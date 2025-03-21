Does a woman in black ghost in and out of Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Does a woman in black ghost in and out of Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre?

The place has a paranormal pedigree to match its age - so what happened when two Dundee 'ghostbusters' spent a night locked in the theatre 40 years ago? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Mike Davison beside the seats at the Alhambra theatre in 1985.
Mike Davison at the theatre in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

All theatres worthy of the name have their resident ghosts.

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline is no stranger to the whiff of ectoplasm.

Construction began in 1920 when there was plenty of entertainment in the town.

Options included the Opera House in Reform Street and the OIympia in High Street.

The Alhambra Theatre opened in August 1922 with capacity for 1,700 people.

The theatre was where locals watched silent movies from 1924.

The projection room was reputed to be haunted by a ghost.

One evening, in 1943, a man was about to enter the toilet during the interval of a movie when he was met by a panic-stricken soldier trying to get out.

The soldier screamed that he had been disturbed by a woman in black who had simply disappeared through a wall.

The outside of The Alhambra Theatre in the 1950s
The Alhambra Theatre in the 1950s. Image: Supplied.

The Courier said one theory was the ghost was a former Italian actress who was thrown from the balcony of the theatre by a jealous lover in the 1920s.

In the 1940s and ’50s there were regular sightings of a ghostly visitor.

The Alhambra later proved a popular platform for acts such as Harry Gordon, Andy Stewart, the Alexander Brothers, Jimmy Logan and the White Heather Group.

Like many cinemas, the Alhambra turned to bingo from 1965 as attendances declined.

There were infrequent sightings of a figure in black.

A haunted seat at the Alhambra Theatre?

Not all self-proclaimed believers were easy to dismiss.

Bingo hall manager Mike Davison claimed he witnessed the shadowy shape of a woman when working alone one evening in his office in 1983.

Alhambra manager Robert Morrison ready to welcome guests in the foyer in 1959.
Alhambra manager Robert Morrison welcomes guests in 1959. Image: Supplied.

The lady in black was also seen by a cleaner and a painter while the theatre was undergoing extensive refurbishment in the summer of 1984.

The painter claimed to have come face to face with the ghostly figure.

Matters came to a head in autumn 1984.

A policeman and a doctor reported seeing a face at a window of the building.

The complicated alarm system inside had not been not tripped, though.

A search of the building revealed nothing.

Bingo boss was shaken by ghost encounter at Alhambra

“Return appearance of the Alhambra ghost” was The Courier’s headline after Mr Davison went public in April 1985 following another “ghostly sighting”.

He was speaking to supervisor Lorraine Drylie and her mother Sally.

Do ghosts lurk at Dunfermline’s Alhambra theatre? Image: DC Thomson.

He said: “I was just about to go and change out of my dinner suit before locking up when I noticed what can best be described as a black shadow making its way up through the central passageway of the auditorium.

“My mouth dropped open in mid-conversation.

“I could only stand and watch as the shadow disappeared into a room at the back of the hall, at the window of which members of the public had reported seeing a face in the early hours of one morning last autumn.

“But when I went to check the room there was nothing there.

“Lorraine and Sally both noticed that I was shaken but said they had seen nothing as they had their backs to the passage.

“They did not hang about, though, when I told them I thought we had been visited by the famous Alhambra ghost.”

Spectral sightings continued in April 1985

Mike said the shadowy shape started to appear far more frequently after work began on a new pool hall extension.

He wanted his ghostly visitor put to rest.

He was inundated with many reports of sightings in the past.

How the outside of theatre looked in 1985.
How the theatre looked in 1985. Image: Supplied.

“The suggestion is that we have all met the ghost of a young Italian actress who was murdered by her lover, who threw her off the balcony while she was working here at the turn of the century,” said Mike.

“But there is also a theory that the theatre is built on the site of a former religious establishment and that our visitor used to be a nun.

“One caller has suggested that it might even be that of one of my predecessors.

“He phoned to tell me that, many years ago, his friend was manager here and always swore he would return to make sure the place was being properly looked after.

“Funnily enough, our ghost always seems to appear when there is some upheaval.”

Did the ghost move from manse next door?

Grace McKay from Crieff suggested the ghost was actually a monk who could have moved when its number was up at the now-demolished manse next door.

She lived there for 18 years.

She said she was often visited by the spectre her family called “Our Friend”.

“He always struck us as being male and visited the manse quite regularly,” she said.

“It was really quite a friendly relationship and none of us ever came to any harm.”

Grace McKay, who spoke to the paper in 1985 and said she saw a ghost in the building next door to The Alhambra theatre
Grace McKay spoke to The Courier in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

She said the ghost was a “regular visitor” to the bedside of her oldest son Roderick.

“He would often tell us of waking up to see the man sitting there, and on one occasion I went into his room just in time to see our friend turn to look at me, before gliding through a wall,” she told The Courier in May 1985.

On other occasions, Mrs McKay, recalled being awakened at 5am, when china was thrown on to the kitchen floor.

He said it became “quite a common occurrence” for pictures to be removed from walls and placed undamaged elsewhere.

“I am convinced there was something in the manse which may well now have moved into the bingo hall, which our house backed on to, before it was demolished.”

Mike was determined to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Cometh the hour, cometh the ghostbusters

Two Dundee photographers offered to spend a Saturday night locked in the theatre.

Would they catch the unwanted visitor?

“I have had plenty of requests from people wanting to spend the night alone in the building, but these two gentlemen from Dundee are the most serious,” said Mike.

“Apart from anything else, a photograph of our visitor as proof of her existence, would surely put an end to all the arguments.

“There are a great many people who have seen this ghost for it not to make just one appearance too many some day.”

the inside of <yoastmark class=

The self-proclaimed “ghostbusters” installed cameras and tape recorders.

They drew a blank in their efforts to capture the ghost on film.

“As well as setting up cameras and tape recorders at strategic points throughout the auditorium, we searched every nook and cranny in the building, but the lady in black failed to appear,” said one of the photographers.

“The stories of moving shadows and recognisable shapes at the Alhambra all give credence to the suggestion of a ghostly visitor.

“We are both convinced that something can be done.”

They vowed to return with more specialised equipment to try again.

The trail went cold.

Ghost Club investigated in 2008 and 2009

Carlton Bingo moved into new, purpose-built premises in Halbeath in 2006.

The Alhambra was now empty.

<yoastmark class=

It was refurbished and reopened as a theatre in June 2008.

The Ghost Club, which lists Charles Dickens among its founder members, carried out two investigations.

They visited the venue in August 2008 and September 2009.

Investigators witnessed a black flowing figure “seemingly float across the circle”.

Proof of the existence of the woman in black?

Perhaps the stage is set for some future fright nights at the old building on the hill.

More from Past Times

Tony Christie celebrates at the Whitehall Theatre in 2005. Image: DC Thomson.
Why his smash-hit Amarillo means Tony Christie won't ever forget the way to Dundee
Shoppers walking through the Overgate Centre in May 1981.
Old photos show what was in store for shoppers when they headed to Dundee's…
Jim McLean, Jim McInally and Dave Bowman holding up a VG-sponsored Dundee United shirt in 1986.
Dundee United's classic kits and shirt sponsors - which is the greatest?
6
Class 122 DMU at Camperdown Junction in May 1981
The march of time signalled the end of the line for a historic Dundee…
The ruins of Aldbar Chapel are hidden deep in woodland.
What's the story behind decaying Aldbar Chapel near Brechin?
2
Brothers Angus and Dougie Farquharson from Broughty Ferry look out a window during the Covid lockdown.
Heartwarming pictures show kindness and resilience that got Tayside and Fife through Covid pandemic
Jock Steinwith hospital staff when he took the Scottish Cup to West Fife Hospital in Dunfermline in 1961.
Jock Stein arrived at Dunfermline Athletic in 1960 - silverware and hero status followed
Pedestrians and shopfronts in this picture of the Perth Road in Dundee in September 1985.
Wander through the West End and see Dundee's Perth Road in the 80s and…
2
Ramsay World Travel staff in Dundee in August 2005. Image: DC Thomson.
These Dundee travel agents past and present have you covered
The Dundee Rockets won the Scottish Cup 7-3 against Murrayfield in May 1986. Image shows action from the game.
Dundee Rockets photos reveal all-conquering ice hockey team's journey to greatness

Conversation