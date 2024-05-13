Real-life Basil Fawlty reveals secrets and stories from Dundee’s famous Angus Hotel

Alistair Risk was right on top of his guests’ every whim during his time as general manager at The Angus Hotel in Dundee.

Bono, David Essex, Simon Le Bon, Matt Monro and Joanna Lumley were among the A-listers he rolled out the red carpet for.

Having famous entertainers around the place was just part of the job.

Many of the goings-on wouldn’t have looked out of place on the set of Fawlty Towers – and Alistair is happy to share the details.

He is in demand as an after dinner speaker (Alistair Risk – My Life as Scotland’s Basil Fawlty) whose talks contain as many laughs as John Cleese’s iconic TV show.

Alistair got bitten by the hospitality bug

Alistair was born in Dumfries and originally planned a career in teaching.

Between school and university, he took temporary jobs in the hotel trade and got bitten by the bug.

Alistair worked at the Lang Stracht Hotel in Aberdeen and was manager of the Cumbrian Hotel in Carlisle before moving to Dundee in 1980.

He lived in Carseview Gardens with wife April, son Alistair and daughter Karen.

The Angus epitomised the height of luxury for generations of Dundonians after opening in 1964 but the city was at a crossroads when Alistair arrived.

“Dundee’s industrial decline brought a sharp increase in unemployment,” he said.

“So business was a struggle.

“The good news was, Dundee United were riding high and the Caird Hall and Dundee Rep brought the stars of stage and screen to perform.

“Almost every hotel I ever ran seemed to attract famous people.

“Duran Duran, David Essex, Joanna Lumley, Matt Monro, Elaine Paige, Simple Minds, UB40 and U2 all stayed and most were good fun.

“We also welcomed every golfer you can mention.

“Every day was different and had its challenges.”

Jimmy Shand was rescued by firefighters

Boxing dinners were a regular feature during the 1980s, with Ken Buchanan, Dick McTaggart and Jim Watt in attendance.

Alistair said: “The international Golden Gloves match between Scotland and the USA was covered by Harry Carpenter, who was the BBC’s voice of boxing.

“I remember when Dundee United played Roma in the European Cup in 1984.

“United won the game 2-0.

“I had a late-night dinner and Scottish ceilidh booked for 300 Roma supporters.

“But the Italians preferred to sit in the street and feel sorry for themselves!”

Sir Jimmy Shand was known as the King of Scottish Dance Music whose recordings sold by the million and he regularly performed at The Angus.

“I remember when the city of Dundee honoured the great man,” said Alistair.

“The Lord Provost had booked the function room to celebrate the great box player with all the great and the good attending.”

Sir Jimmy and his wife arrived and he asked to go up in the lift and avoid the stairs.

Alistair said: “The lift broke down four feet short of the first floor and they were stuck for two hours until the fire brigade managed to get them out.

“He never blinked an eye or panicked and went on to enjoy his night.

“I sighed with relief.”

Armed soldiers for Nablus twinning talks

George Galloway used his position in the Dundee Labour Party to rally support for the Palestinian cause following the 1980 local election.

Galloway piloted the twinning of Dundee with Nablus.

Alistair said: “A delegation from Palestine was booked to stay in The Angus and we allocated the top two floors to them amid high security.

“An oil fabrication company was holding a big event in the ballroom the same evening and had booked out all the remaining rooms.

“The party were warned under no circumstances to go to the fifth or sixth floor.

My time in Dundee was hard work but something I remember fondly.” Alistair Risk, former general manager of The Angus Hotel

“But there was dancing and the wine flowed.

“By midnight a bunch of girls took the lift to the sixth floor.

“They were very shocked to be faced with Arab soldiers who were carrying guns.

“They sobered up pretty quickly!”

The Angus Hotel took centre stage in political row

Politics was never far from The Angus Hotel.

The Lib Dems outperformed Labour in the national polls when the Caird Hall hosted the party conference with members staying at The Angus.

All except one.

“The now-disgraced Cyril Smith announced he was not coming,” said Alistair.

“He said Dundee was a dump and had no good facilities and delegates would be lucky to find a tent as the hotels were not fit for purpose

“The Angus had just been upgraded.

“Our rooms were good but our bedroom suites were superb.

“Lib Dem leader David Steel allowed the BBC’s Robin Day and myself to show off his suite, which was complete with four-poster bed and giant jacuzzi bath.

“This went out on the evening news across the UK.

“It was great publicity!”

Alistair Risk has happy memories of The Angus Hotel

The “rivers of blood” politician Enoch Powell was another who brought headlines when he addressed a Conservative Party rally in the hotel‘s function room.

Alistair was passionate about sport, especially golf.

Major winner Gary Player hosted a sportsmen’s dinner at The Angus during The Open at St Andrews in 1984 with a professional at every table.

Alistair was also chairman of the Dundee Hotels Association and worked with Tayside Regional Council to bring more tourism to the city.

He stayed in Dundee until his children completed their education at Harris Academy.

“I left Dundee to go to Brora in 1986 and then moved to North Berwick,” he said.

“My time in Dundee was hard work but something I remember fondly.

“Staff were hard to find so I employed dozens of students as waiters and waitresses, including my son who went on to manage the Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

“The Angus did have an impressive core staff who excelled in customer care.

“And they all knew how to party!

“Happy memories indeed.”

The Angus was demolished from 1998 to make way for the Overgate redevelopment.

Alistair spent over 35 years working in hotels including Rusacks in St Andrews and Letham Grange in Arbroath.

His passion for golf blossomed.

Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Paul Lawrie, Nick Faldo, Peter Thomson and Tony Jacklin are just some of the names that he made feel at home.

He retired to Brora following the death of his wife in 2005.

A senior Rotarian and regular on the after-dinner circuit, Alistair has dedicated his retirement to developing golf tourism and charity work.

And it’s goodnight from me…

“My life has been blessed and has been fun,” he said.

“It has had its dangers and its sublime moments.

“I have met the great and the good – from Sean Connery to Jack Nicklaus and from Alex Higgins to the Lord Chief Justice and even Brigitte Bardot.

“But my favourite celebrity friend was Ronnie Corbett.

“It was a joy to be in his company.”

Alistair retains a great fondness for Dundee.

He said: “My time at The Angus helped me develop and opened up opportunities to enjoy life and help others,” he said.

“Dundee and The Angus will always have a special place in my heart.”