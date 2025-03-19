Old photos show what was in store for shoppers when they headed to Dundee’s Overgate Centre

Dundee’s Overgate is no stranger to change.

The old Overgate was packed with pubs and Dundee characters before the first demolition of the area in the 1960s with the loss of many homes.

It broke the hearts of many who had spent most of their lives there.

The dilapidated buildings were swept away to make way for the Overgate shopping centre, which was first unveiled in October 1963 with 46 shops.

It attracted a number of high street chains and independent stores.

There was a feeling of déjà vu when the brutalist architecture disappeared and was replaced with a £150 million state of the art shopping centre from 1998.

1954

One of the oldest parts of the city, it was showing its age but had such character.

Located nearby, one could find the New Imperial Hotel, Franchi’s restaurant and Greenhills chemist shop, which offered sarsaparilla drinks at the Temperance Bar situated at the rear of the premises.

1963

Murrayfield Real Estate was appointed as developer in 1959.

October 1963 marked the completion of the £750,000 first phase of the £2 million scheme to modernise Dundee’s city centre.

1965

Francie and Josie opened the British Relay showroom in September 1965.

They were played by Scottish comedy legends Rikki Fulton and Jack Milroy and had hundreds of Dundee shoppers in stitches with their Glasgow patter.

1965

Looking west towards the Steeple Church and the Angus Hotel in November 1965.

A million bricks and 1,000 tons of structural steel were used in the building of the hotel, which opened in March 1964 as part of the Overgate redevelopment.

1968

Littlewoods opened at the Overgate Centre in October 1968.

There were so many customers crowding the sales floor in the first hours that store staff had to leave the building to get from the front to the rear.

1969

The Charles Allardyce healthcare shop in the Overgate in December 1969.

The “surgical instrument makers, chemists and hearing aid specialists” stocked a comprehensive range of equipment for the disabled including wheelchairs.

1970

Dundee High Street, looking towards the front of Littlewoods, in March 1970.

In October 1971 the Littlewoods selling area was extended to the first floor, including expanding the self-service restaurant to nearly twice its old size.

1970

“Part of the easy-to-see displays in the spacious interior” at Van Allan in April 1970.

The glass-fronted store in the Overgate stocked unisex ranges for men and women which were “straight from the Bon Scott school of rock”.

1971

Commercially, the twin-deck layout of shops was a great success in the early years.

The second phase, with 30 shops, two department stores and rooftop parking for 131, quickly followed and the third and final phase, an eight-storey office block, was completed in time for its official opening by Princess Margaret in 1970.

1973

Crowds at a “great sale” in C&A’s Dundee store in June 1973.

Many will remember the “Man at C&A” and “Woman at C&A” ranges being popular.

1976

The Overgate benches were perfect for sunbathing in August 1976.

Temperatures topped 32C.

It was a scorcher.

1977

Boy Meets Girl was Dundee’s first unisex boutique and included go-go dancers.

For men, bold shirts in conflicting colour schemes with enormous collars, flared trousers and platform shoes could be found in many wardrobes in the 1970s.

Trends for women included pantsuits with silk bow blouses and blazers, while thighs were on display with hot pants known as “Daisy Dukes”.

1977

Looking for the perfect pair of shoes in November 1977?

Birrell’s ladies’ self-service and children’s department was on the lower level with the men’s department and ladies’ high-fashion boutique on the floor above that.

1980

A shopper looking through the range at Caird Sports Locker in June 1980.

The Caird family ran a chain of stores from their famous base in Reform Street.

1981

A brand new What Every Woman Wants opened in the Overgate in July 1981.

The chain was described as the “greatest discounters of everything”.

Items for sale in 1981 included “quilt bodywarmers” at £2.99, ladies and gents digital watches at £2.99 and Hai Karate aftershave gift sets from £1.

1986

Littlewoods was given a £1m refurbishment in the mid-1980s.

Orange was the new colour scheme, with beige carpets, and there was more upmarket merchandise.

Dundee United footballer Paul Sturrock opened the improved store in August 1986.

1986

In July 1986 Burns and Harris moved to the Overgate Centre.

The range included brand name pens, quality notepapers and envelopes, postcards, greetings cards, wedding stationery and albums, diaries and calendars.

1986

Blacks installed a ski simulator in the Overgate shop in November 1986.

The “moving belt” would “help beginners and experts alike” ahead of the skiing season.

1987

If you were to think of a 1980s version of Home Bargains, then you wouldn’t be too far off the mark with Tip Top in the Overgate.

A packet of nappies for just £1.99, oven gloves for 49p and mousse for just 95p.

Absolute bargains!

1988

Fast Frames was the picture framing shop in the Overgate Centre.

A state-of-the-art display of some of the quality prints on offer was being admired by owner Gordon Forbes and his assistant Deborah Phillips in February 1988.

1989

Do you remember E’vonora Basketwear in the Overgate?

A three-panel wooden screen on the right of the picture was on sale for £45.

Did you ever shop there?

1993

What Everyone Wants had a refurbishment.

This was the re-opening ceremony with Baljit Jagpal doing the honours, ably assisted by nine-year-old shopper Rebecca Myzylowsky in February 1993.

The new look was welcomed in with ribbons, balloons and queues.

What Everyone Wants left the Overgate in 1997.

