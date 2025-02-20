Scooby snacks, pies and fancy cakes: Celebrating Dundee bakeries past and present

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Scooby snacks, pies and fancy cakes: Celebrating Dundee bakeries past and present

The tasty filling for this week's trip down memory lane is photographs taken at city bakeries. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The bakers at Goodfellow and Steven in Gray Street in December 1986. Image: DC Thomson.
The bakers at Goodfellow and Steven in Gray Street in December 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee has been home to generations of famous bakeries serving up freshly baked bread, pies, cakes and savouries.

The DC Thomson archives team have dished up a feast of photographs featuring some of the city’s favourite bakers and the people who worked there over the years.

Some of the names are long gone.

Some remain.

Maybe you favoured a tasty filling from the Auld Dundee Pie Shop?

Or got your gravy hit from Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery?

Some will remember the smell of freshly baked bread from Kidd’s Bakery in the days when Sunblest, Kingsmill and Mighty White was produced in Dundee.

Fancy a filled roll?

A Scooby Snack from Clark’s was “perfect for any time of day”.

It still is.

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Kings Cross Road Bakery

Caroline Milne and Catherine Raitt filling meat pies. Image: DC Thomson.

Two workers at the Kings Cross Road Bakery of Wm Beattie Ltd, Caroline Milne and Catherine Raitt are seen here filling meat pies in December 1956.

It looks like there was a couple of hungry fellas in the background who couldn’t wait until the tasty treats were out of the oven.

Who could blame them?

Cuthbert’s Bakery

William Cuthbert at his premises in Dundee.
William Cuthbert at his premises in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

William Cuthbert operating his new oven in his bakery in Hawkhill in October 1962.

They supplied every hospital in Dundee in the 1970s.

Cuthbert’s were bought over by United Biscuit Holdings in 1977.

Goodfellow and Steven

Baker John Murphy in Broughty Ferry in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

John Murphy brings out another batch of Goodfellow and Steven hot cross buns baked at their Broughty Ferry premises in April 1965.

The name Goodfellow and Steven has been synonymous with delicious cakes and other tasty baked goods since being founded in Broughty Ferry in 1897.

Kidd’s Bakery

Andrew G Kidd Ltd employees in February 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

Trays upon trays of fancy cakes and pastries being produced by employees of Kidd’s Bakery whose Sunblest depot was in Lytton Street.

Kidd’s flagship store on Reform Street had a tearoom and restaurant.

Dundee is a Sunblest town

Baking at Lytton Street in Dundee in February 1968.
Baking at Lytton Street in February 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

The bakery in Lytton Street was built in 1920.

Sunblest Bakeries closed the Dundee factory in February 1995 which was then demolished and replaced with 62 homes as part of a £5m housing development.

Production of Sunblest, Kingsmill and Mighty White loaves moved elsewhere.

Cuthbert’s Bakery

Inside Cuthbert's bakery in Dundee in March 1968.
Cuthbert’s bakery in March 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

Cuthbert’s were the “morning roll specialists” in Dundee.

Its fleet of vans would deliver rolls to hundreds of shops, canteens and hotels “from Arbroath to Alloa, Dunfermline to Dundee, and Forfar to Falkirk”.

They also served hot food from their premises in Ure Street.

The mince rolls were apparently to die for.

Ingram’s Bakery

Ingram's Bakery in Broughty Ferry.
Ingram’s Bakery in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the frontage of Ingram’s Bakery in Broughty Ferry in May 1971.

The “bakers of repute” had branches across the city and supplied “white, brown, fruit and nut bread” alongside “fancy cream and decorative cakes”.

It was also the place to go for a wedding cake.

Clark’s Bakery

Inside Clark's bakery in Dundee in 1975.
Clark’s moved to various retail locations within Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Clark’s new bakery opened in Miln Street in December 1975.

The family firm has been serving freshly baked goods to the Dundee community since Earl Clark opened a small corner shop on Annfield Road in 1950.

It remains a big city favourite.

Auld Dundee Pie Shop

The Auld Dundee Pie Shop.
The shop was put up for sale in April 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

The Auld Dundee Pie Shop in Castle Street was a household name from the turn of the 20th Century and sold millions of pies and bridies.

At its height it used to sell 10,000 bridies every Saturday and Dundonians mourned when the curtains were finally drawn on a little bit of Dundee history.

Long’s Bakery

Mrs Molly Long with the cash register in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Do any of our readers remember Long’s Bakery in Broughty Ferry?

Our image shows Mrs Molly Long with a 100-year-old cash till that was in use at the baker’s in April 1977.

McDonald’s Bakery

Dundee McDonald's Bakery in 1979.
Dundee McDonald’s Bakery in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

Baker Harry Mitchell in McDonald’s Bakery in Clepington Road in April 1979.

The picture was taken for an Evening Telegraph advertising feature.

Could you tell it was a deliberately staged pose?

Nicoll’s Bakery

Staff with dozens of trays of pies in the premises. Image: DC Thomson.

Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery staff at its Byron Street premises in August 1985.

The firm dates back to 1946 when James Nicoll bought a small shop in Rosebank Street and it is still run today by members of the same family.

The Nicoll’s oven in 1985 could take 68 dozen pies at a time.

Goodfellow and Steven

Goodfellow and Steven staff in November 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Goodfellow and Steven produced an array of Dundee FC cakes before the 1995 League Cup final to celebrate the Dark Blues getting to Hampden.

The 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen left a sour taste in the mouth of Dundee fans.

The cakes looked nice though.

Wallace’s Bakery

Andy Robertson hard at work in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

Andy Robertson mixing dough at Wallace’s Bakery in Crichton Street in October 1996.

With a head office in Stobswell and a number of other shops around the city, this bakery and pie shop held a very special place in the hearts of many Dundonians.

Wallace Family Bakers

Jake Hutchison with his eyes on the pies in 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Following the takeover of Wallace Land O’ Cakes in 1997 by Balgray Bakery, unsettled directors Wallace Fisher and Jake Hutchison formed Wallace Family Bakers,

They were soon joined by former sales director Alan Fisher, the great-grandson of James McHardy Wallace, founder of the original Wallace empire.

In March 2008, a deal was done with D. McGhee & Sons to take over the business.

It’s the final image in our gallery of Dundee bakeries.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

Conversation