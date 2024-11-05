Pictures of Bonfire Night in Dundee show fireworks displays always went with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures of Bonfire Night in Dundee show fireworks displays always went with a bang

Can you spot anyone you know beside the bonfire? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A group of girls with sparklers at the bonfire night event in Baxter Park in Dundee in 2013.
A group of girls at Baxter Park in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.

There was a time when parks in and around Dundee were crowded with old and young people enjoying the fireworks fun on Bonfire Night.

Thousands would attend official displays at Ardler, Baxter Park, Lochee Park, Finlathen Park and Broughty Ferry while bathing in the glow of a colossal bonfire.

It was a chance to wrap up and watch fireworks light up the night sky.

Times change.

The gatherings reduced in size.

Baxter Park and Lochee Park remained for the community-oriented events.

The end came in 2022.

The council cited safety reasons and the £50,000 allocated for spending on fireworks was set aside for other events and is unlikely to return any time soon.

Gone but not forgotten.

We’ve had a dig through the archives to bring you memories of Bonfire Night in Dundee down the years – with plenty of smiling faces.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1976

Children look on at the bonfire during the Dundee fireworks display in 1976.
Children look on at the bonfire during the fireworks display in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

The largest fireworks display in Dundee took place in Lochee in 1976.

People wrapped up warm and enjoyed hot drinks and food as they gazed towards the sky, with a pipe band and Highland dancing displays before the main event.

1984

People silhouetted against the bonfire at Baxter Park in Dundee in 1984.
The bonfire at Baxter Park in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Our next photo was taken in 1984 and shows a blazing bonfire at Baxter Park.

Look how close people are to the fire.

Changed days.

1987

a towering Bonfire in Dundee at Lochee Park
The glow of the burning wood lights up Lochee Park. Image: DC Thomson.

Onlookers were warmed by the enormous bonfire at Lochee Park in 1987.

The evening was only marred by a firework that misfired during the display and struck someone on the arm when debris rained down on the crowd.

The adult escaped unscathed and did not require any medical attention.

1993

Philip Clark, Christopher Devine and Barry Clark sitting on a couch and holding the fireworks.
Philip Clark, Christopher Devine and Barry Clark with the fireworks. Image: DC Thomson.

There were concerns fireworks were being sold to youngsters in 1993.

Five-year-old Christopher Devine of Dryburgh shows off a box of 50 Rio Snappers he bought from a newsagent for 30p, which made headlines in Dundee.

They were made in Brazil and many shops were unaware they were dangerous.

1996

crowds around a bonfire at night at a Dundee event
The cracking flames were an attraction in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

People stand behind safety fencing watching the bonfire at Lochee Park in 1996.

The number of fireworks displays was cut from five to two that year because of financial restraints, with Baxter Park and Lochee Park being spared the axe.

2003

pupils in front of a fire engine for the launch of the poster competition in 2003.
The launch of the poster competition in 2003. Image: DC Thomson.

Smiling faces all round at Dens Road Primary School in 2003.

Primary school pupils across Dundee were being asked to design a poster to promote firework safety awareness in a competition from Tayside Fire Brigade.

2007

a fire crew and children dressed in firefighters' gear beside a fire engine
A glimpse into the roles and responsibilities faced by the city’s firefighters. Image: DC Thomson.

Can you spot any mini firefighters in this image from 2007?

Primary pupils from across Dundee spent the day at the Macalpine Road Fire Station after winning a fireworks poster competition before Bonfire Night.

2010

Pictured with the guy are Chris Kerr, Jean Milton, Amelia Low and Jessie Fisher.
Chris Kerr, Jean Milton, Amelia Low and Jessie Fisher. Image: DC Thomson.

Penny for the guy?

Residents from Dundee’s Ballcarres House in Albany Road ensured Bonfire Night would have a little spark in 2010 by making their own creation.

Pictured with the guy were Chris Kerr, Jean Milton, Amelia Low and Jessie Fisher.

Morgan Moyes, Lee Taylor, Reece Taylor and Gavin McVicar with sparklers in 2010.
Morgan Moyes, Lee Taylor, Reece Taylor and Gavin McVicar in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.

Elsewhere, young and old were enjoying the community displays.

These revellers were attending the Night At The Movies-inspired fireworks show at Baxter Park in 2010, which was delayed when the generator broke down

Baxter Park fireworks light up the night sky at a Bonfire Night event in 2010.
Baxter Park fireworks in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.

A total of 12 movie themes including Braveheart, Indiana Jones, Star Wars and the A-Team were chosen to accompany the spectacular fireworks in 2010.

Five-year-old Jordan Donnan and Kingspark pupil Hayleigh McIrvine were special guests given the honour of pushing the button to start the displays.

2013

mum Keira and Caleb Smith and mum Lily Workman with Elizabeth Forbes and Stacy Barrowman are pictured at Baxter Park in November 2013. The children have light-up wands.
Keira, Caleb and Lily were lighting up the park. Image: DC Thomson.

Keira and Caleb Smith and Lily Workman with Elizabeth Forbes and Stacy Barrowman are pictured at Baxter Park in November 2013.

Dundee’s Be Charlotte was the special guest of Tay FM on their stage and she entertained by playing songs from her EP as fireworks lit up the sky.

Five young people, two with sparklers, pose for a pic
Enjoying the event at Baxter Park in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.

The bonfire was lit at 6.15pm and fireworks began at 7pm.

It was described as an “absolutely smashing show, full of excitement and camaraderie in the crowd, and colour and beauty in the skies”.

One of the best!

Candice Watson, George Campbell, Keira Watson and Aaron Watson. Image: DC Thomson.

George Campbell, who lives on Baxter Park Terrace, said he could have seen the show from his home but there was a better atmosphere in the park.

He was right.

2017

The Maxwell and Reid families enjoying the Lochee Park fireworks display.
The Maxwell and Reid families enjoying the Lochee Park display. Image: DC Thomson.

The theme of the evening was “celebration” in November 2017.

Attractions included pyrotechnics set to the Dundee Capital of Culture 2023 anthem Over Bridges and visitors enjoyed tracks from Little Mix and Olly Murs.

Both artists had played Dundee in 2017.

2018

Children at Lochee Park in 2018.
Children at Lochee Park in 2018. Image: Paul Reid.

The Baxter Park and Lochee Park events in 2018 attracted thousands and paid homage to musical acts which performed in the city during the year.

The events were organised by Dundee City Council, with city development convener Lynne Short praising the “incredible team” behind the scenes.

Smiling children with light-up wands pose for a picture at the fireworks event in Baxter Park in Dundee in 2018.
Fun for all the family at Baxter Park in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.

The soundtrack included Steps, Gary Barlow, Simple Minds, Blue, KT Tunstall, The Proclaimers, Erasure and Rita Ora.

Were you dancing along to 5, 6, 7, 8?

three young women with sparklers
Shelaine Donnan, Kirstin Malcolm and Elizabeth Townsley at Lochee in 2018. Image: Paul Reid.

The much-loved Lochee and Baxter Park fireworks displays are no longer.

The argument, of course, that it is not viable to set fire to thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ cash is certainly one that will resonate.

Regardless, many still mourn the loss of a colourful city celebration.

Conversation