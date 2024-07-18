Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre has been home to creatures great and small

The zoo at Camperdown Park in Dundee has always been a popular attraction for city residents and visitors alike.

The DC Thomson archives team has looked out a varied and interesting selection of photographs for this memory-jogging tour.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Birds of a feather

Alf Robertson was head keeper and known as the “wildlife man of Camperdown”.

He took a few birds from Camperdown Zoo to St Peter and Paul School in December 1968, including a colourful macaw.

Golden eagle

Mr Robertson brought a golden eagle to Eastern School in Broughty Ferry in May 1971 for an exhibition in connection with conservation year.

The pupils looked a little apprehensive when the bird gave a wingspan display.

Jeremy the Bear

Bears have been a major feature of Camperdown Wildlife Centre since 1970.

Jeremy – who was, in fact, a female – used to advertise Sugar Puffs and later retired to Camperdown when they replaced her with a cartoon bear.

A new place to live

Jeremy exchanged her cage for a bear pit in July 1974.

Sadly, Jeremy also found infamy in 1986 when she bit the hand and arm off then 10-year-old Ross Prendergast who had sneaked into the closed centre.

Feathered friend

Throughout his life Mr Robertson, awarded the British Empire Medal in 1978, looked after birds of prey, kept bees and bred rare poultry.

In 1981 he was nursing a swan back to health that had been handed in to Camperdown after being found on the beach.

Donkey work

David and Susan Herd make friends with the donkeys at Camperdown Park in 1982.

They were certainly listening with full attention!

How the park looked in 1985

A family queuing up at the turnstile entrance in February 1985.

It has always been the perfect place for a family day out and people were queuing up to see Jeremy in his new enclosure, which had just opened.

Fun in the mud

Dundee’s two little pigs arrived in August 1986.

They were named Bubble and Squeak following a public appeal for suggestions.

Lynx cubs

Lynx cubs cuddled up together in July 1987.

The arrival of the two bears, the baby lynxes and the eagle owls were great crowd-pullers with attendance records being broken during the year.

Siberian wolf

A Siberian wolf lying on the grass and relaxing in May 1988.

You could have got your name on a plaque about the enclosure after the wildlife centre gave the public a chance to adopt every animal in the zoo.

Camperdown owls

Snowy owls sitting together in April 1990.

What was your favourite animal at Camperdown when growing up?

Brown bear

Camperdown’s bear enclosure was subsequently enlarged, eventually housing the always admired browns Comet and Star.

They were loved by everyone who visited the centre.

Australian visitor

Camperdown Wildlife Centre was offering guided tours in June 1995.

A wallaby was given a pat by Councillor Charles Farquhar as events were promoted which included treasure hunts, guinea pig show and a falcon display.

It was part of celebrations to mark 21 years since the zoo changed its name to the Camperdown Wildlife Centre and birthday events took place all summer.

It is the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.