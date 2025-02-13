From Bayview Bar to community events: Archive photos shine spotlight on Menzieshill in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

From Bayview Bar to community events: Archive photos shine spotlight on Menzieshill in Dundee

We’ve dug into the DC Thomson archives to find some fascinating images from the past which focus on the Menzieshill area of Dundee. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Fun at the Menzieshill Gala Day in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
Fun at the Menzieshill Gala Day in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Visit Menzieshill in days gone by in these archive photos.

Some of these images have not been seen for years.

From 1946 onwards the political parties promised the voters houses.

A post-war housing boom started in Dundee which was running out of space.

Menzieshill sprung up in the 1960s to provide 3,459 new homes for people from the city centre which included five 15-storey blocks containing 420 dwellings.

The DC Thomson archives team have looked out a wide variety of images with many familiar faces from groups and sights in Menzieshill going back six decades.

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Do these images awaken any memories for you?

Gowriehill Primary School

Pupils at Gowriehill Primary School in Menzieshill.
Pupils at Gowriehill Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

Gowriehill Primary School opened in Menzieshill in August 1963.

The Gowriehill and Hillside primary buildings were replaced by the £13.2 million Tayview Primary and Menzieshill Nursery building in 2018.

Bayview Bar

The public bar in the Bayview. Image: DC Thomson.

Customers enjoying a drink at Menzieshill’s Bayview Bar pub in September 1967.

The Earn Crescent boozer closed a few times over the years but reopened again in 2023 with a new look and fresh menu after a change of management.

Menzieshill Community Centre

Menzieshill lunch club in 1968.
Menzieshill lunch club in 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

Ladies at the Menzieshill Community Centre lunch club in January 1968.

The lady serving is Jessie Swan from Dochart Terrace.

Menzieshill playground spider

Youngsters having fun in 1969. Image: DC Thomson.

A group of children playing on the “spider” climbing frame in Yarrow Terrace in Menzieshill in July 1969.

This contraption would be seen as a health and safety nightmare now.

St Ninian’s Church

The service was broadcast live by BBC 1. Image: DC Thomson.

The congregation at St Ninian’s RC Church in August 1974.

The parish mass was being shown by BBC 1 on a Sunday television bill that included Bellamy’s Britain and Bagpuss.

Menzieshill High School

Pupils from Menzieshill High in March 1977.
Pupils from Menzieshill High in March 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Opened in 1971, Menzieshill High was one of Dundee’s first comprehensive schools, accepting pupils from all backgrounds and regardless of their academic abilities.

Located in the city’s Yarrow Terrace, it would provide a secondary education to more than 90,000 youngsters from the surrounding area over the next 45 years.

Menzieshill Gala Day

Stalls from Menzieshill gala day in 1977.
Gala day stalls in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Menzieshill Community Centre’s Gala Day was a big success in May 1977.

Can you spot anyone you know at the clothing stall?

Menzieshill HS football team

The team group in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Menzieshill High School under-16 football team before a match in April 1981.

The school was consigned to the history books in 2016 after Menzieshill High pupils were moved to the new Harris Academy building on Perth Road.

Menzieshill Community Centre

Sharon Balbirnie strikes a pose. Image: DC Thomson.

An aerobics class at Menzieshill Community Centre in August 1985.

Teacher Sharon Balbirnie was showing off some moves at the class which was held as part of the Sport for All week at the centre in Orleans Place.

A royal visitor

Charles visiting Menzieshill Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

The future king arrived in Menzieshill in March 1986 to view projects financed by the Royal Jubilee Trust and Prince’s Trust.

King Charles – plain old Prince Charles back then – was treated to a rousing welcome and met 150 young people aged eight to 25 at Menzieshill Community Centre.

Lapidary Class

Lapidary class in Menzieshill. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Peter Greening, Mrs Margaret Gaul and Mrs Rae Carmichael at the Lapidary class taking place at Menzieshill Community Centre in August 1986.

Lapidary is the art of working with gemstones.

Menzieshill Water Polo

Alan Bannerman presents bags and caps to the team. Image: DC Thomson.

The Phoenix Bar sponsored Menzieshill Swimming and Water Polo Club in 1987.

The club also received a civic reception after a year of success in 1986 which included swimmer Billy McGoldrick representing Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

Discovery award

All 20 bronze, 12 silver and seven gold award winners received their medals. Image: DC Thomson.

Months of dedication, research and personal discovery were rewarded in February 1995 as 39 participants in the Discovery Award for the over-50s were presented with their certificates and medals at Menzieshill Community Centre.

Among the gold award winners was 81-year-old Muriel McKinlay who spent the previous three years completing the different sections of the award including community service, recreational pursuit, hobbies and a journey of discovery.

Menzieshill Tenants Association

Menzieshill Tenants Association. Image: DC Thomson.

Residents from the five multi-storey blocks at a meeting to form the Menzieshill Tenants Association on February 27 1995.

All were determined to put their weight behind a single association for the five multis and strive to address problems with anti-social tenants, vandalism, litter and general maintenance in the blocks.

Menzieshill Neighbourhood Centre

Gardening at Menzieshill Neighbourhood Centre.
Gardening at Menzieshill Neighbourhood Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

BBC’s Beechgrove Garden hit squad visited Menzieshill Neighbourhood Centre to see the work done to transform a bare patch of ground into a fully-fledged garden.

Among the features were flowers named after comic character Korky The Kat, from The Dandy, and a Scottish oak – the type of tree that shuttles and bobbins in jute mills used to be made from.

Two-year-old Megan Conner joined Hit Squad members Walter Gilmour and Jim McKirdy as they gave volunteers a hand in July 1997.

Menzieshill Water Tower

How Menzieshill looked in 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of Menzieshill from Dundee Law in September 1998.

Gowrie, Glamis, Hillside, Balgay and Ninewells courts can be seen dominating the skyline with the Menzieshill Water Tower looming large in the centre.

Construction started on the Menzieshill water tower in 1961, to provide water for the new Menzieshill and Charleston housing estates.

At 84 feet high, the 160,000-gallon concrete tower has become a familiar landmark in the north-west of the city.

It’s the final image in our gallery of Menzieshill.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

