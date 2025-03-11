These Dundee travel agents past and present have you covered

Do you remember these Dundee travel agents?

Bucket and spade holidays in Angus coastal towns gradually gave way to the flyaway sunshine getaway in the 1970s and 1980s.

Families who spent their summers paddling in the outdoor pool at Arbroath swapped staycations for blue sea and fun in the Mediterranean sun.

The 1970s, 1980s and 1990s was a heyday for high street travel agents which was the only way to book a package holiday before the digital age and smart tech.

Big names included Lunn Poly and Thomas Cook alongside new kids on the block like Dundee independent Ramsay World Travel.

Maybe you booked with In-Travel in Lochee High Street, Executive Travel in Union Street or Pickfords Travel in Panmure Street back in the day?

A combination of good deals and a local attitude ensured they prospered.

So grab your passport and suitcase as we look back at some of the travel agents who have been taking us on holiday for decades.

Some still do.

Others are long gone.

1963

These Dundee fans get ready to leave Dickson Travel in Reform Street and head off on the long journey to Milan for the European Cup semi-final in April 1963.

Dickson’s were the first Dundee travel agent to run European coach tours.

1970

The Nethergate offices of travel agents Morison, Pollexfen and Blair in 1970.

A two-week package holiday to Spain in a modest hotel would have cost around £20.

1978

The Broughty Ferry branch of In Travel in December 1978.

They were agents for all leading tour operators and advertised summer and winter breaks to Austria, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia and Yugoslavia

1980

Billy Connolly embarked on a 218-mile cycle from Glasgow to Inverness in August 1980 to raise £10,000 for the Variety Club of Great Britain.

The Big Yin was sponsored by Ellerman Travel in Dundee.

1985

Who doesn’t love a bargain?

Taken in November 1985, these local sun-chasers were planning their next breaks and headed to Thomas Cook who were offering cut-price holidays.

1985

When it comes to booking holidays these days, people scour the internet trying to find the best deals.

It was different back in the 1980s.

Kevin McLaughlin and James Dryden were pictured camping outside DPL Travel in the hope of a snapping up a cut-price holiday when the doors opened.

1985

Staff at Pickfords Travel in Panmure Street in November 1985.

Pickfords Travel offered “holidays with no surcharges, holidays with special reductions for children and even holidays where the kids go free”.

1986

We’re off to the bingo with winner Laura Brown at the Rialto in Lochee in 1986.

Fritz Wilson of In Travel presented her with a £1,000 voucher for her summer holiday.

1986

Early risers snapped up a bargain at Thomas Cook in October 1986.

The Skytours cheap deals which created such interest included summer breaks in Majorca from £29 and Greece from £39.

1986

Linda Mason, Sheila MacDonald, Pauline Burns, Jenny Anderson outside the new Lunn Polly shop in Reform Street in October 1986.

A price war for the 1987 market helped to boost early bookings in Dundee.

1988

A large queue for a one-day sale at Lunn Polly after Christmas in 1988.

Offering a £60 discount off all bookings, manager Lynda Marr said customers were snapping everything from simple flights to London to long haul journeys.

1989

Ramsay World Travel was launched in 1984.

The Whitehall Crescent headquartered firm was celebrating in April 1989 after being named the Falcon Leisure Group “agent of the year”.

1989

Welcome to Executive Travel in Union Street in August 1989.

A 16-night cruise to Egypt and Israel from Southampton was being advertised which cost £859 and included first class rail travel from Dundee.

1990

Ramsay World Travel staff in January 1990.

The Crichton Street branch was offering a number of packages to the 1990 World Cup in Italy starting from £259 which included two Scotland tickets.

1990

Do you remember the annual Evening Telegraph Holiday Exhibition?

AA Travel were among the operators at the Caird Hall event in January 1990 which was described as “Dundee’s biggest and best holiday exhibition”.

1990

In Travel in Lochee High Street was next to A1 Electronics, Gillie Bros (Bookmakers) and the Golden Crown Chinese Restaurant in April 1990.

Deals included two weeks in Jamaica from £449 in a three-star hotel in May 1990 with a free satellite dish and receiver worth £249 with every booking.

1991

Staff and clients in the Lochee branch of Ramsay World Travel in September 1991.

Deals included 15 nights in Majorca from £165 and seven nights in Toronto from £186.

The Lochee branch opened in December 1989.

1992

Dundee High School FP RFC set off for their first ever tour of New Zealand in 1992.

Winger Mike Cousin was sponsored by DP&L Travel.

1994

Staff members at Ramsay World Travel’s Crichton Street office in May 1994.

Either it was a trend in the 1990s to get your picture taken with your eyes closed or this photographer had some shoddy timing skills.

1999

John Noble and Diane Wilson pose in front of holiday brochures in the Global Travel outlet in Union Street which opened in August 1999.

The Evening Telegraph said they would “change the way you book your holidays”.

2000

Thomas Cook staff at the Dundee branch in January 2000.

Opening hours changed “after a review of customer needs”.

The doors were open seven days and until 7pm on Thursday evening.

2003

Thomas Cook staff were putting their best foot forward in 2003.

The falling value of the pound made it more expensive than ever to holiday in Europe.

Spain, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus were still the hotspots for Dundonians.

2007

Ramsay World Travel staff in Crichton Street in December 2007.

Crichton Street manager Richard Navidkas was pictured alongside Chris Robertson, Johnlee Gaffney, Stephen Smith, Russell Smith and Shannon Moncur.

2010

The Barrhead Travel team in July 2010.

Record numbers of Dundonians were flocking to sunnier climes despite the credit crunch with getaways to Spain and Turkey the most popular.

2013

Customers and staff at Thomson Travel on Brook Street were joined by Glenton the dog in the store in December 2013.

The Glenton Holidays mascot dropped off a Christmas present for staff.

2023

Leanne Barnett landed a seven-night family holiday to Ibiza in February 2023.

Leanne grabbed the prize from Hays Travel after entering week two of the Celebrating Discovery competition which was advertised in the Evening Telegraph.