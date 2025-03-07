How the locomotive named after the University of Dundee proved to be a class act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

How the locomotive named after the University of Dundee proved to be a class act

What became of the locomotive named after the University of Dundee? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The locomotive in Dundee before the naming ceremony. Image: Dundee University Archives.
The locomotive in Dundee before the naming ceremony. Image: Dundee University Archives.

The tradition of naming trains is as old as the railways.

Engines have been named after notable people, including Captain Robert Falcon Scott who reached the South Pole on board the Dundee-built Discovery.

Some were named after famous racehorses, football teams, castles and warships.

British Rail named a locomotive after the University of Dundee in 1982.

It was lost to the scrap man’s torch 15 years ago.

Diesel locomotive began life in June 1964

Nationalisation and the formation of British Railways in 1948 brought with it the beginnings of the transition to diesel and electric traction.

University of Dundee was one of British Rail’s famed Class 47 diesels.

Over 500 were constructed for British Railways which could haul high-speed passenger trains as well as fast freight services with a top speed of 95mph.

Dr Kenneth Baxter from Dundee University’s archive services said: “These were arguably the most successful diesel locomotives in Britain.

“Over 500 were built, the largest number of any class of mainline diesel in the UK.

“A good few are operational to this day.

“This particular engine was built in June 1964 by Brush Traction.

“She would have originally carried the number D1731.”

The locomotive at Dundee Station in 1983. Image: Dundee University Archives.

D1731 was transferred to London Midland Region in October 1967 where she stayed until November 1974 before moving to the Eastfield depot in Glasgow.

D1731 was renamed 47550 in February 1975.

The locomotive was reallocated from Eastfield to Inverness in May 1978.

She became a stalwart on the line between Inverness and Glasgow.

The engine pulled express trains to Euston Station in London.

It was given an overhaul at Crewe Works in 1981.

Becoming University of Dundee in 1982

The University of Dundee celebrated its centenary in 1982.

British Rail agreed to name 47550 after the university to mark the milestone.

The naming ceremony took place at the former Tay Bridge goods yard in May 1982.

The A85 road now runs where it used to be.

Tayport Brass Band playing on the platform at the naming ceremony.
Tayport Brass Band playing at the ceremony. Image: Dundee University Archives.

The ceremony was preceded by a performance from the Tayport Brass Band.

British Rail Scottish general manager Leslie Sloan delivered a short speech before Lord Mackie of Benshie and Joan Ingram named the locomotive.

The Liberal peer was a larger-than life figure who was elected rector in 1980.

Lord Mackie of Benshie and Joan Ingram speaking on a platform beside the locomotive
Speeches took place in glorious sunshine. Image: Dundee University Archives.

Miss Ingram was the senior vice-president of the students’ association.

She would go on to be a well-known face on Grampian Television.

Dundee Lord Provost James Gowans was among the other dignitaries present.

Engine looked resplendent in blue livery

Dr Baxter said the naming ceremony was performed with great fanfare and shared some archive photographs from the special occasion in May 1982.

He said: “Naming a locomotive after the university was a great honour and one which marked the incredible impact that it and its predecessors had made since University College, Dundee had been founded just over 100 years earlier.

“1982 saw a number of events to mark this special centenary, but this was undoubtedly a particular highlight.”

The nameplate is unveiled on the University of Dundee in 1982.
The nameplate is unveiled in 1982. Image: Dundee University Archives.

It was clearly a very special day, which was no doubt capped by the fact that the ceremony took place in glorious sunshine.

Dr Baxter said: “As can be seen from the photographs, the bright day served to highlight how splendid the locomotive looked in its immaculate BR Blue livery.

“It is also apparent that the many attendees clearly enjoyed this great occasion.

“A few other Class 47’s seem to have had university names – 47444 was University of Nottingham, 47470 was renamed University of Edinburgh in 1983, 47547 was University of Oxford, 47535 was University of Leicester, 47617 was University of Stirling and there was also a University of Strathclyde.”

Locomotive made special return in 1986

The locomotive remained in Scotland, based at Inverness.

It reminded people that Dundee boasted one of the finest universities in the UK.

It was seen on a daily basis working passenger and freight trains.

A smiling Joan Ingram beside the University of Dundee train
Joan Ingram was all smiles in 1982. Image: Dundee University Archives.

University of Dundee regularly pulled The Clansman from Inverness to London.

Such was its fame, it even had its own Bachmann replica.

Dr Baxter said its link with the university resumed on July 10 1986 when British Rail arranged for it to pull the sleeper train from London’s King’s Cross.

The train was carrying a large number of proud parents.

They were travelling north for the graduation of their sons and daughters.

The Courier’s leader column suggested it was a “piece of imaginative enterprise”.

The locomotive at Dundee Station
The locomotive at Dundee Station in 1983. Image: Dundee University Archives.

“The city and its surrounds, its business and its countryside were being noted by parents and friends from far and near,” it read.

“British Rail started the day with a piece of imaginative enterprise.

“The sleeper bringing many parents from London was pulled by the locomotive University of Dundee.

“The weather was first-class with sunshine for the graduation garden party.

“Many of those who came by train were even then still talking of the surprise and pleasure of the views of field and shore that had entranced them on the run through Fife and the memorable view of the city rising up from the Tay glinting in morning sunshine.”

What happened to University of Dundee?

It was a public relations masterstroke.

Dr Baxter said: “Choosing University of Dundee to haul a train which was bringing many family members of graduands to Dundee was lovely gesture on the part of British Rail.

“It helped make what is always a very memorable event that little bit more special.”

University of Dundee returned to the Highland Main Line and regularly pulled passenger services from Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

She would venture further afield from London Euston to Holyhead in Wales.

But the sun was setting on the British Rail era.

47550 at Crewe Works in September 1984
47550 at Crewe Works in September 1984. Image: Ian Charles.

University of Dundee moved south to Crewe in March 1991.

Latterly, the locomotive was shunting wagons before withdrawal in September 1996.

It was taken to Immingham depot in North East Lincolnshire.

The yard had several lines of overgrown sidings.

The nameplates were removed in October 1997 while in storage.

It was stripped for spares and languished in the scrap line.

It was a lengthy wait for the cutter’s torch.

Legacy of engine lives on in photographs

The late David Charles took a photograph of the locomotive in October 2007.

It presented a sorry sight on overgrown grassland.

It was grimy and its paint was severely faded.

the University of Dundee locomotive rusts as it waits to be scrapped
47550 looked a sorry sight waiting for the cutter’s torch in 2007. Image: David Charles.

The locomotive made her final journey in tow in 2009.

It was dragged to EMR Kingsbury near Tamworth and cut up in March 2010.

A nameplate from University of Dundee was sold for £6,200 at auction in May 2023.

Gone but not forgotten.

Its legacy lives on through photographs.

Dr Baxter said it was a shame she was not preserved like other locomotives.

“It is 200 years since planning started on Dundee’s first railway, the line to Newtyle, and in the subsequent two centuries rail transport has played a big part in the city’s history.

“It is sad that this locomotive did not survive into preservation, as it was an interesting part of Dundee’s railway history as well as the story of the university.”

