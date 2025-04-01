Dundee’s ZX Spectrum was at the top of its game in 1985 – but were these 10 titles its best ever?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Dundee’s ZX Spectrum was at the top of its game in 1985 – but were these 10 titles its best ever?

Spectrum hit its peak in terms of market dominance and here are 10 of the most memorable games from 1985.
Did you play Daley Thompson's Supertest in 1985? Image: Supplied.

1985 was a landmark year for Dundee’s ZX Spectrum.

Dundee Timex workers at Camperdown produced the computer.

It became Britain’s most popular model despite competition from higher-powered computers such as the Commodore 64 and Amstrad.

The Spectrum of Adventure author Tom Christie said 1985 was its biggest year in terms of software quality, commercial success and mainstream appeal.

He said: “The games being released were vastly superior to early Spectrum titles.

“The machine was at the top of its game in the UK home computer scene.

“Developers had mastered its hardware by then, leading to far better graphics, sound quality and gameplay mechanics compared to the titles of just a few years before.

“The Spectrum was now firmly established as a household name.

“It had become the most popular home computer for gaming at the time.

“1985 really saw the Spectrum hit its peak in terms of market dominance.”

Tom has chosen 10 memorable games to arrive on the platform in 1985.

These include honorary Dundonian Daley Thompson’s classic joystick smasher.

How many can you remember?

Daley Thompson’s Supertest

Daley on the shooting range. Image: Supplied.

Daley Thompson was unbeaten as a decathlete for nine years from 1978 to 1987.

Mum Lydia was a mill worker who was born in Dundee in 1927.

“Daley Thompson was inadvertently responsible for the destruction of many a Spectrum’s joystick when Ocean Software released track and field classic Daley Thompson’s Decathlon in 1984,” said Tom.

“His athletic prowess was showcased in Daley Thompson’s Supertest in 1985.

“Like the illustrious original, the game saw the player take on a range of sporting events – this time including rowing and tug of war – providing plenty of variety for gamers.

“The title was another big hit for Ocean.

“It soon rocketed up the charts.

“Joystick manufacturers must have seen a spike in sales around the same time!”

Back to Skool

Back to Skool was a big hit. Image: Supplied.

David Reidy’s Skool Daze took the Spectrum gaming world by storm in 1984.

You played the role of a schoolboy named Eric.

There was the option of naming the characters after the player’s own teachers.

Tom said: “Its eagerly-awaited sequel offered an even more polished experience.

“A greatly-expanded playing area included playing fields and neighbouring girls’ school.

“Among the delinquent activities on offer were spraying people with water pistols, releasing stink bombs, and getting teachers drunk on sherry.

“A practice not to be recommended in real life!”

The Way of the Exploding Fist

A screenshot from the 1985 game. Image: Supplied.

Sweep the leg?

The Way of the Exploding Fist was released just in time to take advantage of the boom in martial arts movies kick-started by The Karate Kid in 1984.

The Melbourne House title was a masterclass in two-player sporting competition.

Crash Magazine gave it 92% in October 1985.

Tom said: “The game offered an impressive 18 different fighting moves, with the action taking place against the backdrop of dramatic and skilfully-rendered Japanese scenery.

“The game was a strong seller.

“It eventually became the UK’s best-selling computer game of 1985.”

Alien 8

Did you play Alien 8? Image: Supplied.

Ultimate Play the Game was a legendary developer for the Spectrum.

It was renowned for classics such as Jetpac, Atic Atac and Sabre Wulf.

“Alien 8 continued their winning streak in 1985,” said Tom.

“The player controls the eponymous robot, who must keep safe a spaceship full of cryogenically-suspended colonists from invading aliens and then repair the vessel in time for landfall.

“Ultimate’s trademark isometric gameplay lent itself well to the science fiction setting.

“With 129 rooms to explore – the game and its likeable protagonist became every bit as celebrated as the publisher’s tour-de-force, Knight Lore.”

Everyone’s a Wally

Everyone’s a Wally. Image: Supplied.

The overall object of the game was to help Wally open the safe in the bank in order to pay the gang some wages

Tom said: “Mikro-Gen flexed their coding muscles with Everyone’s a Wally, cramming an entire village into a single load filled with memorable characters and locations.

“On paper, this challenging arcade-adventure seemed straightforward enough.

“The player could switch between lead character Wally, his wife Wilma, and friends Tom, Dick and Harry until all of them had completed a full day’s work.

“Then they could all head to the local bank for payment.

“In reality, some impressively abstruse logic problems and gleefully absurd mobile hazards made for a gaming experience that was anything but mundane.”

Dun Darach

How the game looked. Image: Supplied.

Dun Darach was a follow up to Tir Na Nog by Gargoyle Games.

Tom said: “With Tir Na Nog, Gargoyle Games had impressed gamers everywhere with their atmospheric evocation of ancient Ireland and the intricacies of its culture.

“They were to weave the same mystical magic again when prequel Dun Darach was released in 1985.

“Hero Cuchulainn discovers that his companion Loeg has been kidnapped and taken to the lost city of Dun Darach, leading to an epic quest to track down his friend in this strange, mythical settlement.

“With its large, distinctive characters and an open world that invited detailed exploration, this inventive release took the reviewers of the time by storm.”

Frankie Goes to Hollywood

A screenshot from the game. Image: Supplied.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood was one of 1985’s biggest gaming curiosities.

It was developed by Denton Designs for Ocean Software.

Tom said: “On the face of it, the hugely successful Holly Johnson-fronted pop band may have seemed like an unusual subject for a Spectrum game.

“But the action was so innovative that it quickly subverted all expectations.

“Based in Liverpool, the player’s character must earn enough points to become a ‘full person’ and enter the famous Pleasuredome by completing various mini-games.

“But nothing is ever quite as it seems in this cerebral journey – not least the need to complete an unexpected murder-mystery as part of the overarching narrative.”

Monty on the Run

The Gremlin game. Image: Supplied.

Gremlin Graphics’ mascot Monty Mole was a Spectrum poster boy.

Tom said he was arguably at his most iconic in Monty on the Run in 1985.

“In this platform-based action adventure, Monty is tasked with making a getaway from the authorities,” said Tom.

“But only some finely-judged evasion of a huge range of adversaries and the help of items from his freedom kit will see him reach the safety of continental Europe.

“One of the Spectrum’s most legendary platform titles, the game was immediately identifiable from Rob Hubbard’s bombastic Dick Barton-style theme music.”

Highway Encounter

Screenshot from Highway Encounter. Image: Supplied.

Puzzle shooter Highway Encounter remains a Spectrum favourite.

Tom said: “Highway Encounter saw a group of robots pushing a mobile bomb through an increasingly challenging series of screens as they approach an enemy alien base.

“If it was successfully delivered, the explosive was detonated.

“The player has a choice of sending a robot ahead to clear a safe path for the bomb in advance, or blasting their way through each screen at a time.

“The game was ingenious for the period.

“It led to a sequel – Alien Highway – the following year.”

Dynamite Dan

The platform game was a classic. Image: Supplied.

Dynamite Dan by Mirrorsoft was one of the most famous titles released in 1985.

“The titular hero travels by airship to the summit of criminal genius Dr Blitzen’s hideout, then must descend into the villain’s lair by any means necessary,” said Tom.

“By collecting eight sticks of dynamite, he can blow open Blitzen’s safe, steal his plans from within, and then make good his escape.

“The game was a huge hit, both commercially and critically.

“The game’s winners were presented with a telephone number and code which – if deciphered correctly – could have earned them a celebratory trip in Mirrorsoft’s own airship.”

