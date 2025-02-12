Nostalgic pictures capture life at Dundee Railway Station in the 1980s

Grab your ticket and head back to the platform at Dundee Railway Station in the 1980s.

These nostalgic photographs were taken by Derek Crowe.

Some have never been seen before.

His love for the tracks began in the 1970s.

He spent his free time photographing the railway landscape across Scotland when he was a student at Glasgow University.

These unearthed images turn the clock back to the British Rail era and show just how much the Dundee station has changed in the years since.

Dundee used to have three main stations.

Dundee East was demolished in 1964.

West was smashed down on to the ripped-up track and platforms in 1966.

The Tay Bridge Station was renamed Dundee and is the only one left.

Derek recalled the old lighting system

“Each year I eagerly looked forward to spring and the opportunity to resume railway photography again,” said Derek.

“By April the temperatures were back in double figures and warm enough to spend all day at a railway station.

“In the spring of 1984 I was a student at Glasgow University and my choice of destination for a day trip during the Easter break was Dundee.

“The station at Dundee still had mechanical signal boxes and semaphore signalling.

“British Rail was still running locomotive hauled trains from Dundee using the older MK1 coaching stock which leaked steam from their heating pipes.

“The station was also unusual in being below street level.

“However, despite having been renamed 20 years previously, the lighting at Dundee station still retained the original Tay Bridge name.

“All of this meant there was still character at the station waiting to be photographed.”

InterCity 125

Passengers get ready to board the 10.30 InterCity 125 Aberdeen to London King’s Cross train as it arrives at platform 1 in April 1984.

You’d buy your ticket and turn left and walk to the top of the steps, where your ticket would be checked and then it was down on to the platforms.

Rail fares would go up by 6% the following year.

John Menzies Bookstall

At the west end of Dundee Railway Station facing the two bay platforms was a John Menzies bookstall.

The distinctive blue, white and orange John Menzies sign would deliver the promise of sweets, books, newspapers and magazines for the journey.

WH Smith bought the chain of retail shops for £68 million in March 1998.

Tay Bridge Station

A close up view taken by Derek of Class 47 No 527 awaiting departure with the 11.21 Dundee to Edinburgh service in April 1984.

Derek said: “In 1984 almost 20 years had passed since the station was renamed as just Dundee.

“However, the lamp posts still had the original Dundee Tay Bridge station name on the lighting as well as the current name on the posts of just Dundee.”

Goods Yard

Class 47 No 051 waiting to depart from the bay platform at Dundee with the 12.21 Dundee to Edinburgh train in April 1984.

Derek said: “Looking down on this train from the former goods yard is Class 20 No 069 and Class 20 No 225 with a freight train of grain wagons.

“The A85 road now runs where the goods yard used to be.”

Dundee West signal box

Class 47 No 709 is seen passing Dundee West signal box with the 08.10 Newcastle to Aberdeen service in April 1984.

Derek said: “In April 1984 Class 08 shunters were still employed in the station shunting coaching stock in this case for a Dundee to Edinburgh service.”

Dundee West signal box was located at the western end of the station.

Steam heating

Steam leaks from the coaches forming the 14.21 Dundee to Edinburgh service headed by Class 27 No 010 in April 1984.

Derek said: “Passengers approaching the train might well have been glad to see the steam knowing they are about to enter the warmth on a chilly day.

“The steam heating of trains in Scotland would only last another couple of years before being phased out.”

Driving Van Trailer

The 10.55 Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street arrives at platform 1 on the right with a Driver Vehicle Trailer heading the train in April 1984.

A Class 47 would push the train from the rear and on the left the 12.21 Dundee to Edinburgh service powered by Class 47 No 051 awaited departure.

The buildings of the former goods yard have now been demolished.

Tay Rail Bridge

On a dull day Class 47 No 009 leaves the station and climbs towards the Tay Rail Bridge with the 13.21 Dundee to Edinburgh service.

This semi-fast service to Edinburgh operated on an hourly basis in April 1984.

By the late 1980s these trains were operated by Class 150 sprinter trains.

Arrival at Platform 4

Class 47 No 476 arrives at platform 4 with the 08.40 York to Aberdeen service.

Dundee continued to see locomotive hauled trains on long distance services in 1984.

Many Dundonians would travel by train and holiday in York during the 1980s.

Signal boxes

A Class 47 No 002 locomotive is seen passing the Dundee West signal box.

Derek said: “At the west end of the station Dundee still had semaphore signalling and the mechanical signal boxes of Dundee West and Dundee Central.

“How long before rationalisation and modernization would change this scene?”

Not long.

In 1985 it was all change at Dundee.

The mechanical signal boxes were closed.

The semaphore signals were removed and the railway tracks rationalised.

“The station lighting was also modernised so it was finally goodbye to the older name of Tay Bridge Station,” said Derek.

“It would be 1989 before I returned to Dundee to photograph the changes that had occurred and to find out what character remained.”

How did Dundee Station look in 1989?

The InterCity 125 at Dundee with the 06.00 London King’s Cross to Aberdeen service.

By October 1989 the scene at the west end of Dundee station was totally transformed.

Gone were the mechanical signal boxes and the semaphore signalling.

Derek said: They were replaced by colour light signalling.

“The complexity of the rail lines was also reduced to a simpler layout.”

Freight train

Class 26 No 043 heads west through Dundee station with a freight service.

A diesel multiple unit can be seen stabled on the rail lines just north of the station.

The land to the north has now been re-developed with office blocks.

First generation DMU

In October 1989 first generation diesel multiple units were still in operation on Scotland’s railways.

The final picture in Derek’s collection is a class 101 DMU arriving at platform 4 with the 13.15 local train service from Arbroath to Perth.

Derek said: “Looking back to those years in the 1980s there is definitely a pang of nostalgia.

“I remember the joy of roaming the rails of Scotland on locomotive hauled trains, a much better travel experience than the cramped trains which replaced them.

“Sadly modernisation has swept away so much of what made the railways interesting.

“I am glad I managed to photograph what I did before it was gone for good.”