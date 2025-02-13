From Bayview Bar to community events: Archive photos shine spotlight on Menzieshill in Dundee

Visit Menzieshill in days gone by in these archive photos.

Some of these images have not been seen for years.

From 1946 onwards the political parties promised the voters houses.

A post-war housing boom started in Dundee which was running out of space.

Menzieshill sprung up in the 1960s to provide 3,459 new homes for people from the city centre which included five 15-storey blocks containing 420 dwellings.

The DC Thomson archives team have looked out a wide variety of images with many familiar faces from groups and sights in Menzieshill going back six decades.

Gowriehill Primary School

Gowriehill Primary School opened in Menzieshill in August 1963.

The Gowriehill and Hillside primary buildings were replaced by the £13.2 million Tayview Primary and Menzieshill Nursery building in 2018.

Bayview Bar

Customers enjoying a drink at Menzieshill’s Bayview Bar pub in September 1967.

The Earn Crescent boozer closed a few times over the years but reopened again in 2023 with a new look and fresh menu after a change of management.

Menzieshill Community Centre

Ladies at the Menzieshill Community Centre lunch club in January 1968.

The lady serving is Jessie Swan from Dochart Terrace.

Menzieshill playground spider

A group of children playing on the “spider” climbing frame in Yarrow Terrace in Menzieshill in July 1969.

This contraption would be seen as a health and safety nightmare now.

St Ninian’s Church

The congregation at St Ninian’s RC Church in August 1974.

The parish mass was being shown by BBC 1 on a Sunday television bill that included Bellamy’s Britain and Bagpuss.

Menzieshill High School

Opened in 1971, Menzieshill High was one of Dundee’s first comprehensive schools, accepting pupils from all backgrounds and regardless of their academic abilities.

Located in the city’s Yarrow Terrace, it would provide a secondary education to more than 90,000 youngsters from the surrounding area over the next 45 years.

Menzieshill Gala Day

Menzieshill Community Centre’s Gala Day was a big success in May 1977.

Can you spot anyone you know at the clothing stall?

Menzieshill HS football team

Menzieshill High School under-16 football team before a match in April 1981.

The school was consigned to the history books in 2016 after Menzieshill High pupils were moved to the new Harris Academy building on Perth Road.

Menzieshill Community Centre

An aerobics class at Menzieshill Community Centre in August 1985.

Teacher Sharon Balbirnie was showing off some moves at the class which was held as part of the Sport for All week at the centre in Orleans Place.

A royal visitor

The future king arrived in Menzieshill in March 1986 to view projects financed by the Royal Jubilee Trust and Prince’s Trust.

King Charles – plain old Prince Charles back then – was treated to a rousing welcome and met 150 young people aged eight to 25 at Menzieshill Community Centre.

Lapidary Class

Mr Peter Greening, Mrs Margaret Gaul and Mrs Rae Carmichael at the Lapidary class taking place at Menzieshill Community Centre in August 1986.

Lapidary is the art of working with gemstones.

Menzieshill Water Polo

The Phoenix Bar sponsored Menzieshill Swimming and Water Polo Club in 1987.

The club also received a civic reception after a year of success in 1986 which included swimmer Billy McGoldrick representing Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

Discovery award

Months of dedication, research and personal discovery were rewarded in February 1995 as 39 participants in the Discovery Award for the over-50s were presented with their certificates and medals at Menzieshill Community Centre.

Among the gold award winners was 81-year-old Muriel McKinlay who spent the previous three years completing the different sections of the award including community service, recreational pursuit, hobbies and a journey of discovery.

Menzieshill Tenants Association

Residents from the five multi-storey blocks at a meeting to form the Menzieshill Tenants Association on February 27 1995.

All were determined to put their weight behind a single association for the five multis and strive to address problems with anti-social tenants, vandalism, litter and general maintenance in the blocks.

Menzieshill Neighbourhood Centre

BBC’s Beechgrove Garden hit squad visited Menzieshill Neighbourhood Centre to see the work done to transform a bare patch of ground into a fully-fledged garden.

Among the features were flowers named after comic character Korky The Kat, from The Dandy, and a Scottish oak – the type of tree that shuttles and bobbins in jute mills used to be made from.

Two-year-old Megan Conner joined Hit Squad members Walter Gilmour and Jim McKirdy as they gave volunteers a hand in July 1997.

Menzieshill Water Tower

A view of Menzieshill from Dundee Law in September 1998.

Gowrie, Glamis, Hillside, Balgay and Ninewells courts can be seen dominating the skyline with the Menzieshill Water Tower looming large in the centre.

Construction started on the Menzieshill water tower in 1961, to provide water for the new Menzieshill and Charleston housing estates.

At 84 feet high, the 160,000-gallon concrete tower has become a familiar landmark in the north-west of the city.

It’s the final image in our gallery of Menzieshill.

