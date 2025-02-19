When Ardler’s Fairway Bar gave Dundee scheme ‘its own clubhouse’

The Fairway Bar in Ardler was the pub with a golf theme that was described as “something very much out of the ordinary”.

The cocktail bar featured carvings of the heads of famous golfers.

Even the carpet was watered like a putting green.

It became hugely popular.

Ardler was one of the most visually striking of Dundee Corporation’s schemes.

It sprung up in the 1960s to replace the smoky huddle of old inner-city tenements.

Ardler was dominated by six 17-storey slab blocks comprising 1,788 dwellings on land that was actually about nine holes of the old Downfield Golf Course.

The street names in Ardler would reflect its golfing connection.

There was Gleneagles Road, Turnberry Avenue and Troon Avenue.

Each of the six multis had three court blocks named after golf courses.

A shopping centre, library, clinic, community centre and “all the necessities for a complete little town” were built around the “six skyscrapers”.

A neighbourhood pub was nestled in the middle.

Ushers beer on tap at Ardler’s Fairway Bar

The Fairway was built on the site of the old course’s 13th hole in Birkdale Place.

It was designed by local architect George Johnston of Baxter, Clark and Paul.

The main contractor was Fraser Construction Limited of Whitehall Street.

It was owned by Andrew Rennie.

The Fairway, appropriately, opened during the 1969 Open Championship.

The Courier described the frontage as “unusual and futuristic”.

The “cantilevered windows” faced out to a “spacious car park”.

Ushers of Edinburgh supplied its full range of beers and lagers.

It was one of Scotland’s most historic beer brands.

Guinness was on draught alongside Ushers Gold Tankard and Golden Lager.

A pint cost just 9p in 1969.

There was also a large selection of bottled beers.

How did the Fairway Bar look in July 1969?

A Courier advertising feature to mark the opening described the Fairway as “one of the largest and best decorated public houses in the north of Scotland”.

The Courier said: “Extensive planning and preparation have gone into this completely new public house, set amid towering multi-storey flats.

“It has three beautifully laid out bars – a public bar, a lounge bar and a cocktail bar.”

The public bar counter was 70 feet long.

It was in the shape of a horseshoe.

There was a colour TV and small tables for playing dominoes.

There were two dart boards set out in a “small alcove” in the main bar.

They were complete with oche and scoreboard.

The Fairway could accommodate 200 people.

The Courier said: “The golfing theme is maintained by three giant golf tees and balls which tower above the teak bar.

“Brickwork is in a natural rustic style.

“A feature of the lounge bar is the variety of decoration which still maintains a theme.

“Pyramid-shaped openings in the ceiling give added spaciousness and light.

“Oregon pine is featured in the woodwork.”

Danish tables were in beechwood and black laminate.

Open winners were carved into pub fabric

Gillies of Broughty Ferry provided the carpet tiles in the lounge bar.

They were “small squares” of hogs hair which could be lifted individually and moved to provide a dance floor “at the shortest possible notice”.

The carpet was watered each week to “maintain its life and lustre”.

The cocktail bar featured box lighting and seating was “in real cowhide”.

The Courier said: “It is here that the golfing theme is particularly apparent with carvings of the heads of such eminent players as Ben Hogan, Henry Cotton, Jack Nicklaus, Peter Thomson, Tommy Armour, Brian Huggett and Gary Player.

“In front of the bar are footprints in stances advised for various shots – always a good introductory talking point between strangers enjoying a drink and chat together.”

On the pinewood walls were carvings of golfing scenes by Colin Scott.

Mr Scott also had art work on display in the lounge bar.

The carving depicted a scene on the old Downfield Golf Course.

In those days the local residents made it their own.

The pub was within staggering distance from the multis.

Although if the lifts were off — again — those stairs could be a real ordeal after six pints of Ushers Lager.

Takeaway van sold kebabs outside the pub

Dominoes and darts were played in the pub.

It was the perfect place for celebrating every milestone.

Both ends of life were marked.

The Fairway hosted wedding receptions and funeral teas.

Ardler residents will remember the days when a takeaway van selling kebabs was outside the pub.

It was entrepreneurship at its finest.

Things veered off into the rough in later years in Ardler.

In September 1986 a break-in at the Fairway netted the entire weekend takings of £3,000, which had been locked up in the bar.

The Fairway was always busy.

Bar staff in those days included Correen Laws, Heather Angles and Martha Sulley.

Darts competitions became popular.

Singles and doubles event were £2.50 to enter with £300 prize money in October 1990, which was a time when players could still smoke a fag at the oche.

There was also a pub football team that played in the Sunday League.

Fairway Bar raised money for good causes

Jump the Q performed in March 1991 with all proceeds going to the Ninewells Hospital eye department.

The Tutti Frutti rock and roll comedy show in March 1991 raised money for the occupational therapy department at Liff Hospital.

There was always a Christmas party for local pensioners.

Maybe you remember prize bingo on a Tuesday?

Ladies’ Night was Thursday.

There was live music every weekend.

Did you singalong with Gambler on Sunday?

Maybe you remember the Saltire Ceilidh Band performing in October 1991?

It was part of a Guinness promotion evening.

Local players were encouraged to turn up and join in.

Fairway Bar in Ardler was knocked down

The landscape changed when demolition began on the Ardler multis in 1993.

Mob rule took hold.

In February 1994 a member of staff was taken to Dundee Royal Infirmary after being attacked by two masked men and robbed of a four-figure sum of money.

Alloa Breweries was going to shut the pub.

William Kelly took it over as their tenant.

The other multis were demolished from 1996.

Takings at the Fairway Bar also tumbled.

In 1996 Mr Kelly said he could no longer afford to keep the bar open and blamed “unreasonable rates” demands of £750 a month.

“The brewery were going to shut it a couple of years ago and I took it over as their tenant, expecting the rates to go down when the multis went,” he said.

“The takings have been down since people started moving out of the multis.”

The estate was in a state of decline and its population had fallen by 50%.

The pub shut and was knocked down.

The Ardler regeneration scheme started in 1998, which involved a complete remodelling of the area, and things have got better since last orders were called.

Dundee Pubs author Brian King said: “With its history as part of a golf course and its golf-themed street names, Ardler deserved its own clubhouse.

“The Fairway did a great job of providing this for the local community for many years.”