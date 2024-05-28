Westfest is the ‘village fete’ launched by Brian Cox that became Dundee’s favourite festival

Westfest has grown from humble beginnings in 2010 to become Dundee’s biggest outdoor festival.

It has gone from strength to strength since being launched by Hollywood actor Brian Cox and even broke a world record along the way.

More than anything, the festival organisers wanted a celebration for everyone to enjoy.

They succeeded.

The gala day at Magdalen Green regularly attracts thousands of families.

Westfest was the brainchild of west end residents Kay Macfarlane and Liz Broumley, along with treasurer Sandy Greenhorn.

“Kay and I always walked our dogs on Magdalen Green,” said Liz.

“We kept saying that it would be a wonderful site for a festival and that ‘they’ should do a festival there.

“Then one day we looked at each other and said ‘who are they?’, and then went, ‘oh that’ll be us!

“So that was it, we put up notices in the west end and advertised in The Courier and held a meeting and we got great support from councillor Fraser MacPherson and people in the council, who knew the people to talk to and how to go about things.

“We were the total amateurs but we decided to get the professionals to do what we weren’t able to, we got a £10,000 grant from Awards For All and that meant we could pay people.

“Everybody we approached was really supportive but I’m sure there were a few people who thought we were just a pair of retired old biddies who wanted to run a festival.

“It was a great little committee, though, and it’s something we are all incredibly proud of.

“And I’m absolutely delighted that it’s still going, stronger than ever.”

A record-breaking piggyback ride

The first year included a packed week of events and activities.

Talented musicians took centre stage at Balgay Park and Magdalen Green.

A few hundred people attended.

The die was cast.

Westfest returned in 2011.

Renowned Dundee artist Paola McClure was one of the people involved from the start and she was voted chairperson.

There were art exhibitions, cartoon workshops, book readings and signings, walks and talks, Zumba and Pilates classes, Indian dance and barbershop singing.

One highly unusual event was a world record attempt with a truly Dundonian feel.

Paola explained: “We were looking around for things that were particularly pertinent to Dundee and someone mentioned the Mercury Maia flight from the city to South Africa in 1938, that remains the record for the longest sea-plane journey.

“The piggybacking of the two sections gave us the inspiration to suggest a piggyback event of our own and after checking with the Guinness Book of Records, we decided that going for another record was something a bit special.”

Very specific rules to world record bid…

The piggy could not touch the ground at any point over the 100 metres and the world record attempt needed to beat 296 to claim the prize.

After a morning of glorious sunshine, the heavens opened and unleashed a downpour that began right on the starter’s whistle.

The going was on the soft side but 346 gallant runners and riders gave Dundee the world record in weather you wouldn’t put a dog out in.

Dundee University lecturer Dominic Venditozzi claimed the title of first past the post, carrying his six-year-old daughter Lola.

It was very well supported.

Another aspect of Dundee’s quirky history was showcased with a depiction of the Tay Whale laid down on the sports pitches on Riverside Drive.

That event also saw the inaugural Rocktalk stage at Westfest.

The audience also witnessed local heroes Sinderins, simply known then as Anderson, McGinty, Webster, Ward and Fisher, play their first-ever festival gig.

Paola and her husband, freelance photographer Alan Richardson, moved the festival forward in leaps and bounds over the next few years.

An increased committee devoted countless hours of their own time to ensure Westfest remained a fixture in the calendar on the first Sunday of June every year.

Westfest attracted much bigger audiences

Paola said: “It was real seat of your pants stuff, pulling in favours all over the place and it was wonderful to see it grow.

“I’m very proud of what we all achieved, it was by no means down to me; everybody pulled together, especially my husband Alan Richardson, who effectively did most of the unseen hard work, and helped drag us through.

“If I’m honest, I would say I have a soft spot for when it was more like a village fete, but it was impossible to stop it becoming so popular, not just with westenders but people from all over the city and beyond.”

With the increasing popularity of Westfest, and thousands of people now descending on Magdalen Green year on year to enjoy the festivities, Paolo passed on the chairperson’s hat to Ged Gourlay.

Ged’s enthusiasm and personality helped continue the festival’s growth and soon he oversaw the transition from a completely open field to a fully-fenced-in arena, which has increased security for those attending.

Ged was succeeded by local businessman Martin Hay, who had served as vice-chair before stepping into the role as chairperson until 2022.

The current chairperson, former Courier music writer Alan Wilson, helped organise bands for the first Westfest, beginning a 14-year connection with the festival.

The main stage has seen a host of local and touring acts perform to huge crowds.

Buffalo Soldiers, Miami Vince, Boogalusa, The Hazey Janes, Lefty and Friends, The Alley, Abandon, The Vintage Girls and Funk Connection are among them.

Touring acts like Blue Rose Code, Pork Pie, Jam Pact, The Living Roomers from LA and Martin Stephenson have all brought joy to the festival.

Stan Urban will be performing this year

This year the superb talent continues at Magdalen Green on Sunday with the return of the Dundee Schools Rock Band and Tayside Young Fiddlers.

They will joined on the bill by Loadsaweeminsingin’ and octogenarian Stan Urban, who has played with all the greats including Chuck Berry.

The legendary rock ‘n’ roll pianist became famous all over again when he performed on The Voice last year and duetted with Tom Jones.

Eight other acoustic acts will also be performing and local band Coconut Groove will be closing the show on the main stage.

Alan said: “It’s been brilliant being able to bring so many great bands to entertain the crowds on the Green, and having an insight into all the amazing work the other volunteer committee members do is truly humbling.

“It’s a real passion thing for all of them and the phenomenal success of Westfest is entirely due to their fantastic dedication and love for the festival, not just on the day but throughout the year.

“A big thank you is due to them all for their efforts in making Dundee Westfest the city’s most popular and successful festival.”