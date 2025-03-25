Steamie pictures take us back to Dundee’s wash houses and launderettes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Steamie pictures take us back to Dundee’s wash houses and launderettes

Take a look back in time to when homes didn't have modern-day luxuries and it was a choice of getting stuck in or a trip to the local wash house. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan
a row of women sit on chairs in front of machines at a self-service launderette in Lochee, Dundee
Soap opera: Customers at a self-service launderette in Lochee.

Laundry day was once a communal activity in Dundee.

Before the washing machine there was the “steamie”.

It was a public wash house with boilers, mangles and huge sinks.

The steamie was a common meeting place for people in the tenements.

It could be quite an interesting occasion.

Dundee women would transport laundry to and from the steamie in a pram.

Often, by the time the washing, drying and ironing process had been fully completed, wash day had come back around again.

The use of the publicly-run steamie declined following the rise of the domestic washing machine and the coin-operated commercial launderette.

Washing machines and spin dryers became commonplace in the home in the 1980s, and the number of launderettes slowly started to decline.

We have opened up our archives to remember the way wash day used to be.

1956

Four women in the the drying room at Caldrum Street steamie in Dundee in November 1956, with clothes, prams and drying racks around about them
The drying room at Caldrum Street in November 1956. Image: DC Thomson.

A public wash house was opened on Caldrum Street in 1902.

Some 234,485 washings were done between May 1945 and May 1946 in Dundee.

1958

Five women at work in the Caldrum Street wash house.
Women at work in the Caldrum Street wash house. Image: DC Thomson.

In 1947 it cost four pence an hour for a traditional scrub in an old-fashioned tub, with every 20 minutes over the hour costing an extra penny.

Caldrum Street was the biggest and busiest wash house in Dundee.

A busy scene in 1958. Image: DC Thomson.

Prams were a handy mode of transport for the washing.

The Caldrum Street steamie was the scene of tragedy in 1954 when a woman collapsed and died as she was about to start her weekly washing.

1963

A view over the machinery and employees at a Dundee wash house.
A view over the machinery and employees at the wash house. Image: DC Thomson.

The Westfield Laundry in Westfield Lane in November 1963.

It was situated off Perth Road and advertised “dresses, curtains, blankets and all kinds of laundry work done”, which would be hand washed and open-air dried.

Postcard orders would receive “prompt attention”.

1964

Three women sitting in front of a row of washing machines laugh and chat while a child looks on in a Dundee launderette
Three women laugh and chat while a child looks on. Image: DC Thomson.

Watching over laundry in a machine at Lochee Laundrette in September 1964.

The laundrette at 155 High Street would double as a social hub for the women.

They enjoyed the chat and banter they exchanged with one another.

1964

A woman washing clothing in Menzieshill.
A woman washing clothing in Menzieshill. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman washing clothes in a Menzieshill multi-storey block in November 1964.

Building work began on the Menzieshill housing estate in November 1960, and included five 15-storey blocks containing a total of 420 flats.

Residents shared an industrial washing machine.

1965

Caldrum Street wash house in September 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

Caldrum Street was one of the first, if not the very first, to have washing machines.

It had six first class plunge baths, two second class plunge baths, 10 third class plunge baths, 40 washing stalls, four washing machines and two tumbler dryers.

1967

Alf Reid removing clothes from a machine at Dudleys in Roseangle, Dundee, in 1967.
Alf Reid at Dudleys in Roseangle in 1967. Image: DC Thomson.

Alf Reid of Dudleys removing garments in February 1967.

Dudleys offered a “first class quality” dry cleaning and alteration service.

There was a 24-hour service and they had branches throughout Dundee and Fife.

1967

five women and a young girl sit before a row of washing machines at the self-service laundrette at Lochee
The self-service laundrette at Lochee. Image: DC Thomson.

The smell of warm, damp washing and the incessant hum of the machines.

A group of women sitting and chatting at Lochee Laundrette in February 1967.

Oresto and Lina Grossi owned the business.

1967

Women and children watching the washing machines at a Dundee launderette
Women and children watching the cycle. Image: DC Thomson.

“Watch your suds level” was the message in September 1967.

“For really good washing the suds level should appear one third up the porthole”.

The dry cleaning side of the business grew before moving over the road in the 1970s.

1967

Two women with prams as clothes are put in prams at Logie Laundry.
Clothes being put in prams at Logie Laundry. Image: DC Thomson.

Women folding clothes from the drying racks at Logie Laundry in September 1967.

The premises closed in 1976.

Dundee District Council sold off the equipment and put it up for rent.

1968

Two women and a boy hanging the washing out in Whitfield in July 1968.
A drying rack in Whitfield was popular in 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

Two women and a boy hanging the washing out in Whitfield in July 1968.

Rotating the clothes on the outside drying greens helped them dry more evenly.

1968

Two male customers wait on their laundry while a female employee loads up another washing machine at the Hilltown Launderette in September 1968.
A scene from the Hilltown Launderette. Image: DC Thomson.

Two customers wait on their laundry while an employee loads up another washing machine at the Hilltown Laundrette in September 1968.

There were instructions for customers who were using the Frigidaire equipment.

1968

two men stand in front of the machines while they wait on their laundry at a Hilltown launderette
Two customers wait on their laundry. Image: DC Thomson.

Tide and Oxydol washing powder was being used at the Hilltown Launderette.

Oxydol whiteness was “vividly different”.

Oxydol came in medium, large and giant packs.

1970

Washing hanging on a line by the shore in Broughty Ferry in June 1970.
Broughty Ferry washing line. Image: DC Thomson.

Washing hanging on a line by the shore in Broughty Ferry in June 1970.

There were drying greens right on the seafront.

June 1970 was the second warmest of the century.

1971

two women surrounded by machinery inside Stevenson's self-service laundry in Dundee.
Stevenson’s self-service laundry in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Customers at work on the ironing machines in Stevenson’s new self-service laundry at Rosebank Street in September 1971.

Stevenson’s were “well placed to serve you”.

A mobile van went around Dundee picking up laundry.

1974

a group of people looking at a row of washing machines
Logie Avenue laundrette opening for the public. Image: DC Thomson.

A publicly-run laundrette was opening in Logie Avenue in April 1974.

It wasn’t officially open when this photograph was taken by the Evening Telegraph.

The housewives sat gazing at the machines as if they had washing in them!

1974

two women and two men in the Logie Avenue laundrette
It was one of the most modern in Europe. Image: DC Thomson.

Logie Avenue laundrette opened in the premises of the former steamie.

This was the “private” section, which handled laundry from all Dundee Corporation departments including old folk’s homes and nurseries.

Sadly, it closed not long afterwards as people got their own washing machines.

1976

Two women at work in a laundry “coat unit” at Ninewells Hospital in January 1976.
At work in the laundry on a coat unit. Image: DC Thomson.

Two women at work in a laundry “coat unit” at Ninewells Hospital in January 1976.

There were 90 people working in the hospital’s laundry to supply clean linen, gowns and towels for hospitals throughout Tayside.

1990

Elaine C Smith and the cast on stage for The Steamie
Elaine C Smith and the cast on stage. Image: DC Thomson.

The Steamie was performed at Dundee Rep in August 1990.

Tony Roper’s play languished in a drawer for years after countless rejections.

It was only when Elaine C Smith happened to mention to Tony that the theatre company she was working with, Wildcat, desperately needed a community-based play that The Steamie saw the light of day.

1993

the exterior of Lochee Launderette, Dundee, in 1993.
Lochee Launderette in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

The Lochee Launderette at 155 High Street in November 1993.

Maybe you took your clothes here or went to the brilliantly named Dot Cotton’s, which was also a fixture in Lochee in the 1980s and 1990s.

2000

Employees Karen Rosso and Amanda Collie at work in the Blackness Launderette in January 2000
Karen and Amanda hard at work. Image: DC Thomson.

Karen Rosso and Amanda Collie in the Blackness Laundrette in January 2000.

The Blackness Launderette started off in 1992 with a handful of machines in small premises in Blackness Road.

In 1995 it moved along the street to a totally-refurbished shop which featured 16 washers, three high-speed spinners and 14 large-capacity dryers.

2004

New tumble dryers. Image: DC Thomson.

New tumble dryers at Grossi’s in Broughty Ferry in 2004.

The message in 2004?

“So whether you want your duvets, bed linen or curtains freshened up or need your glad rags given the once over, why not drop in and they will be more than pleased to help?”

2004

the outside of Grossi's launderette in Gray Street in Broughty Ferry in November 2004.
Grossi’s offered a four hour dry cleaning service. Image: DC Thomson.

Grossi’s in Gray Street in Broughty Ferry in November 2004.

There was a same-day wash service and dry cleaning from £3.70.

Brothers Michael and Paul Grossi have worked in the family business since 1982.

Grossi’s in Lochee shut in May 2024 after relocating all operations to its Gray Street shop in Broughty Ferry.

Conversation