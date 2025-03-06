Picture gallery provides chapter and verse on Dundee books and libraries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Picture gallery provides chapter and verse on Dundee books and libraries

Take a leaf through our archive pictures of Dundee libraries to celebrate World Book Day. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Youngsters inside the Wellgate children's library in December 1986.
The interior of the Wellgate children's library in December 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

This week’s pictorial trip down memory lane takes a novel look at the past with images of Dundee libraries and well-worn books.

World Book Day is the perfect excuse for a rummage through our archives.

These images go back to the 1960s.

They capture the city’s libraries and the people who used them – including Dundee Central Library, which opened in 1978 and became Scotland’s busiest.

Dundee’s library history is said to hark back to the 1280s when Lady Devorgilla of Galloway gifted a collection of books to the city.

Book collections, book shops and the mobile library.

All are here – and more.

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Will they have you reaching for your library card?

Douglas Library

a kneeling woman browsing through the book selection at Douglas Library.
What were you reading in 1969? Image: DC Thomson.

A woman browsing through the book selection at Douglas Library.

Among the titles on the shelves in September 1969 were Cave of Bats by Robert MacLeod and Trio for Blunt Instruments by Rex Stout.

St Roque’s Library

the exterior of St Roque's branch library building in October 1979.
St Roque’s branch library building in October 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

When St Roque’s Reading Rooms were unveiled in 1910 as a place for quiet study, nobody could have imagined the library would one day become a nightclub.

Membership started to decline after the Second World War and it was latterly used for storage, beginning to fall into disrepair in the 1970s and early 1980s.

It became Rick’s Disco in 1983 and then became the Reading Rooms.

Church of Scotland Bookshop

Ann Cook in the shop in August 1981.
Ann Cook in the shop in August 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

The Church of Scotland Bookshop moved to the Overgate in April 1981 and the number of customers increased in the new premises.

Manager Ann Cook put this down to the fact the new premises were bright and colourful and that staff were “particularly helpful and friendly”.

Cubs collecting books in 1981

Cubs collecting books in crates in November 1981.
Cubs collecting books in November 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Be Prepared is the famous Scout motto.

These Cubs were collecting books for their bazaar in Dundee in November 1981.

Can you recognise anyone?

Coldside Library

librarians and councillors viewing the refurbished lending library
Viewing of the refurbished lending library. Image: DC Thomson.

Coldside Branch Library was celebrating a £7,500 refit in June 1983, which was as much as it cost to build in 1908.

Here are library assistants Lorraine Andrews and Kathryn Jack, Councillor Bill Roberts, Councillor Dorothy Patullo, chief librarian John Ramage, Councillor Helen Wright and library assistants Edna Robertson and Laura Roddie.

Fintry Library

officials at the new branch's library opening
New branch library opening. Image: DC Thomson.

Fintry Library opened in Findcastle Street in January 1984.

Hazel Mudie, Councillor William Roberts, Irene Houston, librarian Richard Toller, Lord Provost James Gowans and Dundee chief librarian John Ramage attended.

The library was built next to the Fintry Clubbie.

Restoration project

people gathered in the fund-raising book shop
It was run by the congregation of St Mary Magdalene’s Church. Image: DC Thomson.

A book shop was set up in July 1985 to raise funds for the restoration of the organ at St Paul’s Cathedral in Dundee.

Made in 1875, the organ used an old-fashioned pneumatic action, but already £25,000 had been raised towards the £42,000 cost of converting the instrument to electric.

It was hoped the Meadowside book shop could raise a further £2,000.

Bring back your books!

Library workers beside a poster advertising the amnesty on overdue books in January 1987.
Staff during the amnesty, which lasted to February 14. Image: DC Thomson.

Library workers advertising the amnesty on overdue books in January 1987.

In all, some 670 volumes were returned to the library in the first week of the scheme.

The record-holder was a Dundee music lover who took just over 42 years to read a bound Mozart concerto.

Dundee University Library

tables and book shelves inside Dundee University's new library
How the library looked before opening. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University’s new library opened in November 1988.

The Queen Mother formally laid the foundation stone in October 1986.

She was the chancellor of the university from its establishment in 1967 until 1977, and the foundation stone came from the Glamis estate.

Dundee Central Library

Some of the young artists and cartoon characters.
Some of the young artists and cartoon characters. Image: DC Thomson.

The Kids Art Show launched at Dundee Central Library in February 1989.

The work was by children attending Dundee Art Centre in St Mary Place, and they were joined for a private showing by some weird and wonderful cartoon characters.

Grove Academy Library

a librarian inside Grove Academy's library in May 1989.
How the library looked in May 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

The interior of Grove Academy’s library in May 1989.

It was part of the new extension that was opened by Princess Margaret.

Mobile library

officials stand beside the new mobile library
The mobile library stops at Craigiebank. Image: DC Thomson.

Craigiebank received its first visit from Dundee’s mobile library in September 1989, after being added to the route following a six-month revision of services.

The alteration of stopping times was made because Craigiebank was awkwardly placed for those trying to use the libraries at Douglas and Broughty Ferry.

Thomas the Tank Engine

Chris Awdry gave two talks to parents and children.
Chris Awdry gave two talks to parents and children. Image: DC Thomson.

Fans of Thomas the Tank Engine were able to meet the writer of the famous children’s books at McManus Galleries in April 1992.

Chris Awdry, whose father created the characters, kept on the family tradition.

Menzieshill Library

Library staff with books laid out to make the shape of the number 25 in 1994.
Library staff with books in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Menzieshill Library marked its silver jubilee on December 12 1994.

They celebrated with an exhibition of newspapers published on the day it opened.

New books then included Nigel Tranter’s Robert the Bruce, Christopher Smout’s History of the Scottish People and Catherine Cookson’s The Nice Bloke.

Competition winners

two young competition winners are presented with their prizes
Competition winners with their prizes. Image: DC Thomson.

The winners of the Menzieshill Library 25th anniversary competitions received their prizes from Dundee District Councillor Helen Wright in February 1995.

Gregg Barrie received a signed copy of What Maisie Did Next by Aileen Paterson.

David MacDonald received a signed copy of The Suitcase Kid by Jacqueline Wilson.

Oxfam book bank

A group of people pose for a picture next to the book bank
A crowd standing next to the book bank. Image: DC Thomson.

Banking on book donations in October 1995.

Sited in the B&Q car park in Kingsway East, the book bank was a collection point for second hand books which would then be resold in Oxfam’s charity shops.

A Tardis trip to Dundee

Dundee-born author A.L. Kennedy beside a pile of her books in a book shop
Dundee-born author A.L. Kennedy. Image: DC Thomson.

Award-winning Dundee-born author A. L. Kennedy gave a reading from new book Original Bliss at Dundee University in March 1997.

She wrote a Doctor Who novel in 2015 called The Drosten’s Curse, which was set in 1978 Arbroath and featured spaceships and smokies.

Gowriehill Primary School

Gowriehill Primary pupils dressed as pirates for World Book Day in 2012.
Gowriehill Primary School pupils and staff. Image: DC Thomson.

Gowriehill Primary pupils dressed as pirates for World Book Day in 2012.

They also collected over 500 books for the Evening Telegraph Literacy campaign.

Blackness Library

P1 pupils read a book with Anna Stewart.
P1 pupils with Anna Stewart. Image: DC Thomson.

St Joseph’s Primary visited Blackness Library on World Book Day in March 2020.

Library assistant Anna Stewart was on hand to deliver a reading to P1 pupils.

It’s the final image in our gallery to celebrate World Book Day.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

Conversation