When the Swinging Sixties came to Dundee, the city’s teens went to The Hap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

When the Swinging Sixties came to Dundee, the city’s teens went to The Hap

Ciano Soave's Haparanda coffee bar in Arbroath Road was a focal point for teenage revellers in Dundee when The Beatles, The Kinks and The Stones ruled the jukebox. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
five girls stand outside The Haparanda Coffee Bar in Dundee
Girls outside the happening Haparanda in the 1960s. Image: Supplied.

The Haparanda coffee bar in Dundee was the place to be seen for trendy teenagers in the Swinging Sixties.

It became ultra-popular.

Dundee’s hip teens gathered in the evenings to listen to the latest chart music and dance the night away with their friends.

So many friendships and romances started at the Hap.

It was opposite Baxter Park on Arbroath Road.

The Hap became a bustling hot spot

Much of its popularity was down to its owner.

Ciano Soave began a lifetime of serving the Dundee public when he joined the family chip shop in Baffin Street at the age of 11.

His Sunday name was Luciano.

He was a third-generation Italian.

The former St John’s High School pupil opened the Hap in the summer of 1958.

Ciano wanted a place where teenagers could meet over coffee and soft drinks and listen to their favourite music being played.

Ciano Soave in a morning suit in 1965.
Ciano Soave in a morning suit in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

He wanted a name to stand out from the crowd and chose Haparanda, a village on the Swedish-Finnish border where he had been on holiday.

Its distinctive frontage was red and white.

Ciano called everyone “pal”.

He would be dressed in his trademark white jacket and bow-tie.

Teens were dressed to impress at the Hap

Ciano charged 10p for a bottle of Coca-Cola and 9p for a coffee, which was relatively expensive for those days, but it was an excellent marketing ploy.

People flocked there just to see what kind of place was charging such prices.

But having sampled the fare on offer, the young people returned in their droves.

two girls with short dresses on
Hair and hem-lines were short at the Hap. Image: Supplied.

In those days, it was considered cool to drink from a Coca-Cola bottle with the white writing on it, and also to smoke cigarettes, but no alcohol was consumed.

Male and female fashion was also really taking off around the time the Hap opened.

Skirts got shorter, heels higher and most of the girls favoured back-combed, “beehive” hairdos, held in place by half a can of lacquer.

The boys were resplendent in mohair Italian suits, slim tie and winkle-picker shoes.

Ciano made a point of getting to know all his customers personally.

He was 34 when it opened, which was young enough to talk their language and old enough to command their respect.

the red and white exterior of The Haparanda coffee bar in Dundee
The Haparanda coffee bar. Image: Supplied.

It closed at 10.30pm every night and 10pm on a Sunday.

At first, you didn’t have to queue to get in but things changed quickly.

There was never any trouble.

People were all just there to enjoy themselves.

And they did.

Hap jukebox played The Beatles and Stones

Dundee FC players Ian Ure, Alex Stuart, Alan Gilzean and Bobby Waddell were among the regulars who used to meet there.

Ciano had a bus conductor’s money bag to charge everyone who wanted to go downstairs to the small dance floor.

a young woman pictured at the Hap in Dundee by owner Ciano
A moment in time captured by Ciano. Image: Supplied.

A jukebox played the latest hits from The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Cliff Richard, The Kinks and Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Ciano would also record the latest releases from the airwaves of Radio Luxembourg and play them back over a reel-to-reel tape recorder.

Bands played live there too.

The Erle Blue Stars was the first to perform.

Between 1962 and 1965 Ciano also staged about 20 dances down in the city centre Continental Ballroom.

The much sought-after tickets were priced at four shillings-eleven-and-a-half pence (about 25p in today’s money) and around 800 people would attend each time.

Profits were passed on to cancer research and old people’s homes.

Ciano was a keen photographer and film-maker.

He took thousands of photographs and footage that survives to this day.

What was it like to be a regular at the Hap?

Among the Hap regulars when it was in its hey day was Sandy McGregor, who later became The Courier’s chief reporter.

a head and shoulders shot of a smiling Sandy McGregor during the Hap heyday.
Sandy McGregor during the Hap heyday. Image: DC Thomson.

“The café culture for teenagers kicked off in the late 50s-early 60s, when we had our own music for the first time,” he explained.

“But there were few places to meet up and properly enjoy it.

“We were too young to be pub regulars, so cafés with their jukeboxes provided the perfect solution.

“The Hap quickly became the go-to venue for folk from all over the city, and beyond.

“I think part of its appeal was that its main area was underground, giving it a nightclub-type atmosphere.

“It didn’t matter if it was a bright summer evening – it was always dark and intimate for chats over hot orange or bottles of Coke!

“Mind you, the packed basement with its narrow stairway entrance would almost certainly never pass today’s health and safety regulations!

“The fact that quite a few football players attended, added to the glamour, attracting hopeful young girls, as well as some youthful supporters.

a group of girls enjoying a soft drink at the Haparanda in the 1960s.
Regulars enjoying a soft drink at the Haparanda in the 1960s. Image: Supplied.

“It didn’t do any harm, either, that Ciano always seemed to employ good-looking young waitresses, many of them going on to eventually marry customers.

“We thought we were real trend-setters, but looking back it was all very innocent and youthful.

“The height of daring was a quick cuddle and kiss in one of the booths, or dropping an aspirin into your Coke bottle for some kind of imaginary boost.

“It was a very happy place and a great time to be a teenager.”

The Hap closed its doors in 1972

Everything seemed rosy in the garden.

But things started to change from 1965.

Bad behaviour became a major headache.

Things came to a head in November 1970.

Ciano with Hap regulars in November 1970.
Ciano with Hap regulars in November 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

Ciano decided something had to be done after vandalism became more frequent.

He said he was forced to close the Hap because of the “deterioration of the moral standards of many of today’s teenagers”.

“The years 1958 to 1965 were the happiest years of my life,” he said.

“In those days we were one big family.”

He said young people’s standards had dropped.

Ciano said he had to bar an average of 20 youngsters per week from the café.

He redecorated and reopened as a restaurant in December 1970.

He said he was hoping to attract back some of his old clientele from the “golden years”.

The Hap eventually closed in 1972.

Ciano set up the Washington Café in Union Street.

Ciano Soave and three members of staff raise a glass at the Washington in 1982.
Ciano Soave and staff at the Washington in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

The Hap building was demolished in the mid-70s.

Ciano was later honoured by the Queen for his services to young people and he ran the Washington until he hung up his apron in 1995.

Ciano didn’t get much of a retirement.

He was diagnosed with cancer and given only three months to live.

He died in 1998 aged 73.

A plaque, with lettering in the colours of the Hap, was attached to a coffee-coloured garden seat near Glebelands Primary School as a final tribute.

Gravestone epitaph marked final goodbye

Ciano was buried in the Eastern Cemetery.

His gravestone bears the epitaph: “See you in heaven”.

And therein lies a rather moving story.

Before he died he paid a last visit to his great friend Peter Dora.

Finally it was time to leave and they parted on a handshake and a hug.

Then, at the living room door, Ciano suddenly stopped and turned.

“Cheerio, pal,” he said with a smile.

“I’ll see you in heaven.”

Then he was gone.

More from Past Times

The bakers at Goodfellow and Steven in Gray Street in December 1986. Image: DC Thomson.
Scooby snacks, pies and fancy cakes: Celebrating Dundee bakeries past and present
the exterior of The Fairway Bar in Ardler, Dundee, seen through trees
When Ardler's Fairway Bar gave Dundee scheme 'its own clubhouse'
Looking down the West Port in 1967. Image: DC Thomson.
Photographs of Arbroath in the 1960s transformed into colour for first time
Gayle explores derelict Drummond Arms in Crieff
Take a peek inside derelict Drummond Arms in Crieff - ahead of controversial £3m…
4
The late Iain Banks at home in North Queensferry. Image: DC Thomson.
Iain Banks: The best-selling author from Dunfermline had 'two writers living in his head'
2
Fun at the Menzieshill Gala Day in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
Archive photos shine spotlight on Menzieshill in Dundee
Passengers wait to board The Aberdonian at Platform 4 in 1989. Image: Derek Crowe.
Nostalgic pictures capture life at Dundee Railway Station in the 1980s
15
Dundee FC Ivano Bonetti meets young fans at a club open day in 2001.
23 pictures of Dundee FC open days through the years - starring football icons…
people sitting and standing at the bar in The Eagle Inn in October 1995.
Grab a seat at the bar and let us tell you about the history…
Young visitors at the Our Dundee exhibition at The McManus in April 1991. Image: DC Thomson.
16 pictures showing how Dundee art galleries and museums have had it all -…

Conversation