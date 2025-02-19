When Ardler’s Fairway Bar gave Dundee scheme ‘its own clubhouse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

When Ardler’s Fairway Bar gave Dundee scheme ‘its own clubhouse’

The Dundee pub was within staggering distance from the Ardler multis and was 'one of the largest and best decorated public houses in the north of Scotland'. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
the exterior of The Fairway Bar in Ardler, Dundee, seen through trees
The Fairway Bar opened in July 1969 in Ardler. Image: DC Thomson.

The Fairway Bar in Ardler was the pub with a golf theme that was described as “something very much out of the ordinary”.

The cocktail bar featured carvings of the heads of famous golfers.

Even the carpet was watered like a putting green.

It became hugely popular.

Ardler was one of the most visually striking of Dundee Corporation’s schemes.

It sprung up in the 1960s to replace the smoky huddle of old inner-city tenements.

Ardler was dominated by six 17-storey slab blocks comprising 1,788 dwellings on land that was actually about nine holes of the old Downfield Golf Course.

The street names in Ardler would reflect its golfing connection.

There was Gleneagles Road, Turnberry Avenue and Troon Avenue.

Each of the six multis had three court blocks named after golf courses.

A shopping centre, library, clinic, community centre and “all the necessities for a complete little town” were built around the “six skyscrapers”.

A neighbourhood pub was nestled in the middle.

Ushers beer on tap at Ardler’s Fairway Bar

The Fairway was built on the site of the old course’s 13th hole in Birkdale Place.

It was designed by local architect George Johnston of Baxter, Clark and Paul.

The main contractor was Fraser Construction Limited of Whitehall Street.

It was owned by Andrew Rennie.

The Fairway, appropriately, opened during the 1969 Open Championship.

tables and chairs and the bar inside The Fairway Bar in Ardler, Dundee, in 1969
The Fairway Bar in Ardler in 1969. Image: DC Thomson.

The Courier described the frontage as “unusual and futuristic”.

The “cantilevered windows” faced out to a “spacious car park”.

Ushers of Edinburgh supplied its full range of beers and lagers.

It was one of Scotland’s most historic beer brands.

Guinness was on draught alongside Ushers Gold Tankard and Golden Lager.

A pint cost just 9p in 1969.

There was also a large selection of bottled beers.

How did the Fairway Bar look in July 1969?

A Courier advertising feature to mark the opening described the Fairway as “one of the largest and best decorated public houses in the north of Scotland”.

The Courier said: “Extensive planning and preparation have gone into this completely new public house, set amid towering multi-storey flats.

“It has three beautifully laid out bars – a public bar, a lounge bar and a cocktail bar.”

The public bar counter was 70 feet long.

It was in the shape of a horseshoe.

the horseshoe-shaped public at The Fairway
Fancy a pint of Ushers Lager? Image: DC Thomson.

There was a colour TV and small tables for playing dominoes.

There were two dart boards set out in a “small alcove” in the main bar.

They were complete with oche and scoreboard.

The Fairway could accommodate 200 people.

The Courier said: “The golfing theme is maintained by three giant golf tees and balls which tower above the teak bar.

“Brickwork is in a natural rustic style.

“A feature of the lounge bar is the variety of decoration which still maintains a theme.

“Pyramid-shaped openings in the ceiling give added spaciousness and light.

“Oregon pine is featured in the woodwork.”

Danish tables were in beechwood and black laminate.

Open winners were carved into pub fabric

Gillies of Broughty Ferry provided the carpet tiles in the lounge bar.

They were “small squares” of hogs hair which could be lifted individually and moved to provide a dance floor “at the shortest possible notice”.

The carpet was watered each week to “maintain its life and lustre”.

The cocktail bar featured box lighting and seating was “in real cowhide”.

The cocktail bar with carvings of golfers on the frontage
The cocktail bar in 1969. Image: DC Thomson.

The Courier said: “It is here that the golfing theme is particularly apparent with carvings of the heads of such eminent players as Ben Hogan, Henry Cotton, Jack Nicklaus, Peter Thomson, Tommy Armour, Brian Huggett and Gary Player.

“In front of the bar are footprints in stances advised for various shots – always a good introductory talking point between strangers enjoying a drink and chat together.”

On the pinewood walls were carvings of golfing scenes by Colin Scott.

Mr Scott also had art work on display in the lounge bar.

The carving depicted a scene on the old Downfield Golf Course.

people queue for the lifts at Hoylake Court in Ardler in 1973.
The queue for the lifts at Hoylake Court in Ardler in 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

In those days the local residents made it their own.

The pub was within staggering distance from the multis.

Although if the lifts were off — again — those stairs could be a real ordeal after six pints of Ushers Lager.

Takeaway van sold kebabs outside the pub

Dominoes and darts were played in the pub.

It was the perfect place for celebrating every milestone.

Both ends of life were marked.

The Fairway hosted wedding receptions and funeral teas.

Ardler residents will remember the days when a takeaway van selling kebabs was outside the pub.

It was entrepreneurship at its finest.

an aerial view of Dundee's Ardler multis also showing The Fairway Bar
The Fairway Bar at the bottom left of the picture. Image: DC Thomson.

Things veered off into the rough in later years in Ardler.

In September 1986 a break-in at the Fairway netted the entire weekend takings of £3,000, which had been locked up in the bar.

The Fairway was always busy.

Bar staff in those days included Correen Laws, Heather Angles and Martha Sulley.

a black and white picture showing Martha Sulley behind the bar
Martha Sulley behind the bar. Image: DC Thomson.

Darts competitions became popular.

Singles and doubles event were £2.50 to enter with £300 prize money in October 1990, which was a time when players could still smoke a fag at the oche.

There was also a pub football team that played in the Sunday League.

Fairway Bar raised money for good causes

Jump the Q performed in March 1991 with all proceeds going to the Ninewells Hospital eye department.

The Tutti Frutti rock and roll comedy show in March 1991 raised money for the occupational therapy department at Liff Hospital.

There was always a Christmas party for local pensioners.

a smiling Heather Angles, who was a popular barmaid
Heather Angles was a popular barmaid. Image: DC Thomson.

Maybe you remember prize bingo on a Tuesday?

Ladies’ Night was Thursday.

There was live music every weekend.

Did you singalong with Gambler on Sunday?

Maybe you remember the Saltire Ceilidh Band performing in October 1991?

It was part of a Guinness promotion evening.

Local players were encouraged to turn up and join in.

Fairway Bar in Ardler was knocked down

The landscape changed when demolition began on the Ardler multis in 1993.

Mob rule took hold.

In February 1994 a member of staff was taken to Dundee Royal Infirmary after being attacked by two masked men and robbed of a four-figure sum of money.

Alloa Breweries was going to shut the pub.

William Kelly took it over as their tenant.

The other multis were demolished from 1996.

Takings at the Fairway Bar also tumbled.

The multis were blown down. Image: Safedem.

In 1996 Mr Kelly said he could no longer afford to keep the bar open and blamed “unreasonable rates” demands of £750 a month.

“The brewery were going to shut it a couple of years ago and I took it over as their tenant, expecting the rates to go down when the multis went,” he said.

“The takings have been down since people started moving out of the multis.”

The estate was in a state of decline and its population had fallen by 50%.

The pub shut and was knocked down.

The Ardler regeneration scheme started in 1998, which involved a complete remodelling of the area, and things have got better since last orders were called.

Dundee Pubs author Brian King said: “With its history as part of a golf course and its golf-themed street names, Ardler deserved its own clubhouse.

“The Fairway did a great job of providing this for the local community for many years.”

More from Past Times

Looking down the West Port in 1967. Image: DC Thomson.
Photographs of Arbroath in the 1960s transformed into colour for first time
Gayle explores derelict Drummond Arms in Crieff
Take a peek inside derelict Drummond Arms in Crieff - ahead of controversial £3m…
4
The late Iain Banks at home in North Queensferry. Image: DC Thomson.
Iain Banks: The best-selling author from Dunfermline had 'two writers living in his head'
Fun at the Menzieshill Gala Day in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
Archive photos shine spotlight on Menzieshill in Dundee
Passengers wait to board The Aberdonian at Platform 4 in 1989. Image: Derek Crowe.
Nostalgic pictures capture life at Dundee Railway Station in the 1980s
14
Dundee FC Ivano Bonetti meets young fans at a club open day in 2001.
23 pictures of Dundee FC open days through the years - starring football icons…
people sitting and standing at the bar in The Eagle Inn in October 1995.
Grab a seat at the bar and let us tell you about the history…
Young visitors at the Our Dundee exhibition at The McManus in April 1991. Image: DC Thomson.
16 pictures showing how Dundee art galleries and museums have had it all -…
people walk past the Seaforth Hotel in Arbroath
Hotel Seaforth guests used buckets and spades to build holiday memories in Arbroath
3
Billy MacKay running with the ball past a defender while playing for Rangers against Valencia in 1979.
Fifer played for Rangers, made 'miracle' comeback at Hearts and devoted decades to Perthshire…

Conversation