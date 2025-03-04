Photos of Stirling in the 80s and 90s show castle, university and city life

How did Stirling look in the 1980s and 1990s?

Stirling dates back to prehistoric times but we’ve taken a look back at more recent memories with photographs from the DC Thomson archives.

The collection of pictures capturing people and places ranges from Polmaise Colliery during the pit strikes and the medieval market to the Elvis Cleaning Company.

One of the four oldest burghs in Scotland, Stirling claims a list of famous names.

William Wallace, Robert the Bruce, James IV, James V, Mary, Queen of Scots, Bonnie Prince Charlie and many others played their roles in the history of Stirling.

For generations, Scotland’s royalty gathered at Stirling Castle to revel in its impressive buildings, superb sculptures, fine craftsmanship and beautiful gardens.

Staring towards Stirling Castle is the equally prominent Wallace Monument.

The 220-foot-tall Victorian Gothic tower overlooks the scene of Wallace’s most famous victory, at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in 1297, on the spot said to have been a lookout for Wallace as the English army approached.

Today, visitors can do the same, with guided tours that bring its rich past to life.

Some of these photographs from the 1980s and 1990s have not been seen before.

Maybe you will spot yourself or someone you know?

Stirling Festival

Acrobats perform at the Stirling Festival in October 1984.

It was Scotland’s biggest festival outside Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Stirling University

King Charles – plain old Prince Charles back then – opened the £40 million Wang computer plant at Stirling University in December 1984.

Charles said that he was “very encouraged” to see science parks being developed with the resultant links between manufacturing operations and university science departments.

Polmaise Colliery

Polmaise Colliery was one of five pits singled out for “accelerated closure” in 1984, sparking immediate union action.

The well-organised Polmaise pickets there were given the nickname “the Polmaise piranhas” by police, according to local lore.

Stirling Albion

Second Division Stirling Albion became the first Scottish league club to be allowed to lay an all-weather pitch at their Annfield ground in 1987.

History was made when Brian Kemp opened the scoring in the first game on the new surface in September 1987 against Ayr United, which finished 1-1.

Stirling Energy Efficiency Campaign

The year-long Stirling Energy Efficiency Campaign was launched in March 1988.

It started with a challenge as teams from Dundee, Edinburgh and Stirling attempted to draughtproof two window frames and two doors in under 40 minutes.

Stirling Castle

Prince Charles was resplendent in a kilt when he launched the Scottish Environment and Business Initiative at Stirling Castle in June 1992.

Afterwards, he had a private viewing of the Douglas Garden in the castle before being shown the restoration work being carried out in the Great Hall.

Doune Castle

Doune Castle in June 1993 during restoration work.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail was filmed at Doune Castle in May 1974 with local folk playing peasants, knights and soldiers.

Stirling University Loch

The loch in the grounds of Stirling University in August 1993.

Canoeing is popular in the loch, which is surrounded by parkland and rolling hills.

Broad Street

A range of colourful banners promoting a street fair in August 1993.

Broad Street was transported back to the Middle Ages for a medieval market which featured music, singing, dancing, fortune tellers, fire juggling and stocks.

Wallace Monument

A scenic shot of the Wallace Monument in January 1994.

The Victorian Gothic spire marks the place where Scotland’s great patriot swooped down upon the English at the Battle of Stirling Bridge.

Stirling Museum

Maria Devaney, keeper of art and exhibitions, pictured with some of the banners which were on show at Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum in October 1994.

The building was designed by Edinburgh architect John Lessels.

It opened in August 1874.

Stirling Castle

Restoration work ongoing at the Great Hall at Stirling Castle in October 1994.

It was part of a £20m development programme funded by Historic Scotland aimed at making the castle – and the city – an attraction of international importance.

The keys to the castle

The Queen formally received the keys to Stirling Castle before officially opening its Great Hall in November 1999 following renovation work.

She paid tribute to those involved in the project, which restored the Great Hall to the same condition as when it was completed by King James IV in 1503.

Fancy some lunch?

Richard Hudson, who owned Hudson’s Fine Foods, took over running the café at the Smith Art Gallery and Museum in January 1999.

The new menu offered home-made food as well as leaf teas and good coffee.

Wellgreen Nursery School

Stirling Council’s early childhood policy report was published in February 1999, which included consulting nursery-aged children on the curriculum.

Councillor Pat Kelly, vice-chairman of the council’s children’s committee, brought copies of the document to Wellgreen Nursery School in Wellgreen Loan.

Youth workers

Councillor John Hendry presented certificates to the successful youth workers who completed their training courses in April 1999.

Can you spot anyone you know in the picture?

Hailing a cab

The town’s cabbies were going back to school in April 1999.

Councillor Ian Wyles presented taxi driver John Duncan with his certificate for completing an initiative course which focused on customer care.

All shook up

The streets of Stirling were fit for a king in April 1999.

The Elvis Cleaning Company did not leave the building until everything was sparkling.

Rainbow Slides

A new fitness suite opened in August 1999 at Rainbow Slides Leisure Centre, which was formerly known as the Provost’s Pool.

The swimming pool was hailed as a prime example of 20th Century “brutalist” architecture when opening in 1975 before closing in late-2007.

It was eventually demolished and became a hotel.

It’s the final image in our Stirling gallery.

Did they awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.