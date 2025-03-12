Wander through the West End and see Dundee’s Perth Road in the 80s and 90s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Wander through the West End and see Dundee’s Perth Road in the 80s and 90s

A curry at Gunga-Din? A pint in the Speedwell Bar? Take a stroll back down the Perth Road to see people and places from the 1980s and 1990s.
Graeme Strachan
Pedestrians and shopfronts in this picture of the Perth Road in Dundee in September 1985.
A view of the Perth Road in Dundee in September 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

How did Perth Road in Dundee look in the 1980s and 1990s?

One of Dundee’s oldest streets, Perth Road connects Dundee’s West End to the city centre and little has changed in the architecture over the decades.

Some of the businesses have been there for over a century.

Many are long gone.

How many will you remember from the ’80s and ’90s?

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Will they awaken any memories for you?

Robbie the Robot

Robbie the Robot meets shoppers at William Low on Perth Road, Dundee, in June 1980.
Robbie the Robot arrived from the US on tour. Image: DC Thomson.

Robbie the Robot surprised shoppers at William Low on Perth Road in June 1980.

The mechanical man worked for Coca-Cola.

He was designed by Ron Green, who designed R2-D2 of Star Wars fame.

West End

cars and pedestrians in a shot of Perth Road in Dundee's West End
Dundee’s West End on Perth Road. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the Perth Road in September 1981.

The names might have changed over the years but the shops and businesses look the same today, although some of the cars would now be considered classics.

Top of Roseangle

vehicles on Perth Road at the Roseangle junction.
Perth Road at the Roseangle junction. Image; DC Thomson.

Brighter nights were ahead for people in Perth Road in September 1981.

New lamp standards were installed following repeated complaints about the poor quality of the street lighting between Roseangle and Sinderins.

Tayview Self-Serve Garage

a car on the forecourt at the Dundee petrol station
A view of the garage forecourt, signage, and petrol pumps. Image: DC Thomson.

A car ready to fill up at Tayview Self-Serve Garage in Perth Road in March 1982.

Four Star petrol was 33.7p a litre.

Wonder how many people paid with a Diners Club International card?

Speedwell Bar

Traffic queued on Perth Road, Dundee, in September 1982.
Perth Road in September 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

The Speedwell Bar stands out on a busy Perth Road in September 1982.

The pub benefits from being one of the country’s finest surviving examples of an Edwardian pub, earning it status as a category B-listed building.

It is better known as Mennie’s, after former landlady Isobel Mennie.

William Low

Lollipop lady helping people across the road outside William Low
Lollipop lady helping people across the road. Image: DC Thomson.

The pedestrian crossing opposite William Low supermarket in December 1982.

The store opened in Perth Road in 1979.

William Low disappeared from high streets after being seen off by Tesco in September 1994, and the building is now home to Sainsbury’s.

Gunga-Din

Tables and chairs inside Gunga-Din restaurant in Dundee
Gunga-Din was available for private functions. Image: DC Thomson.

Gunga-Din Indian Restaurant in June 1984 after opening a new extension.

Jacob Chacko ran the curry house, which built up a formidable reputation and became the first Indian restaurant to gain entry into the Good Food Guide.

Billy Connolly was among those who enjoyed a meal there.

Fernbrae Hospital

two workers inside the operating theatre at Fernbrae Hospital
Operating theatre at Fernbrae Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

An operating theatre at Fernbrae Hospital in Perth Road in May 1984.

There were “no waiting lists” at the private hospital.

BMI Healthcare decided to close the 15-bed facility in May 2019.

Count De Beers

a man pours beer into a jug while another waits on the other side of a counter
Roderick Lawrie behind the counter in August 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Count De Beers was “Dundee’s most exotic off-licence”, opening in 1984.

Wine and beer from as far afield as New Guinea was on sale.

Owner Roderick Lawrie had 312 beers on the shelves in August 1984, which was “one of the largest selections available in the world”.

Ninewells Garage

a car hitched to the back of a tow truck on the forecourt at Ninewells Garage
A March 1986 image of the forecourt at Ninewells Garage. Image: DC Thomson.

Ninewells Garage has been a family-run business since 1923 and was providing car servicing and repairs alongside a 24-hour breakdown and vehicle recovery.

The garage is still there today.

1986

A view looking west down the Perth Road, with two joggers on the pavement.
A view looking west down the Perth Road. Image: DC Thomson.

Runners on Perth Road at the Blackness Avenue junction in July 1986.

On the corner is the B-listed Edwardian library that opened to the public in 1908 and was funded by the Dunfermline businessman Andrew Carnegie.

1987

 

The tenement gable at the Sinderins junction during work in April 1987.
Sinderins junction in April 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The tenement gable at the Sinderins junction during work in April 1987.

Over the years, the buildings had become somewhat dilapidated and redevelopment work at the junction included the demolition of shops and flats.

The remaining buildings were refurbished.

Balaka

the exterior of Balaka Indian Restaurant in Dundee in November 1987.
Balaka Indian Restaurant in November 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Balaka in Perth Road was opened by Samsur Rahman in 1977.

It became a big favourite and outlasted all of the other original Indian restaurants in Dundee before going on sale in June 2021 when Samsur and his wife retired.

It was replaced by Marmaris Kebab House.

Gilbert Grossett

Pedestrians on the pavement outside the butcher's shop.
Pedestrians on the pavement outside the butcher. Image: DC Thomson.

The Gilbert Grossett butcher shop in Perth Road in December 1987.

The award-winning business was established in 1932 by Gilbert’s grandfather, David, and is still going strong in 2025 in the city’s Arbroath Road.

Mini Bandstand

The mini bandstand and surrounding flower beds, with the River Tay visible in the distance.
The mini bandstand and surrounding flower beds. Image: DC Thomson.

The mini bandstand at Seabraes returned to Perth Road in July 1991 after being moved for repairs and refurbishment after vandalism.

It is a replica of the bandstand which was built in 1890 at Magdalen Green.

A sight for sore eyes

A view of Perth Road in June 1991, showing cars parked on the road and the exterior of McKay optician and Gunga-Din restaurant.
View of Perth Road with billboard. Image: DC Thomson.

Perth Road in June 1991, showing McKay optician and Gunga-Din restaurant.

Gunga-Din was known as the “house of authentic Indian meals”.

A classic double-decker Tayside bus is on the left.

Oxfam Shop

Isa Law stands behind a table bearing the outlawed toys
Isa Law with outlawed toys. Image: DC Thomson.

Isa Law from the Oxfam shop in Perth Road in February 1992 was showing off the toys the European Commission said they couldn’t sell.

Under new safety rules which were coming into force, shops selling second-hand toys had to be able to prove that they were made before January 1990.

Anything made after that date had to carry an EC safety label.

Visions Video

Visions Video Shop staff in front of a wall of VHS tapes in the Perth Road store in December 1992.
Visions Video Shop staff in Perth Road in December 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Heading to the video store in the 1980s and 1990s was once part of a Friday night experience that could never be matched in the streaming era.

Visions Video in Perth Road provided “an all-round service” and was “offering the very latest in videos, computer games and CDs” in December 1992.

Harris Academy

Harris Academy pupils in Perth Road with a Chicago Tribune billboard promoting their June 1994 musical production of Tin Pan Ali.
Cast members on the Perth Road in June 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Read all about it.

Harris Academy pupils in Perth Road with a Chicago Tribune billboard promoting their June 1994 musical production of Tin Pan Ali.

The tale of Ali Baba was updated and set in gangland Chicago where the hero was a street sweeper and the thieves were a bunch of inept gangsters.

Perth Road charity shop

People pose for a picture in front of the store at the charity shop renaming ceremony in March 1995.
Charity shop renaming ceremony in March 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

The Royal Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children (RSSPCC) charity shop was given a new name in March 1995.

The windows were decorated with signage reflecting the charity’s new name.

The charity adopted the Children 1st name.

W&J Fitzgerald

Two workers behind the counter at W&J Fitzgerald’s newsagent at 298 Perth Road,
Willie and Joyce Fitzgerald in April 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

W&J Fitzgerald’s newsagent at 298 Perth Road, which was probably unique, as newsagents go, because it was open 24 hours a day back then.

It was a big hit with late-night party people, cabbies and shift workers and behind the counter we see the team at the helm, Willie and Joyce.

It’s now Master Tailors.

Seabraes

A view from the flower bed area of Seabraes in April 1998.
Seabraes Perth Road view. Image: DC Thomson.

A view from the flower bed area of Seabraes in April 1998.

The mini bandstand is surrounded by flowers and Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and Dundee West Church are prominent in the background.

It’s our final image.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories of the area for you?

Let us know.

Conversation