Past Times

Photographs of Arbroath in the 1960s transformed into colour for first time

This collection of pictures capturing people and places shows how Arbroath looked six decades ago. How much has changed? Graeme Strachan
Looking down the West Port in 1967. Image: DC Thomson.
These photographs of Arbroath during the 1960s have been brought to life in colour for the first time.

Some of the most compelling photos depict everyday scenes.

The black and white photographs from DC Thomson’s archives have been enhanced and coloured using advanced AI technology.

Arbroath takes its name from the Brothock Burn which was all important to the town’s industrial development and provided energy to power the flax mills.

The town is home to the famous abbey.

Arbroath Abbey was founded in 1178 by King William the Lion, and 36 years later its construction was far enough advanced to receive his body.

It took another 19 years before the abbey was ready for consecration.

The red sandstone building has seen an untold number of events unfold in its shadow including the signing of the Scottish Declaration of Independence in 1320.

The 1960s were glory years in Arbroath

For generations, Arbroath earned its living from the fishing industry, with much of the action being focused at the “Fit o’ the Toon” in the scenic harbour area.

Thousands of people would spend their annual vacation in Arbroath when the town was one of Scotland’s top holiday resorts in the 1950s and 1960s.

Swimming galas drew large crowds.

In 1965 Arbroath attracted more than 70,000 holiday makers between June and September and the bathing pool was highly popular.

There were glory days aplenty.

So how did Arbroath look in the Swinging Sixties?

The collection of pictures capturing people and places ranges from fishermen repairing lobster pots at Arbroath Harbour to the shops of yesteryear.

Here, we see them in a new light for the first time.

Kerr’s Miniature Railway

The Flying Scotsman arrives in June 1960. Image: DC Thomson.

Kerr’s Miniature Railway drew thousands of visitors to Arbroath each summer.

The railway was one of the shortest public lines in Great Britain.

Fishing boat

Fishing boat returning in 1960. Image: DC Thomson.

A boat returning to the harbour loaded with fish in September 1960.

The value of white fish and lobster landings exceeded £330,000 in Arbroath.

Paddling Pool

Perfect weather for a splash. Image: DC Thomson.

Children splashing at Arbroath paddling pool on West Links in August 1960.

The £1,000 paddling pool opened in June 1937 and contests during the summer holidays included prizes for Bonnie Baby, Mr Muscles and Glamorous Gran.

Charles Fleming

Charles Fleming in his shop. Image: DC Thomson.

Arbroath butcher Charles Fleming opened his shop in Millgate Loan in August 1925.

The firm bought only the finest Aberdeen-Angus cattle and its four vans were familiar to the county’s roads with a second shop opening in Ponderlaw in November 1957.

Arbroath Harbour

Going, going, gone… Image: DC Thomson.

A busy scene at Arbroath Harbour in September 1961.

Visitors would gather round the auctioneer Sydney Cramond at the fish sales.

He was known to thousands for his rapid-fire jargon and humour at the quayside.

Queen Mother

The Queen Mother speaks to patients. Image: DC Thomson.

The Queen Mother opened a £90,000 extension to Arbroath Infirmary in September 1961 on her first official visit to the town since 1932.

She unveiled a plaque to commemorate the opening of the Queen Mother Wing.

It included the long-awaited maternity, out-patients and physiotherapy departments.

Fit o’ the Toon

You can make out the Abbey ruins in the background. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of Arbroath Harbour from the harbour wall in 1962.

There has been a harbour in Arbroath since the 14th Century, and a lifeboat service has been stationed there since 1803 which is one of the oldest in Scotland.

Lobster pots

Fishermen hard at work in 1962. Image: DC Thomson.

Fishermen were preparing their lobster pots at Arbroath Harbour in 1962.

There was still very much a living to be made in traditional fishing with the £198,000 value of Arbroath’s 1961 catch being up £22,000 up on the previous year.

Arbroath High School

Can you spot anyone you know? Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the 1,000 pupils leaving at lunch break in April 1963.

Arbroath High School came into being in 1861 with the amalgamation of the first Arbroath Academy and the Free Church school known as the Educational Institution.

Abbey Port

Hamilton Green in April 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking towards the Abbey Port and the Gatehouse range in April 1963.

The last two of the houses in the foreground were going to be demolished despite a fight to save them which was led by Councillor Frank Thornton.

Arbroath Abbey

Through the keyhole in 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking through one of the Abbey Church doors in April 1963.

The abbey reached its highest splendour in the days of Cardinal Beaton.

After the Reformation, its monks deserted it, its treasures were robbed and it fell into ruins, leaving, dramatically, the famous Round O, the circular window that remains high above the modern town as an enduring symbol of its identity.

Seaforth Hotel

The iconic Hotel Seaforth. Image: DC Thomson.

The iconic Hotel Seaforth and gardens in November 1966.

The hotel stood next to Arbroath’s outdoor swimming pool and was destroyed in August 2006 when a suspicious early morning blaze swept from gable to gable.

Arbroath fishermen

Hard at work on the Endeavour. Image: DC Thomson.

Fishermen on the Endeavour from Arbroath in May 1967.

The 53-foot fishing boat was built for William Swankie and his son John.

It was launched from the yard of Gerrard Brothers in May 1960.

John was the skipper.

West Port

A view looking down Keptie Street in June 1967 with the Waverley Hotel above Keiller on the corner of Catherine Street and Victoria Billiards Saloon on the right.

The Waverley became the Odin nightclub.

But the premises shut in 2008.

Arbroath FC

A legendary Arbroath side. Image: DC Thomson.

The Arbroath team which beat Clydebank 4-0 in a Second Division match at Gayfield Park before 1,247 fans in February 1968.

Dennis Bruce and Jimmy Jack bagged a brace apiece for the Red Lichties who were promoted to the First Division after finishing the season in second place.

Jimmy Jack has the ball at his feet in this picture.

Keptie Pond

Skaters at Keptie Pond. Image: DC Thomson.

Arbroath skaters on a frozen Keptie Pond in February 1969.

It may look hazardous but, even if the ice broke, the water was quite shallow.

The water tower in the background was constructed in 1885 to resemble a medieval style castle and contained three lined tanks which held 200,000 gallons.

Arbroath High Street

Arbroath High Street in 1969. Image: DC Thomson.

A view up the High Street of Arbroath in April 1969.

The Royal Hotel can be seen alongside the entrance to the Picture House.

The cinema started life during the golden age of cinema and was described at its opening as one of the “best provincial picture houses in Scotland”.

Also visible are Graftons, Johnston’s Stores Ltd., Soutar’s the chemist, and the Army Careers Information Office signage.

  • ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON AND HAVE BEEN COLOURED USING ADVANCED AI. COLOUR REPRODUCTION MAY NOT BE 100% AUTHENTIC. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

Conversation