These Dundee travel agents past and present have you covered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

These Dundee travel agents past and present have you covered

Who did you book with when you went on holiday in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Ramsay World Travel staff in Dundee in August 2005. Image: DC Thomson.
Ramsay World Travel staff in Dundee in August 2005. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember these Dundee travel agents?

Bucket and spade holidays in Angus coastal towns gradually gave way to the flyaway sunshine getaway in the 1970s and 1980s.

Families who spent their summers paddling in the outdoor pool at Arbroath swapped staycations for blue sea and fun in the Mediterranean sun.

The 1970s, 1980s and 1990s was a heyday for high street travel agents which was the only way to book a package holiday before the digital age and smart tech.

Big names included Lunn Poly and Thomas Cook alongside new kids on the block like Dundee independent Ramsay World Travel.

Maybe you booked with In-Travel in Lochee High Street, Executive Travel in Union Street or Pickfords Travel in Panmure Street back in the day?

A combination of good deals and a local attitude ensured they prospered.

So grab your passport and suitcase as we look back at some of the travel agents who have been taking us on holiday for decades.

Some still do.

Others are long gone.

1963

Up with the bonnets in 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

These Dundee fans get ready to leave Dickson Travel in Reform Street and head off on the long journey to Milan for the European Cup semi-final in April 1963.

Dickson’s were the first Dundee travel agent to run European coach tours.

1970

Morison, Pollexfen and Blair Ltd. Image: DC Thomson.

The Nethergate offices of travel agents Morison, Pollexfen and Blair in 1970.

A two-week package holiday to Spain in a modest hotel would have cost around £20.

1978

In Travel in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry,
In Travel in Brook Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The Broughty Ferry branch of In Travel in December 1978.

They were agents for all leading tour operators and advertised summer and winter breaks to Austria, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia and Yugoslavia

1980

Billy Connolly at Ellerman Travel in Dundee in 1980.
Billy Connolly at Ellerman Travel in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Billy Connolly embarked on a 218-mile cycle from Glasgow to Inverness in August 1980 to raise £10,000 for the Variety Club of Great Britain.

The Big Yin was sponsored by Ellerman Travel in Dundee.

1985

The queue at Thomas Cook travel agent in Dundee.
The queue at Thomas Cook in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Who doesn’t love a bargain?

Taken in November 1985, these local sun-chasers were planning their next breaks and headed to Thomas Cook who were offering cut-price holidays.

1985

Kevin McLaughlin and James Dryden in October 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

When it comes to booking holidays these days, people scour the internet trying to find the best deals.

It was different back in the 1980s.

Kevin McLaughlin and James Dryden were pictured camping outside DPL Travel in the hope of a snapping up a cut-price holiday when the doors opened.

1985

Staff at Dundee travel agent, Pickfords Travel, in 1985.
Pickfords Travel staff line up. Image: DC Thomson.

Staff at Pickfords Travel in Panmure Street in November 1985.

Pickfords Travel offered “holidays with no surcharges, holidays with special reductions for children and even holidays where the kids go free”.

1986

Laura won the bingo prize in March 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

We’re off to the bingo with winner Laura Brown at the Rialto in Lochee in 1986.

Fritz Wilson of In Travel presented her with a £1,000 voucher for her summer holiday.

1986

A busy travel agent in Dundee.
Bargain hunters looking for a cheap holiday. Image: DC Thomson.

Early risers snapped up a bargain at Thomas Cook in October 1986.

The Skytours cheap deals which created such interest included summer breaks in Majorca from £29 and Greece from £39.

1986

Lunn Poly travel shop in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Linda Mason, Sheila MacDonald, Pauline Burns, Jenny Anderson outside the new Lunn Polly shop in Reform Street in October 1986.

A price war for the 1987 market helped to boost early bookings in Dundee.

1988

Venturing into one-day sale territory. Image: DC Thomson.

A large queue for a one-day sale at Lunn Polly after Christmas in 1988.

Offering a £60 discount off all bookings, manager Lynda Marr said customers were snapping everything from simple flights to London to long haul journeys.

1989

Staff from Ramsay World Travel in Dundee.
Staff break out the bubbly in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

Ramsay World Travel was launched in 1984.

The Whitehall Crescent headquartered firm was celebrating in April 1989 after being named the Falcon Leisure Group “agent of the year”.

1989

Did you book a cruise in 1989? Image: DC Thomson.

Welcome to Executive Travel in Union Street in August 1989.

A 16-night cruise to Egypt and Israel from Southampton was being advertised which cost £859 and included first class rail travel from Dundee.

1990

Staff at Dundee's Ramsay World Travel.
The staff were ready to help in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Ramsay World Travel staff in January 1990.

The Crichton Street branch was offering a number of packages to the 1990 World Cup in Italy starting from £259 which included two Scotland tickets.

1990

A view of the AA Travel and Evening Telegraph stands. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember the annual Evening Telegraph Holiday Exhibition?

AA Travel were among the operators at the Caird Hall event in January 1990 which was described as “Dundee’s biggest and best holiday exhibition”.

1990

The exterior of In Travel travel agency in Dundee.
The exterior of In Travel in Lochee. Image: DC Thomson.

In Travel in Lochee High Street was next to A1 Electronics, Gillie Bros (Bookmakers) and the Golden Crown Chinese Restaurant in April 1990.

Deals included two weeks in Jamaica from £449 in a three-star hotel in May 1990 with a free satellite dish and receiver worth £249 with every booking.

1991

Ramsay World Travel in Lochee.
Ramsay World Travel in Lochee. Image: DC Thomson.

Staff and clients in the Lochee branch of Ramsay World Travel in September 1991.

Deals included 15 nights in Majorca from £165 and seven nights in Toronto from £186.

The Lochee branch opened in December 1989.

1992

David Leslie, Mike Cousin, Graham James, Ally Keys and John Watt. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee High School FP RFC set off for their first ever tour of New Zealand in 1992.

Winger Mike Cousin was sponsored by DP&L Travel.

1994

Dundee travel agent - Ramsay World Travel.
Staff members outside the shop in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Staff members at Ramsay World Travel’s Crichton Street office in May 1994.

Either it was a trend in the 1990s to get your picture taken with your eyes closed or this photographer had some shoddy timing skills.

1999

They were part of The Global Travel Group. Image: DC Thomson.

John Noble and Diane Wilson pose in front of holiday brochures in the Global Travel outlet in Union Street which opened in August 1999.

The Evening Telegraph said they would “change the way you book your holidays”.

2000

Thomas Cook staff all smiles. Image: DC Thomson.

Thomas Cook staff at the Dundee branch in January 2000.

Opening hours changed “after a review of customer needs”.

The doors were open seven days and until 7pm on Thursday evening.

2003

Thomas Cook staff outside the shop in City Square, Dundee, in 2003.
Thomas Cook staff outside the shop in 2003. Image: DC Thomson.

Thomas Cook staff were putting their best foot forward in 2003.

The falling value of the pound made it more expensive than ever to holiday in Europe.

Spain, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus were still the hotspots for Dundonians.

2007

Dundee Travel agent Ramsays.
Manager Richard Navidkas and his staff. Image: DC Thomson.

Ramsay World Travel staff in Crichton Street in December 2007.

Crichton Street manager Richard Navidkas was pictured alongside Chris Robertson, Johnlee Gaffney, Stephen Smith, Russell Smith and Shannon Moncur.

2010

The Barrheaed Travel team in Dundee,
The Barrhead Travel team in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

The Barrhead Travel team in July 2010.

Record numbers of Dundonians were flocking to sunnier climes despite the credit crunch with getaways to Spain and Turkey the most popular.

2013

A rough day at work. Image: DC Thomson.

Customers and staff at Thomson Travel on Brook Street were joined by Glenton the dog in the store in December 2013.

The Glenton Holidays mascot dropped off a Christmas present for staff.

2023

Joel Grant, Leanne Barnett and Chloe Dailly. Image: DC Thomson.

Leanne Barnett landed a seven-night family holiday to Ibiza in February 2023.

Leanne grabbed the prize from Hays Travel after entering week two of the Celebrating Discovery competition which was advertised in the Evening Telegraph.

More from Past Times

The Dundee Rockets won the Scottish Cup 7-3 against Murrayfield in May 1986. Image shows action from the game.
Dundee Rockets photos reveal all-conquering ice hockey team's journey to greatness
Dick McTaggart punching the bag in April 1954. Image: DC Thomson.
Dick McTaggart: Dundee boxer's journey from Dens Road to Olympic glory
The locomotive in Dundee before the naming ceremony. Image: Dundee University Archives.
How the locomotive named after the University of Dundee proved to be a class…
Youngsters inside the Wellgate children's library in December 1986.
Picture gallery provides chapter and verse on Dundee books and libraries
Members of the Harris FP rugby team with their new scrum machine in September 1974.
37 photos of rugby in Dundee across the decades capture the tackles, tries and…
children at a playpark in the Top of the Town area in Stirling in July 1999
Photos of Stirling in the 80s and 90s show castle, university and city life
4
Mrs Margaret Overend with a photo of herself in the Second World War. Image: DC Thomson
Margaret Overend: Tribute to 102-year-old Fife woman who photographed horrific WW2 bombing aftermath
2
Jeff Stewart serving on a busy day at Dundee pub The Three Barrels
How 10,000 pints would flow from Three Barrels at beloved Dundee pub
youngsters compete for the ball under the basket during a basketball camp held at St John's High School in Dundee in November 1990
Snapshots and hook shots - pictures of basketball in Dundee through the years
Police looking for clues following the discovery of Elizabeth's body. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murder: The unsolved case of Elizabeth McCabe continues to haunt and hurt…

Conversation