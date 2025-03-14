Heartwarming pictures show kindness and resilience that got Tayside and Fife through Covid pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Heartwarming pictures show kindness and resilience that got Tayside and Fife through Covid pandemic

These images document the twists and turns of the Covid pandemic which impacted every aspect of life in Tayside and Fife five years ago. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Brothers Angus and Dougie Farquharson from Broughty Ferry look out a window during the Covid lockdown.
Brothers Angus and Dougie Farquharson from Broughty Ferry during lockdown. Image: DC Thomson.

The Covid lockdown left our streets deserted in March 2020 and, for a long time, the future seemed as bleak as the present.

The first case here had been confirmed on March 1.

A patient was diagnosed after returning home to Tayside from Italy.

However, we were all still working at our desks in the office, rather than occupying the couches and kitchen chairs that would become home.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a pandemic on March 11.

Many people began wearing face masks even before this declaration.

There was dystopian panic buying in almost every supermarket with empty shelves where toilet paper, macaroni and paracetamol once sat.

The bad news kept on cascading.

a single shopper outside Dundee's Overgate in March 2020.
Dundee’s Overgate in March 2020. Image: DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government announced gatherings of more than 500 should be cancelled including BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Dundee’s Camperdown Park.

The 700th anniversary celebrations for the Declaration of Arbroath and the Rewind Festival at Scone Palace were also called off by organisers.

The Scottish football season was suspended.

Turnstiles were locked and the referees had slightly less abuse than normal.

Pies were left un-munched.

Life was forced to grind to a halt within a week.

Covid lockdown announced on March 23

The Scottish Government announced all schools would close on March 20.

All restaurants, cafés, pubs and cinemas would also shut.

Town centres looked like ghost towns.

Maureen Sellars on her Lochee balcony. Image: DC Thomson.

People were told to practise social distancing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on March 23.

He announced a three-week lockdown to stop the disease spreading.

Hugging friends and family was on hold.

two people walk past an empty What's on bulletin board on the side of a Carnoustie pub in April 2020.
Nothing on at a Carnoustie pub in April 2020. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Sheila French of Broughty Ferry was one of the first local victims.

She died aged 80.

At first, the lockdown was novel.

Bedrooms became makeshift offices as people got to grips with home working.

Technology was embraced like never before

Video call apps such as Teams and Zoom became part of everyday life.

Living rooms became activity centres, classrooms and games rooms for indoor fun.

Who could forget closing the curtains and leaping around to Joe Wicks, whose daily workout routines were a massive hit as gyms closed?

Two adults and two children on either side of a garden fence have a socially distanced chat in Dundee's Happyhillock Road.
A socially distanced chat in Dundee’s Happyhillock Road. Image: DC Thomson.

The ring of the doorbell was a highlight of life in lockdown.

Ordering online shopping and takeaways became commonplace.

People did what they could to brighten up the long days, from painting stones for community caterpillars to quizzes and cocktail hour on Zoom.

two children have fun with waterguns in Dundee's Hilltown during daily exercise.
Fun in Dundee’s Hilltown during daily exercise. Image: DC Thomson.

With venues closed, virtual events started popping up including VE Day.

Jimmy Sinclair from Kirkcaldy was the UK’s oldest veteran at 107.

He was featured in a photo series commissioned by Legion Scotland which was screened as part of a virtual remembrance service to mark the anniversary.

He died just a few weeks later.

Social isolation brought some silver linings

One activity that captured the imagination was making rainbows.

They were displayed in homes throughout Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

And on pavements.

Alex Butler and brother Sam in Perthshire give a thumbs up after drawing chalk rainbows on the road
Alex Butler and brother Sam in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

There was a feeling of community togetherness, people supporting their neighbours and the establishment of community outreach groups.

Local businesses went the extra mile.

Food bank donation boxes were spilling over because people wanted to help.

The weekly Clap for Carers ritual ran for 10 weeks.

Bill Fyfe and Bill Lingertwood play their harmonicas outside a house during Covid lockdown
Bill Fyfe and Bill Lingertwood. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Bill Fyfe and Bill Lingertwood became lockdown legends.

The Pitlochry pair with a combined age of 176 delighted neighbours with a 10-minute harmonica concert every Thursday during the Clap for Carers salute.

Most of the street turned up to listen.

The Avengers assembled in Dunfermline

A group of superhero friends were also cheered from doorsteps.

Dave Roper ran the streets of Dunfermline dressed as Spider-Man.

He was joined by Dalgety Bay Superman Nick Green and Duloch Batgirl Carol Quoi.

Crossgates’ Buzz Lightyear was Andy Spence.

The superheroes in Dalgety Bay with four admiring children
The superheroes in Dalgety Bay. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dunfermline Flash Geoff Nicholson and Supergirl Debbie Miller made up the legion of costumed superheroes who were spreading some much-needed joy.

As well as providing the entertainment, the joggers raised £32,000 to support Calaiswood School in Dunfermline for children with additional needs.

They were not your average superheroes.

They raised a further £18,000 for children’s hospitals in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The bat sign went up in Dundee during Covid lockdown

After seeing the Dunfermline-based effort, Dylan McConnell put out a call to others who might be interested in doing something similar in Dundee.

Dylan became Spider-Man and formed the Dundee Superheroes group.

a young boy with a Captain America shield poses alongside the fundraisers as the Dundee Superheroes visit Kirkton in May 2020
Dundee Superheroes visit Kirkton in May 2020. Image: DC Thomson.

Stuart Sinclair was Captain America.

Tom Taylor was Batman.

Greig Beattie was Iron Man.

Kevin Poulson doubled up as a second Spider-Man.

They lifted the spirits of countless Dundonians.

Heroes don’t always wear capes, though.

Alan Mowatt with guitarist Phil Petrie standing outside a house
Alan Mowatt with guitarist Phil Petrie. Image: DC Thomson.

Arbroath singer Alan Mowatt proved the show must go on.

He carried on singing during a Covid lockdown performance for the NHS despite suffering a heart attack.

After a glass of water and a loosening of the bow tie, Alan felt fit enough to carry on, but when the Facebook Live feed ended he was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Alan underwent a triple bypass operation and returned to the stage.

Where did you enjoy a post-lockdown pint?

Thankfully, restrictions eased at various points over summer 2020, including the opening of beer gardens for a spot of long overdue al fresco boozing.

Sipping on a lager with friends in the sun put drinking cans at home in the shade.

Things got better.

a group of friends at a table in the Kilted Kangaroo beer garden in Dundee.
The Kilted Kangaroo beer garden in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Pubs and restaurants opened their indoor spaces on July 14.

High street shops, department stores and shopping centres reopened.

You could go to church.

You could watch a movie in the cinema.

Visitors attractions and museums reopened.

Eve Muirhead sits in the hairdresser's chair before her trim.
Eve Muirhead before her trim. Image: Steve McDougall/DC Thomson.

Hairdressers were back after months of DIY cuts.

They saw a lot of mullets.

People were willing to attend appointments at all hours of the day.

Olympic curler Eve Muirhead got the chop at 12.01am at F&K Hair Lounge in Perth.

Life got back to normal after two years

Schools were back in August and things seemed back on track.

Despite the progress, from November, a set of local lockdown rules were put in place, allowing areas to be placed under different restrictions.

When the Scottish Parliament was recalled on January 4 2021, it meant only one thing: Scotland was facing a second lockdown.

Things got better.

The Stay at Home guidance introduced in January was finally relaxed in April 2021 after two million people in Scotland were vaccinated against Covid.

Celebrating the end of lockdown in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

All parts of the country moved from Level 4 to 3, where cafes, pubs and restaurants could provide full outdoor service and serve food indoors until 8pm.

Scores of thirsty punters flocked to beer gardens across Tayside and Fife to toast the easing of lockdown restrictions on April 26 2021.

The positive impact of vaccines gave cause for optimism, albeit with a few bumps in the road before Scotland’s Covid restrictions ended in March 2022.

When we look back on these times, we will not only remember the huge loss and suffering, but also the little moments of joy that kept us going into the next day.

A little hope which went a long way.

