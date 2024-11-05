Pictures of Bonfire Night in Dundee show fireworks displays always went with a bang

There was a time when parks in and around Dundee were crowded with old and young people enjoying the fireworks fun on Bonfire Night.

Thousands would attend official displays at Ardler, Baxter Park, Lochee Park, Finlathen Park and Broughty Ferry while bathing in the glow of a colossal bonfire.

It was a chance to wrap up and watch fireworks light up the night sky.

Times change.

The gatherings reduced in size.

Baxter Park and Lochee Park remained for the community-oriented events.

The end came in 2022.

The council cited safety reasons and the £50,000 allocated for spending on fireworks was set aside for other events and is unlikely to return any time soon.

Gone but not forgotten.

We’ve had a dig through the archives to bring you memories of Bonfire Night in Dundee down the years – with plenty of smiling faces.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1976

The largest fireworks display in Dundee took place in Lochee in 1976.

People wrapped up warm and enjoyed hot drinks and food as they gazed towards the sky, with a pipe band and Highland dancing displays before the main event.

1984

Our next photo was taken in 1984 and shows a blazing bonfire at Baxter Park.

Look how close people are to the fire.

Changed days.

1987

Onlookers were warmed by the enormous bonfire at Lochee Park in 1987.

The evening was only marred by a firework that misfired during the display and struck someone on the arm when debris rained down on the crowd.

The adult escaped unscathed and did not require any medical attention.

1993

There were concerns fireworks were being sold to youngsters in 1993.

Five-year-old Christopher Devine of Dryburgh shows off a box of 50 Rio Snappers he bought from a newsagent for 30p, which made headlines in Dundee.

They were made in Brazil and many shops were unaware they were dangerous.

1996

People stand behind safety fencing watching the bonfire at Lochee Park in 1996.

The number of fireworks displays was cut from five to two that year because of financial restraints, with Baxter Park and Lochee Park being spared the axe.

2003

Smiling faces all round at Dens Road Primary School in 2003.

Primary school pupils across Dundee were being asked to design a poster to promote firework safety awareness in a competition from Tayside Fire Brigade.

2007

Can you spot any mini firefighters in this image from 2007?

Primary pupils from across Dundee spent the day at the Macalpine Road Fire Station after winning a fireworks poster competition before Bonfire Night.

2010

Penny for the guy?

Residents from Dundee’s Ballcarres House in Albany Road ensured Bonfire Night would have a little spark in 2010 by making their own creation.

Pictured with the guy were Chris Kerr, Jean Milton, Amelia Low and Jessie Fisher.

Elsewhere, young and old were enjoying the community displays.

These revellers were attending the Night At The Movies-inspired fireworks show at Baxter Park in 2010, which was delayed when the generator broke down

A total of 12 movie themes including Braveheart, Indiana Jones, Star Wars and the A-Team were chosen to accompany the spectacular fireworks in 2010.

Five-year-old Jordan Donnan and Kingspark pupil Hayleigh McIrvine were special guests given the honour of pushing the button to start the displays.

2013

Keira and Caleb Smith and Lily Workman with Elizabeth Forbes and Stacy Barrowman are pictured at Baxter Park in November 2013.

Dundee’s Be Charlotte was the special guest of Tay FM on their stage and she entertained by playing songs from her EP as fireworks lit up the sky.

The bonfire was lit at 6.15pm and fireworks began at 7pm.

It was described as an “absolutely smashing show, full of excitement and camaraderie in the crowd, and colour and beauty in the skies”.

One of the best!

George Campbell, who lives on Baxter Park Terrace, said he could have seen the show from his home but there was a better atmosphere in the park.

He was right.

2017

The theme of the evening was “celebration” in November 2017.

Attractions included pyrotechnics set to the Dundee Capital of Culture 2023 anthem Over Bridges and visitors enjoyed tracks from Little Mix and Olly Murs.

Both artists had played Dundee in 2017.

2018

The Baxter Park and Lochee Park events in 2018 attracted thousands and paid homage to musical acts which performed in the city during the year.

The events were organised by Dundee City Council, with city development convener Lynne Short praising the “incredible team” behind the scenes.

The soundtrack included Steps, Gary Barlow, Simple Minds, Blue, KT Tunstall, The Proclaimers, Erasure and Rita Ora.

Were you dancing along to 5, 6, 7, 8?

The much-loved Lochee and Baxter Park fireworks displays are no longer.

The argument, of course, that it is not viable to set fire to thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ cash is certainly one that will resonate.

Regardless, many still mourn the loss of a colourful city celebration.