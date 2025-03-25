Steamie pictures take us back to Dundee’s wash houses and launderettes

Laundry day was once a communal activity in Dundee.

Before the washing machine there was the “steamie”.

It was a public wash house with boilers, mangles and huge sinks.

The steamie was a common meeting place for people in the tenements.

It could be quite an interesting occasion.

Dundee women would transport laundry to and from the steamie in a pram.

Often, by the time the washing, drying and ironing process had been fully completed, wash day had come back around again.

The use of the publicly-run steamie declined following the rise of the domestic washing machine and the coin-operated commercial launderette.

Washing machines and spin dryers became commonplace in the home in the 1980s, and the number of launderettes slowly started to decline.

We have opened up our archives to remember the way wash day used to be.

1956

A public wash house was opened on Caldrum Street in 1902.

Some 234,485 washings were done between May 1945 and May 1946 in Dundee.

1958

In 1947 it cost four pence an hour for a traditional scrub in an old-fashioned tub, with every 20 minutes over the hour costing an extra penny.

Caldrum Street was the biggest and busiest wash house in Dundee.

Prams were a handy mode of transport for the washing.

The Caldrum Street steamie was the scene of tragedy in 1954 when a woman collapsed and died as she was about to start her weekly washing.

1963

The Westfield Laundry in Westfield Lane in November 1963.

It was situated off Perth Road and advertised “dresses, curtains, blankets and all kinds of laundry work done”, which would be hand washed and open-air dried.

Postcard orders would receive “prompt attention”.

1964

Watching over laundry in a machine at Lochee Laundrette in September 1964.

The laundrette at 155 High Street would double as a social hub for the women.

They enjoyed the chat and banter they exchanged with one another.

1964

A woman washing clothes in a Menzieshill multi-storey block in November 1964.

Building work began on the Menzieshill housing estate in November 1960, and included five 15-storey blocks containing a total of 420 flats.

Residents shared an industrial washing machine.

1965

Caldrum Street was one of the first, if not the very first, to have washing machines.

It had six first class plunge baths, two second class plunge baths, 10 third class plunge baths, 40 washing stalls, four washing machines and two tumbler dryers.

1967

Alf Reid of Dudleys removing garments in February 1967.

Dudleys offered a “first class quality” dry cleaning and alteration service.

There was a 24-hour service and they had branches throughout Dundee and Fife.

1967

The smell of warm, damp washing and the incessant hum of the machines.

A group of women sitting and chatting at Lochee Laundrette in February 1967.

Oresto and Lina Grossi owned the business.

1967

“Watch your suds level” was the message in September 1967.

“For really good washing the suds level should appear one third up the porthole”.

The dry cleaning side of the business grew before moving over the road in the 1970s.

1967

Women folding clothes from the drying racks at Logie Laundry in September 1967.

The premises closed in 1976.

Dundee District Council sold off the equipment and put it up for rent.

1968

Two women and a boy hanging the washing out in Whitfield in July 1968.

Rotating the clothes on the outside drying greens helped them dry more evenly.

1968

Two customers wait on their laundry while an employee loads up another washing machine at the Hilltown Laundrette in September 1968.

There were instructions for customers who were using the Frigidaire equipment.

1968

Tide and Oxydol washing powder was being used at the Hilltown Launderette.

Oxydol whiteness was “vividly different”.

Oxydol came in medium, large and giant packs.

1970

Washing hanging on a line by the shore in Broughty Ferry in June 1970.

There were drying greens right on the seafront.

June 1970 was the second warmest of the century.

1971

Customers at work on the ironing machines in Stevenson’s new self-service laundry at Rosebank Street in September 1971.

Stevenson’s were “well placed to serve you”.

A mobile van went around Dundee picking up laundry.

1974

A publicly-run laundrette was opening in Logie Avenue in April 1974.

It wasn’t officially open when this photograph was taken by the Evening Telegraph.

The housewives sat gazing at the machines as if they had washing in them!

1974

Logie Avenue laundrette opened in the premises of the former steamie.

This was the “private” section, which handled laundry from all Dundee Corporation departments including old folk’s homes and nurseries.

Sadly, it closed not long afterwards as people got their own washing machines.

1976

Two women at work in a laundry “coat unit” at Ninewells Hospital in January 1976.

There were 90 people working in the hospital’s laundry to supply clean linen, gowns and towels for hospitals throughout Tayside.

1990

The Steamie was performed at Dundee Rep in August 1990.

Tony Roper’s play languished in a drawer for years after countless rejections.

It was only when Elaine C Smith happened to mention to Tony that the theatre company she was working with, Wildcat, desperately needed a community-based play that The Steamie saw the light of day.

1993

The Lochee Launderette at 155 High Street in November 1993.

Maybe you took your clothes here or went to the brilliantly named Dot Cotton’s, which was also a fixture in Lochee in the 1980s and 1990s.

2000

Karen Rosso and Amanda Collie in the Blackness Laundrette in January 2000.

The Blackness Launderette started off in 1992 with a handful of machines in small premises in Blackness Road.

In 1995 it moved along the street to a totally-refurbished shop which featured 16 washers, three high-speed spinners and 14 large-capacity dryers.

2004

New tumble dryers at Grossi’s in Broughty Ferry in 2004.

The message in 2004?

“So whether you want your duvets, bed linen or curtains freshened up or need your glad rags given the once over, why not drop in and they will be more than pleased to help?”

2004

Grossi’s in Gray Street in Broughty Ferry in November 2004.

There was a same-day wash service and dry cleaning from £3.70.

Brothers Michael and Paul Grossi have worked in the family business since 1982.

Grossi’s in Lochee shut in May 2024 after relocating all operations to its Gray Street shop in Broughty Ferry.