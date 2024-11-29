Colourised photos of Christmas in Dundee seen for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Colourised photos of Christmas in Dundee seen for the first time

Take a look back at Christmas in Dundee like never before - in colour. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Children with Santa at the Douglas and Angus Community Centre Fayre in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.
Children with Santa at the Douglas and Angus Community Centre Fayre in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

These images of Christmas past in Dundee from DC Thomson’s archives have been brought to life in colour for the first time.

They were enhanced and colourised using advanced AI technology and show everything from carol singers to Christmas lights and children sitting on Santa’s knee.

They capture a period of time generally only seen in black and white.

This is charm-encrusted, yuletide nostalgia like you’ve never seen it before.

A time before smartphones and Netflix.

Remembering ghosts of Christmas past

No matter how old we are, the best Christmases happened years ago.

Then, the turkey was bigger.

The tree was brighter, the flames on the plum pudding burned higher, the presents more exciting and toys were made of sterner stuff.

Eighteen-month-old Craig Shearer from Dundee under the tree and among his presents in 1971.
Eighteen-month-old Craig Shearer from Dundee among his presents in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

In those days, so the legend goes, the element of craftsmanship was higher.

Dinky cars, pushed on crash courses, survived accidents by the minute and lasted so long they went in for a respray courtesy of mum’s nail varnish.

Dinky aeroplanes, hurled into the wide blue yonder, survived countless crashes.

Knowing parents of a certain vintage hark back to sturdy, multi-purpose hoops and spinning tops that were handed on from the eldest sibling to the youngest.

Wrens from HMS Unicorn entertain Maryfield Hospital ward patients in 1965.
Wrens from HMS Unicorn entertain Maryfield Hospital patients in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

Additionally, there was an atmosphere which, we are told, is absent now.

Family games and quizzes brought laughter, banter and the odd high-spirited tussle.

Musings along these lines are of a piece with such declarations that winters were colder, the service in shops more polite and public transport more pleasant.

City’s first tree arrived from Perthshire

In the past, Hogmanay was more widely celebrated than Christmas.

A Christmas tree was rare in the homes of ordinary people across the country.

How the first tree looked in City Square in 1952 in Dundee.
How the first tree looked in 1952 in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

The first-ever public tree in Dundee City Square appeared in 1952.

Dundee Rotary Club was responsible for the 300 coloured lights illuminating the large 42-foot Christmas tree which sprung up in front of the Caird Hall.

Seasonal music was played on an organ while a choir of Rockwell Secondary School pupils and former pupils sang “Unto Us a Son is born”.

The tree had come from the Duke of Atholl’s estate in Perthshire.

The Val d’Or restaurant in the background in this scene from 1954 that shows the Dundee Christmas tree in City Square
The Val d’Or restaurant in the background in this scene from 1954. Image: DC Thomson.

If you sent a Christmas card there’s a good chance it was made by Valentines.

One and a half million greetings cards were being produced before Christmas from the firm’s Kingsway West factory which employed 500 women.

The Christmas cards were decked in tinsel, satin bells, horse shoes and gold foil.

Turkey or chicken for Christmas dinner?

Dundonians were advised to place their Christmas order early.

Roger’s of Union Street was famed for years for the “pick of the birds”.

They also gave away free copies of recipes by Elizabeth Craig for inspiration.

Workers filling the Christmas pies on the production line at Beattie's bakery in 1956.
Filling the Christmas pies at Beattie’s bakery in 1956. Image: DC Thomson.

Fancy a mince pie?

William Beattie’s bakery made the tartlets on Kings Cross Road.

The Dundee firm also staged an annual children’s Christmas party.

The food and presents were legendary.

an aerial shot showing The City Square after the lights were switched on in 1958.
The City Square after the lights were switched on in 1958. Image: DC Thomson.

For the great majority of people, the full celebration with all the trimmings only became a possibility when Christmas Day was finally made a public holiday in 1958.

It was then that all public services – such as the trains and the post – began to close down at Christmas as everyone expected to spend it with their families.

What would you have found under the tree?

The age of full employment, higher wages and the end of austerity brought Hornby train sets and expensive dolls within the grasp of the majority of the population.

Children could get excited about what might be in their festive stocking.

A couple walk arm in arm in the City Square in 1961.
A couple walk arm in arm in the City Square in 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

Christmas was the time for occasional elaborate rituals at Dundee’s grandest department stores, including Wilson’s on the corner of Murraygate.

Wilson’s was nicknamed The Friendly Store.

Its annual procession with Santa drew large crowds on to the streets of Dundee.

It was a white Christmas in 1961.

The snow and festive decorations in High Street in 1961.
The snow and decorations in High Street in 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

The city’s first carol concert was shown on Christmas Day on STV at 8pm.

Carols from 16 different countries were sung by 100 adults from the local Baptist churches, and by children from Lochee Baptist Church graded choirs.

The Lord Provost sent greetings from Dundee to the rest of Scotland at the finale.

Looking along Murraygate and the lights display in December 1965.
Looking along Murraygate and the lights display in December 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee was the fastest-growing city in Scotland when the illuminations strung up between the buildings made for a sparkling streetscape in December 1965.

James Bond’s famous Aston Martin from Corgi was the show-stopper in shops in 1965, alongside Doctor Who and Daleks toys, which arrived just in time for Christmas.

A huge selection of Corgi cars were on sale at the City Arcade in Shore Terrace.

It was also the place to buy garish decorations.

Christmas brought communities together

Christmas parties for children of workers at the jute mills were also big events.

It was a seasonal tradition with a visit from Santa Claus as part of the proceedings.

Everyone would get a present from the big man.

How Reform Street looked in the evening at Christmas 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

Christmas parties were also popular in Dundee housing schemes.

The community would gather together in festive sweaters for party games.

They were legendary in places like the Fintry Clubbie.

Santa Claus is surrounded by children and adults at a party organised by the Whitfield Residents' Association in 1977
A party organised by the Whitfield Residents’ Association in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

The Oor Wullie or The Broons annual was a Christmas tradition for many families.

In 1973 there was also Bunty, Diana, Judy and Mandy.

The Topical Times Football Book was another favourite in the stocking.

A blast of wintry weather heralded Christmas 1973 with youngsters willing to brave the cold and the wet to enjoy sledging or indulging in some snowball fights.

Children sledging at Lochee Park in 1973
Children sledging at Lochee Park in 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

Finlathen Park and Lochee Park were packed with sledgers.

The joy of it all never to be forgotten.

Shopping for presents in John Menzies

There would have been no missing the bus to Dundee city centre.

The classic Routemaster buses were dressed up in Christmas décor to get shoppers in the festive mood before the trudge through the Murraygate to buy presents.

Children looking at the toys on offer in a supermarket in Dundee in 1970
Looking at the toys on offer in a supermarket in Dundee in 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

And what a choice there was.

As a child, before internet shopping took over, nothing felt as magical as a toy shop at Christmas, and the displays in some Dundee stores were a sight to behold.

A row of noses would be pressed to the glass.

Space hoppers, Sindy dolls, Womble toys and the Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle.

These were among the hits of the 1970s, along with kites and Playmobil playsets.

Santa with children at Draffens store in 1978.
Santa with children at Draffens store in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Maybe you remember the magical toys in Draffens on the High Street?

Electronic games and radio-controlled cars were most sought after in stockings by the end of the 1970s alongside the very first Star Wars action figures.

John Menzies on the Murraygate comprised multiple levels and different departments.

a young boy sitting on Santa's knee in John Menzies in 1978.
Sitting on Santa’s knee in John Menzies in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

The second floor sold toys including finger-flicking Subbuteo teams, Hornby model trains and Scalextric sets with cigarette advertisements adorning many of the cars.

Which could be taken home in the orange John Menzies carrier bag.

The glory days of John Menzies could rival Duncan’s Toy Chest in New York where Macaulay Culkin rocked up to the doors in a limousine in the movie Home Alone 2.

Toymaster stood in Commercial Street and was a Mecca for children from far and wide.

These household names have been confined to the history books.

It is the magic of Christmas that matters

Was Christmas better in the good old days?

Dens Road Primary pupils working on an eight-foot-high model of Santa Claus in 1971.
Dens Road Primary pupils working on an eight-foot-high model of Santa Claus in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

The Courier summed it up best in the paper’s leader column in 1989.

“Sentimentality, with all its implausibility, is the enemy of magic, and it is the magic of Christmas that matters.

“It is more fun to imagine 10 lords a-leaping than it would be to see the real thing.

“Christmas, to be enjoyed fully, should be a mixture of both.”

  • ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON AND HAVE BEEN COLOURED USING ADVANCED AI. COLOUR REPRODUCTION MAY NOT BE 100% AUTHENTIC. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

