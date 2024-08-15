Dundee Festival: The parade that took over city streets from the ’70s to the ’90s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Festival: The parade that took over city streets from the ’70s to the ’90s

Can you spot anyone on parade in the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Majorettes at the 1992 festival. Image: DC Thomson.
Majorettes at the 1992 festival. Image: DC Thomson.

Everyone loves a parade – well at least they seemed to back in the day.

Colourful street scenes which brought the city to life during special events are the theme of this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane.

They highlight the Dundee Festival which first took place in 1978.

The images cover the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Maybe you will spot a familiar face?

Welcome to the 1970s

The Angus Hotel can be seen in the background. Image: DC Thomson.

A large crowd outside the Steeple Church to watch the parade in September 1978.

The Dundee Festival was described as the “family festival” and included a Military Tattoo, raft race, swimming gala, beauty and talent contests.

On parade in 1981

A pipe band taking part in the Dundee Festival parade in 1981.
Pipe band parading on the waterfront. Image: DC Thomson.

McLean Ladies Pipe Band parading along the waterfront with the Tay Bridge visible in the background in July 1981.

Dignitaries from Dundee’s twin cities were taking part including Mayor Bassam Shakka from Nablus who watched a fiddlers’ rally in the Caird Hall.

Stirring strains of the pipes

A group of children walking in the parade. Image: DC Thomson.

Mayor Shakka also watched majorettes and heard pipe bands.

There was also a beauty contest at the 1981 event where the Dundee Festival Queen won a holiday for two in Spain from Ellerman Travel.

 

A crowd standing outside McManus Galleries. Image: DC Thomson.

The 1988 Dundee Festival parade moving through Meadowside.

The Evening Telegraph said more than 100,000 people watched a whole host of floats, marching bands and dancers wind their way through the streets.

Wide variety of events in 1989

The crowd watching the Dundee Festival parade.
The crowd watching the Dundee Festival parade. Image: DC Thomson.

The 1989 Dundee Festival included a summer festival and autumn festival.

Hundreds of events included a play based on the life of Bonnie Dundee, the Dundee Festival of Folk Music and the first Scottish Fashion Week.

How Dundee looked in the 1990s

Vehicles and individuals moving through the busy crowd in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

The fifth festival under the City of Discovery banner brought music, drama, dance, visual arts, sport and literary events.

There was also a series of child-orientated performances and activities.

Clowning around in 1992

Two individuals dressed as clowns for Dundee Festival in 1992.
Two individuals dressed up as clowns in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

The festival was a “celebration of life in the city”.

The month-long carnival covered as many interests as possible, from tea dancing and face painting, to circus skills and pavement drawing.

Cartoon capers in 1993

Comic characters in the parade in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the comic characters in the Festival Parade in June 1993 including Dennis the Menace, Pinocchio and Mickey Mouse.

Do you know who was behind the costumes?

Walking on air

Dundee State Circus celebrations. Image: DC Thomson.

A huge smile from a stilt walker at the parade in 1993.

There was delight on the faces of these Dundee State Circus members when they heard they had won their section.

The parade goes by 30 years ago

A range of vehicles in the 1994 Dundee Festival parade.
A range of vehicles in the 1994 parade. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee City Festival kicked off in June 1994 although some events were dampened by dreary weather during the afternoon.

Six hours of non-stop music was played by local bands in the City Square.

Twirling fun in the grey skies

Performers at Dundee Festival.
A group of performers, parading down the middle of street. Image: DC Thomson.

The grand festival parade was supported by Radio Tay and gathered 40 entries.

Majorettes were among those who brought the city centre to life while a variety of street artists were also entertaining people in the Murraygate.

Vintage fire truck

A retro fire engine at the Dundee Festival parade in 1994.
A retro fire engine on parade. Image: DC Thomson.

Tayside Fire Brigade won the float competition in June 1994.

The vintage fire truck proved a big hit with young and old and took the £500 prize.

Live life to the max

A band and a choir on a float, moving through the crowd. Image: DC Thomson.

Festival trust chairman Councillor Charles Farquhar said: “Exhibitions, sporting events, street theatre, community centre events, open air concerts, writers and guitar festivals, children’s events, theatre, dance and gala days all have their part to play in making Dundee’s own festival a memorable experience for both spectator and participant.”

They did.

It’s the final image of our pictorial trip down memory lane.

Did these awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

