How the locomotive named after the University of Dundee proved to be a class act

The tradition of naming trains is as old as the railways.

Engines have been named after notable people, including Captain Robert Falcon Scott who reached the South Pole on board the Dundee-built Discovery.

Some were named after famous racehorses, football teams, castles and warships.

British Rail named a locomotive after the University of Dundee in 1982.

It was lost to the scrap man’s torch 15 years ago.

Diesel locomotive began life in June 1964

Nationalisation and the formation of British Railways in 1948 brought with it the beginnings of the transition to diesel and electric traction.

University of Dundee was one of British Rail’s famed Class 47 diesels.

Over 500 were constructed for British Railways which could haul high-speed passenger trains as well as fast freight services with a top speed of 95mph.

Dr Kenneth Baxter from Dundee University’s archive services said: “These were arguably the most successful diesel locomotives in Britain.

“Over 500 were built, the largest number of any class of mainline diesel in the UK.

“A good few are operational to this day.

“This particular engine was built in June 1964 by Brush Traction.

“She would have originally carried the number D1731.”

D1731 was transferred to London Midland Region in October 1967 where she stayed until November 1974 before moving to the Eastfield depot in Glasgow.

D1731 was renamed 47550 in February 1975.

The locomotive was reallocated from Eastfield to Inverness in May 1978.

She became a stalwart on the line between Inverness and Glasgow.

The engine pulled express trains to Euston Station in London.

It was given an overhaul at Crewe Works in 1981.

Becoming University of Dundee in 1982

The University of Dundee celebrated its centenary in 1982.

British Rail agreed to name 47550 after the university to mark the milestone.

The naming ceremony took place at the former Tay Bridge goods yard in May 1982.

The A85 road now runs where it used to be.

The ceremony was preceded by a performance from the Tayport Brass Band.

British Rail Scottish general manager Leslie Sloan delivered a short speech before Lord Mackie of Benshie and Joan Ingram named the locomotive.

The Liberal peer was a larger-than life figure who was elected rector in 1980.

Miss Ingram was the senior vice-president of the students’ association.

She would go on to be a well-known face on Grampian Television.

Dundee Lord Provost James Gowans was among the other dignitaries present.

Engine looked resplendent in blue livery

Dr Baxter said the naming ceremony was performed with great fanfare and shared some archive photographs from the special occasion in May 1982.

He said: “Naming a locomotive after the university was a great honour and one which marked the incredible impact that it and its predecessors had made since University College, Dundee had been founded just over 100 years earlier.

“1982 saw a number of events to mark this special centenary, but this was undoubtedly a particular highlight.”

It was clearly a very special day, which was no doubt capped by the fact that the ceremony took place in glorious sunshine.

Dr Baxter said: “As can be seen from the photographs, the bright day served to highlight how splendid the locomotive looked in its immaculate BR Blue livery.

“It is also apparent that the many attendees clearly enjoyed this great occasion.

“A few other Class 47’s seem to have had university names – 47444 was University of Nottingham, 47470 was renamed University of Edinburgh in 1983, 47547 was University of Oxford, 47535 was University of Leicester, 47617 was University of Stirling and there was also a University of Strathclyde.”

Locomotive made special return in 1986

The locomotive remained in Scotland, based at Inverness.

It reminded people that Dundee boasted one of the finest universities in the UK.

It was seen on a daily basis working passenger and freight trains.

University of Dundee regularly pulled The Clansman from Inverness to London.

Such was its fame, it even had its own Bachmann replica.

Dr Baxter said its link with the university resumed on July 10 1986 when British Rail arranged for it to pull the sleeper train from London’s King’s Cross.

The train was carrying a large number of proud parents.

They were travelling north for the graduation of their sons and daughters.

The Courier’s leader column suggested it was a “piece of imaginative enterprise”.

“The city and its surrounds, its business and its countryside were being noted by parents and friends from far and near,” it read.

“British Rail started the day with a piece of imaginative enterprise.

“The sleeper bringing many parents from London was pulled by the locomotive University of Dundee.

“The weather was first-class with sunshine for the graduation garden party.

“Many of those who came by train were even then still talking of the surprise and pleasure of the views of field and shore that had entranced them on the run through Fife and the memorable view of the city rising up from the Tay glinting in morning sunshine.”

What happened to University of Dundee?

It was a public relations masterstroke.

Dr Baxter said: “Choosing University of Dundee to haul a train which was bringing many family members of graduands to Dundee was lovely gesture on the part of British Rail.

“It helped make what is always a very memorable event that little bit more special.”

University of Dundee returned to the Highland Main Line and regularly pulled passenger services from Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

She would venture further afield from London Euston to Holyhead in Wales.

But the sun was setting on the British Rail era.

University of Dundee moved south to Crewe in March 1991.

Latterly, the locomotive was shunting wagons before withdrawal in September 1996.

It was taken to Immingham depot in North East Lincolnshire.

The yard had several lines of overgrown sidings.

The nameplates were removed in October 1997 while in storage.

It was stripped for spares and languished in the scrap line.

It was a lengthy wait for the cutter’s torch.

Legacy of engine lives on in photographs

The late David Charles took a photograph of the locomotive in October 2007.

It presented a sorry sight on overgrown grassland.

It was grimy and its paint was severely faded.

The locomotive made her final journey in tow in 2009.

It was dragged to EMR Kingsbury near Tamworth and cut up in March 2010.

A nameplate from University of Dundee was sold for £6,200 at auction in May 2023.

Gone but not forgotten.

Its legacy lives on through photographs.

Dr Baxter said it was a shame she was not preserved like other locomotives.

“It is 200 years since planning started on Dundee’s first railway, the line to Newtyle, and in the subsequent two centuries rail transport has played a big part in the city’s history.

“It is sad that this locomotive did not survive into preservation, as it was an interesting part of Dundee’s railway history as well as the story of the university.”