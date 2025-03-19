Old photos show what was in store for shoppers when they headed to Dundee’s Overgate Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Old photos show what was in store for shoppers when they headed to Dundee’s Overgate Centre

Take a stroll through the many guises of the Overgate through the years - including some lost shops such as Boy Meets Girl, C&A and What Every Woman Wants. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Shoppers walking through the Overgate Centre in May 1981.
Shoppers walking through the Overgate Centre in May 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee’s Overgate is no stranger to change.

The old Overgate was packed with pubs and Dundee characters before the first demolition of the area in the 1960s with the loss of many homes.

It broke the hearts of many who had spent most of their lives there.

The dilapidated buildings were swept away to make way for the Overgate shopping centre, which was first unveiled in October 1963 with 46 shops.

It attracted a number of high street chains and independent stores.

There was a feeling of déjà vu when the brutalist architecture disappeared and was replaced with a £150 million state of the art shopping centre from 1998.

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Will they awaken any memories for you?

1954

an aerial view showing people, cars and shopfronts at The Overgate in Dundee in April 1954.
The Overgate in April 1954. Image: DC Thomson.

One of the oldest parts of the city, it was showing its age but had such character.

Located nearby, one could find the New Imperial Hotel, Franchi’s restaurant and Greenhills chemist shop, which offered sarsaparilla drinks at the Temperance Bar situated at the rear of the premises.

1963

People walk by and cars are parked outside as the first phase of the Overgate opened in 1963.
The first phase of the Overgate opened in 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

Murrayfield Real Estate was appointed as developer in 1959.

October 1963 marked the completion of the £750,000 first phase of the £2 million scheme to modernise Dundee’s city centre.

1965

The front of the British Relay showroom before opening
British Relay showroom before opening. Image: DC Thomson.

Francie and Josie opened the British Relay showroom in September 1965.

They were played by Scottish comedy legends Rikki Fulton and Jack Milroy and had hundreds of Dundee shoppers in stitches with their Glasgow patter.

1965

A policeman wearing a reflective coat is in the foreground, looking west towards the Steeple Church and the Angus Hotel in November 1965.
A policeman wearing a reflective coat is in the foreground. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking west towards the Steeple Church and the Angus Hotel in November 1965.

A million bricks and 1,000 tons of structural steel were used in the building of the hotel, which opened in March 1964 as part of the Overgate redevelopment.

1968

tables and booths at the Dundee Littlewoods café in 1968.
The famous Littlewoods café in 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

Littlewoods opened at the Overgate Centre in October 1968.

There were so many customers crowding the sales floor in the first hours that store staff had to leave the building to get from the front to the rear.

1969

staff inside the Charles Allardyce healthcare shop in the Overgate in Dundee in December 1969.
Allardyce has been supplying healthcare since 1890. Image: DC Thomson.

The Charles Allardyce healthcare shop in the Overgate in December 1969.

The “surgical instrument makers, chemists and hearing aid specialists” stocked a comprehensive range of equipment for the disabled including wheelchairs.

1970

an aerial view showing pedestrians on the old Dundee High Street and many old buses.
The old Dundee High Street and many old buses. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee High Street, looking towards the front of Littlewoods, in March 1970.

In October 1971 the Littlewoods selling area was extended to the first floor, including expanding the self-service restaurant to nearly twice its old size.

1970

two female staff members beside clothes in Dundee store Van Allan in April 1970.
Van Allan in April 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

“Part of the easy-to-see displays in the spacious interior” at Van Allan in April 1970.

The glass-fronted store in the Overgate stocked unisex ranges for men and women which were “straight from the Bon Scott school of rock”.

1971

an aerial shot showing people strolling the walkways of the Overgate in June 1970.
People stroll the walkways of the Overgate in June 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

Commercially, the twin-deck layout of shops was a great success in the early years.

The second phase, with 30 shops, two department stores and rooftop parking for 131, quickly followed and the third and final phase, an eight-storey office block, was completed in time for its official opening by Princess Margaret in 1970.

1973

People browsing various racks of clothes in C&A's Dundee store in June 1973.
People browsing various racks of clothes. Image: DC Thomson.

Crowds at a “great sale” in C&A’s Dundee store in June 1973.

Many will remember the “Man at C&A” and “Woman at C&A” ranges being popular.

1976

People sit and catch the sun on benches outside Dundee's Overgate
Sunbathers in the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson.

The Overgate benches were perfect for sunbathing in August 1976.

Temperatures topped 32C.

It was a scorcher.

1977

The outside of the Boy Meets Girl boutique in the Overgate in 1977
The Boy Meets Girl boutique in the Overgate in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Boy Meets Girl was Dundee’s first unisex boutique and included go-go dancers.

For men, bold shirts in conflicting colour schemes with enormous collars, flared trousers and platform shoes could be found in many wardrobes in the 1970s.

Trends for women included pantsuits with silk bow blouses and blazers, while thighs were on display with hot pants known as “Daisy Dukes”.

1977

people at the exterior of Birrell's shoe shop.
The exterior of Birrell’s shoe shop. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking for the perfect pair of shoes in November 1977?

Birrell’s ladies’ self-service and children’s department was on the lower level with the men’s department and ladies’ high-fashion boutique on the floor above that.

1980

A female shopper looking through the range at Caird Sports Locker in June 1980.
Caird Sports Locker. Image: DC Thomson.

A shopper looking through the range at Caird Sports Locker in June 1980.

The Caird family ran a chain of stores from their famous base in Reform Street.

1981

Queues outside the new What Every Woman Wants shop in July 1981
Queues outside the new shop in July 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

A brand new What Every Woman Wants opened in the Overgate in July 1981.

The chain was described as the “greatest discounters of everything”.

Items for sale in 1981 included “quilt bodywarmers” at £2.99, ladies and gents digital watches at £2.99 and Hai Karate aftershave gift sets from £1.

1986

Paul Sturrock, pictured with staff, opens the store in 1986, after Littlewoods was given a £1m refurbishment
Paul Sturrock opens the store in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Littlewoods was given a £1m refurbishment in the mid-1980s.

Orange was the new colour scheme, with beige carpets, and there was more upmarket merchandise.

Dundee United footballer Paul Sturrock opened the improved store in August 1986.

1986

the exterior of Burns and Harris
The shop was an Aladdin’s cave of stationery treasure. Image: DC Thomson.

In July 1986 Burns and Harris moved to the Overgate Centre.

The range included brand name pens, quality notepapers and envelopes, postcards, greetings cards, wedding stationery and albums, diaries and calendars.

1986

Blacks installed a ski simulator in the Overgate shop in November 1986. A man tries it out.
The skiing simulator was an “endless moving belt”. Image: DC Thomson.

Blacks installed a ski simulator in the Overgate shop in November 1986.

The “moving belt” would “help beginners and experts alike” ahead of the skiing season.

1987

a man walks by the outside of Tip Top in the Overgate in 1987.
Tip Top in the Overgate in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

If you were to think of a 1980s version of Home Bargains, then you wouldn’t be too far off the mark with Tip Top in the Overgate.

A packet of nappies for just £1.99, oven gloves for 49p and mousse for just 95p.

Absolute bargains!

1988

two staff beside a rack of pictures in Fast Frames in Dundee in 1988
Fast Frames in Dundee in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Fast Frames was the picture framing shop in the Overgate Centre.

A state-of-the-art display of some of the quality prints on offer was being admired by owner Gordon Forbes and his assistant Deborah Phillips in February 1988.

1989

a woman stands beside a table and chairs outside the front of E'vonora Basketwear in June 1989.
E’vonora Basketwear in June 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember E’vonora Basketwear in the Overgate?

A three-panel wooden screen on the right of the picture was on sale for £45.

Did you ever shop there?

1993

Shoppers and staff at the ribbon cutting in the doorway as part of the What Everyone Wants re-opening ceremony
What Everyone Wants reopening. Image: DC Thomson.

What Everyone Wants had a refurbishment.

This was the re-opening ceremony with Baljit Jagpal doing the honours, ably assisted by nine-year-old shopper Rebecca Myzylowsky in February 1993.

The new look was welcomed in with ribbons, balloons and queues.

What Everyone Wants left the Overgate in 1997.

It’s our final image.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories of the area for you?

Let us know.

More from Past Times

Jim McLean, Jim McInally and Dave Bowman holding up a VG-sponsored Dundee United shirt in 1986.
Dundee United's classic kits and shirt sponsors - which is the greatest?
6
Class 122 DMU at Camperdown Junction in May 1981
The march of time signalled the end of the line for a historic Dundee…
The ruins of Aldbar Chapel are hidden deep in woodland.
What's the story behind decaying Aldbar Chapel near Brechin?
Brothers Angus and Dougie Farquharson from Broughty Ferry look out a window during the Covid lockdown.
Heartwarming pictures show kindness and resilience that got Tayside and Fife through Covid pandemic
Jock Steinwith hospital staff when he took the Scottish Cup to West Fife Hospital in Dunfermline in 1961.
Jock Stein arrived at Dunfermline Athletic in 1960 - silverware and hero status followed
Pedestrians and shopfronts in this picture of the Perth Road in Dundee in September 1985.
Wander through the West End and see Dundee's Perth Road in the 80s and…
2
Ramsay World Travel staff in Dundee in August 2005. Image: DC Thomson.
These Dundee travel agents past and present have you covered
The Dundee Rockets won the Scottish Cup 7-3 against Murrayfield in May 1986. Image shows action from the game.
Dundee Rockets photos reveal all-conquering ice hockey team's journey to greatness
Dick McTaggart punching the bag in April 1954. Image: DC Thomson.
Dick McTaggart: Dundee boxer's journey from Dens Road to Olympic glory
The locomotive in Dundee before the naming ceremony. Image: Dundee University Archives.
How the locomotive named after the University of Dundee proved to be a class…

Conversation