the Italians preferred to sit in the street and feel sorry for themselves!”

Sir Jimmy Shand was known as the King of Scottish Dance Music whose recordings sold by the million and he regularly performed at The Angus.

“I remember when the city of Dundee honoured the great man,” said Alistair.

“The Lord Provost had booked the function room to celebrate the great box player with all the great and the good attending.”

Sir Jimmy Shand and his wife Anne Shand in 1983.
Sir Jimmy Shand and his wife Anne Shand in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Sir Jimmy and his wife arrived and he asked to go up in the lift and avoid the stairs.

Alistair said: “The lift broke down four feet short of the first floor and they were stuck for two hours until the fire brigade managed to get them out.

“He never blinked an eye or panicked and went on to enjoy his night.

“I sighed with relief.”

Armed soldiers for Nablus twinning talks

George Galloway used his position in the Dundee Labour Party to rally support for the Palestinian cause following the 1980 local election.

Galloway piloted the twinning of Dundee with Nablus.

George Galloway at a lectern in Dundee's City Square, promoting the twinning with Nablus.
George Galloway promoted the twinning with Nablus. Image: William Wright.

Alistair said: “A delegation from Palestine was booked to stay in The Angus and we allocated the top two floors to them amid high security.

“An oil fabrication company was holding a big event in the ballroom the same evening and had booked out all the remaining rooms.

“The party were warned under no circumstances to go to the fifth or sixth floor.

My time in Dundee was hard work but something I remember fondly.”

Alistair Risk, former general manager of The Angus Hotel

“But there was dancing and the wine flowed.

“By midnight a bunch of girls took the lift to the sixth floor.

“They were very shocked to be faced with Arab soldiers who were carrying guns.

“They sobered up pretty quickly!”

The Angus Hotel took centre stage in political row

Politics was never far from The Angus Hotel.

The Lib Dems outperformed Labour in the national polls when the Caird Hall hosted the party conference with members staying at The Angus.

All except one.

A function room at the Angus Hotel with a piano in the corner next to a dance floor.
The Angus was the height of luxury for almost everyone. Image: DC Thomson.

“The now-disgraced Cyril Smith announced he was not coming,” said Alistair.

“He said Dundee was a dump and had no good facilities and delegates would be lucky to find a tent as the hotels were not fit for purpose

“The Angus had just been upgraded.

“Our rooms were good but our bedroom suites were superb.

“Lib Dem leader David Steel allowed the BBC’s Robin Day and myself to show off his suite, which was complete with four-poster bed and giant jacuzzi bath.

“This went out on the evening news across the UK.

“It was great publicity!”

Alistair Risk has happy memories of The Angus Hotel

The “rivers of blood” politician Enoch Powell was another who brought headlines when he addressed a Conservative Party rally in the hotel‘s function room.

Alistair was passionate about sport, especially golf.

Major winner Gary Player hosted a sportsmen’s dinner at The Angus during The Open at St Andrews in 1984 with a professional at every table.

Alistair Risk and golf legend Gary Player in The Angus Hotel.
Alistair Risk and golf legend Gary Player in The Angus Hotel. Image: Supplied.

Alistair was also chairman of the Dundee Hotels Association and worked with Tayside Regional Council to bring more tourism to the city.

He stayed in Dundee until his children completed their education at Harris Academy.

“I left Dundee to go to Brora in 1986 and then moved to North Berwick,” he said.

“My time in Dundee was hard work but something I remember fondly.

“Staff were hard to find so I employed dozens of students as waiters and waitresses, including my son who went on to manage the Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

“The Angus did have an impressive core staff who excelled in customer care.

“And they all knew how to party!

“Happy memories indeed.”

The Angus was demolished from 1998 to make way for the Overgate redevelopment.

Former Angus Hotel manager Alistair Risk in a kilt.
Alistair spent 35 years in the hotel trade and is busier than ever in retirement. Image: Supplied.

Alistair spent over 35 years working in hotels including Rusacks in St Andrews and Letham Grange in Arbroath.

His passion for golf blossomed.

Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Paul Lawrie, Nick Faldo, Peter Thomson and Tony Jacklin are just some of the names that he made feel at home.

He retired to Brora following the death of his wife in 2005.

A senior Rotarian and regular on the after-dinner circuit, Alistair has dedicated his retirement to developing golf tourism and charity work.

And it’s goodnight from me…

“My life has been blessed and has been fun,” he said.

“It has had its dangers and its sublime moments.

“I have met the great and the good – from Sean Connery to Jack Nicklaus and from Alex Higgins to the Lord Chief Justice and even Brigitte Bardot.

“But my favourite celebrity friend was Ronnie Corbett.

“It was a joy to be in his company.”

Alistair Risk and Ronnie Corbett on the Old Course at St Andrews.
Alistair Risk and Ronnie Corbett on the Old Course at St Andrews. Image: Supplied.

Alistair retains a great fondness for Dundee.

He said: “My time at The Angus helped me develop and opened up opportunities to enjoy life and help others,” he said.

“Dundee and The Angus will always have a special place in my heart.”

More from Past Times

Dundee author Ruth Forbes at the launch of her new book A History of Irish Republicanism in Dundee.
How Dundee became home to IRA gunrunners and the leader of Ireland's 1916 Easter…
3
The New Seekers with a good luck card from Perth in 1972. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth's Eve Graham arrived at Eurovision looking to Beg, Steal or Borrow victory for…
More than 40 souls assembled at Arbroath Town Mission in April 1987 about to board the bus.
Former Arbroath bus driver jumps back behind the wheel to take tour through gallery…
Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd pulled off the greatest hip hop hoax as rap group Silibil n Brains.
James McAvoy's new movie tells how two Dundee students fooled music industry as Silibil…
The InterCity 125 on show in Dundee in April 1978.
InterCity 125: How the 'journey shrinker' turned heads in Dundee
2
Billy Boyle shaking hands over the Dundee FC strip
Playing the blues - the story of the Dundee FC strip that never was
David Low was a fixture in Commercial Street for generations.
Did you get your football boots or golf clubs from David Low in Dundee?
3
The Crimewatch reconstruction takes place outside Gow's gun shop in Dundee in 1989.
The grisly Dundee crime where vicious murderers were inspired by Dirty Harry
The Dundee fans invade the pitch at the final whistle. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundee FC won the league on a nerve-shredding 'Helicopter Saturday' in 2014
Dundee actor (second left) plays a retired miner in The Collie's Shed. Image: Shelley Middler
Dundee postman breathes new life into celebrated miners' strike play

Conversation