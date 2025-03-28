From Lewis Capaldi to Sam Fender – photos show why biggest acts in music love Fat Sam’s Live in Dundee

These photos bring back special nights at Duck Slattery’s Showbar and Fat Sam’s Live in Dundee.

There’s an impressive roll call of artists assembled here including Anne-Marie, Lewis Capaldi, Jake Bugg, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender.

Not forgetting Manic Street Preachers and Snow Patrol.

Tony Cochrane has shared his memories to celebrate the anniversary of Duck Slattery’s opening in the Fat Sam’s building on March 30 2019.

Duck Slattery’s opened after refurbishment

Tony took over the South Ward Road nightclub in 2014.

He refurbished the venue and introduced Duck Slattery’s Showbar.

It opened as “Dundee’s most exciting new venue” with “massive sing-a-longs, dance along on the benches, lip sync battles and disco bingo”.

The adjoining stage at Duck Slattery’s became Fat Sam’s Live for concerts.

“When I took over Fat Sam’s in 2014 the original nightclub was upstairs,” said Tony.

“What is now Duck Slattery’s and Fat Sam’s Live was just lying empty.

“We realised we should be doing something with the space.

“Fat Sam’s Live had been dormant for some years.

“The lay-out was perfect for a live venue.

“So we decided to give it a go.”

He started reaching out to promoters.

“We wanted to invite a host of top acts to join the party at Fat Sam’s Live,” he said.

“Fat Sam’s has a reputation going back to the 1980s as a rite of passage for Scottish bands and a place for up and coming artists to cut their teeth.

“It is probably the second most renowned venue in Scotland, after King Tut’s in Glasgow, for showcasing new talent and household names at that level of capacity.”

Lewis Capaldi album launch in May 2019

Fat Sam’s opened in December 1983.

The list of bands that played in the 1980s included Bronski Beat, Deacon Blue, Primal Scream, The Shamen, Simply Red and The Waterboys.

Tony wanted to replicate the success.

A link up with Broughty Ferry-based Assai Records was an instant hit.

Lewis Capaldi performed at Fat Sam’s Live on May 17 2019, the same day his debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, was released.

He played nine songs with a full band.

“You got the feeling you were witnessing something special,” said Tony.

“He was down to earth and loved playing here.

“He specifically asked to launch his second album there in May 2023.”

Capaldi did a Q&A before performing.

Other big names followed, such as Foals, The LaFontaines and Two Door Cinema Club.

Sam Fender wanted to come back in 2021

Sam Fender arrived in September 2019.

The Brit Award winner launched his debut album at Fat Sam’s Live.

“Sam was a typical Newcastle lad and very friendly,” said Tony.

“He really enjoyed his Dundee experience and was due to come back and play in December 2021 but had to cancel after a band member got Covid.

“Sam has now graduated to playing stadiums.”

Snow Patrol returned for a homecoming gig in Dundee in November 2019.

The band, who formed at Dundee University, spent years during the 1990s playing upstairs at the Westport Bar before becoming one of the world’s biggest acts.

Tony said: “Bringing back a band with a Dundee connection was important.

“The atmosphere was great.

“Texas was another band with a Dundee connection.

“They played their first gig in Dundee.

“Texas also performed at Fat Sam’s in the 1980s and 1990s.

“We brought them back in September 2021.”

Bittersweet memories for Nicky Wire

Manic Street Preachers was another band which returned to Fat Sam’s.

The original line-up with Richey Edwards on rhythm guitar performed on March 5 1992 when it was the home of the famous Dance Factory.

Tickets were £5.

Edwards disappeared in February 1995.

The band continued and performed at the Caird Hall on September 18 1998 after their fifth album, This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours, soared to the top of the charts.

Lead singer James Dean Bradfield also played a solo show at Fat Sam’s in 2006.

The band were due to return to the Caird Hall on September 29 2021.

But, with the venue functioning as a Covid vaccination centre, the concert switched to Fat Sam’s Live, where bassist Nicky Wire recalled the Dance Factory gig.

“There weren’t many there, but it was a good show,” he said.

“We did 12 songs that night.

“Powerful stuff.

“I can still kind of see Richey on the right-hand side there.”

Who else has played at Fat Sam’s Live?

There was also a homecoming of sorts for Paolo Nutini in September 2022.

The Paisley singer performed at the 250-capacity Westport Bar in 2005 and Fopp Records in the Overgate in 2006 before becoming an established global force.

Tony said: “He was another guy who knew Dundee well.

“It was another sell-out.

“Some of these artists were now asking to play Fat Sam’s because of its history.”

Pete Doherty performed with Babyshambles at the South Ward Road venue in September 2005 and also gave The View their big break.

He returned with the good ship Albion in April 2023.

The indie genius who co-wrote hits like Don’t Look Back Into The Sun and Can’t Stand Me Now with Libertines bandmate Carl Barat was performing a solo concert.

He went down a storm.

Turin Brakes, Scouting for Girls, Shed Seven and Cast have also performed.

Chvrches appeared on stage in June 2023 in between summer dates at Glastonbury and a European stadium support tour with Coldplay.

Anne-Marie left Dundee with £60 fine

Anne-Marie arrived in September 2023 to promote new album Unhealthy.

She performed two intimate gigs at Fat Sam’s Live.

Tony said: “She made headlines on and off stage in Dundee.

“Her tour bus was given a parking ticket.

“Maybe the warden wasn’t a fan?”

Joel Corry launched his debut album at the venue in October 2023.

The place was bouncing.

Martin Kemp was another friendly face through the door in 2023.

Travis launched 10th album LA Times at Fat Sam’s Live in July 2024 with an 11-song set which featured new songs and classics like Sing and Driftwood.

Jake Bugg followed.

Bugg brought his Your Town Tour to Dundee.

It was a tale of two halves.

He performed a lively acoustic homecoming set of heartfelt songs before he was joined on stage by his band for an electric set in the second half.

It was another sell-out.

What is next for legendary Dundee venue?

The good times have kept on rolling.

Deacon Blue performed an acoustic set on Thursday at Fat Sam’s Live to launch their new album, having previously played the venue in July 1987.

Another full circle moment.

“People talk about the Barrowlands,” said Tony.

“But I think the atmosphere at Fat Sam’s Live is just as special.”

So what next for Duck Slattery’s and Fat Sam’s Live?

“Thanks to companies like Assai, DF Concerts and Regular Music, it has been an amazing six years at Duck Slattery’s and Fat Sam’s Live,” said Tony.

“The future looks good with dates booked right into 2026 for concerts and expanding with comedy shows and acoustic and Q&A evenings.

“We are looking forward to making more memories in the years to come.”