Forgotten photos of Dundee in the 1980s show life going on as the city is transformed

A stash of images which capture life in 1980s Dundee have been newly digitised after lying hidden away for decades.

The colour slides had been largely forgotten about.

They had not been prioritised for cataloguing by the DC Thomson archives team because it was thought most had been supplied by outside agencies.

But a recent push to reorganise the photographic collection at the Kingsway HQ revealed that many were, in fact, owned by DC Thomson.

Taken in the mid to late 1980s, the images, captured on colour reversal film, were actually part of a modernisation process at the firm.

Up until that point, the company had predominantly used monochrome film in its magazines and newspapers.

However, changing tastes and technological advances resulted in the use of more colour imagery.

As the process of creating high-quality reproductions from colour prints was still being perfected, the slides were a stepping-stone towards this.

The initial idea was for the firm’s photographers to build a collection of more generic shots of Dundee while out and about on other assignments.

But, in doing so, they also documented some significant changes to the city.

This is what they saw.

Alexander Street multis

The four Alexander Street multis in the Hilltown dominated the skyline in 1987.

Carnegie, Jamaica, Maxwelltown and Wellington Courts provided some of the best views possible of Dundee before they were demolished in 2011.

Old Steeple

The Old Steeple in Nethergate in February 1987.

The Old Steeple bells rang out to warn of invasion for more than 400 years.

They also chimed every quarter hour until 1939, when the ringing of bells was banned, as this was to be the signal that an invasion of Britain had begun.

Morgan Academy

The A-listed Morgan Academy in 1987 when the school roll was 1,000.

The Gothic masterpiece was destroyed by fire in March 2001 and Dundee City Council opted to restore the building in imitation of the original in a £20m project.

Nethergate

A tale of two hotels in this image looking towards the Tay in 1987.

The six-storey Angus is partly hidden by the Old Steeple in the foreground while the Queen’s Hotel stands in the background on the Nethergate.

The Angus Hotel was demolished in 1998.

Law Memorial

A family walking past the Law Memorial in 1987.

The tribute to the city’s fallen began construction in January 1924 and was unveiled in May 1925 with General Sir Ian Hamilton conducting the ceremony.

Albert Square

A bus stopped outside the Royal Exchange Assurance Building in 1987.

The 26 service in Tayside Regional Council blue livery was heading to Douglas.

RRS Discovery

The Discovery at Victoria Dock in 1987.

Captain Scott’s famous ship returned home from London in April 1986 and was eventually moved to a custom-built dry dock in 1992.

McManus Galleries

A view of the McManus Galleries in Dundee in 1987.

The museum was famously the setting for James McIntosh Patrick’s 80th birthday exhibition in August 1987, which broke all attendance records.

Olympia

Dundee Swimming and Leisure Centre in March 1987 where entry was from the elevated walkway connecting the swimming baths to Tayside House.

Adding its legendary waterslides in 1987 cost £500,000.

It became the Olympia in January 1990.

Dundee Harbour

A view of the harbour from the River Tay in March 1987.

A BP warehouse and two large ships are lined up along the dock.

Stakis Casino

The £5 million Stakis Earl Grey hotel and adjacent Stakis Regency Casino under construction on the waterfront in March 1987.

The casino offered roulette, blackjack, three-card poker and slot games with a bar and restaurant providing food and drink until the wee small hours.

Stakis Earl Grey Hotel

The 129-bedroom hotel was described as a “crucial instrument” in the renewal of Dundee’s waterfront, and opened by Margaret Thatcher in March 1988.

None of those buildings remain standing.

Unicorn

The Unicorn in the dock at Dundee harbour in March 1987.

The 46-gun frigate was moved in October 1963 when she was in the way of one of the approach roads for the new Tay Road Bridge.

Beach Crescent

At 31 Beach Crescent the collection of paintings by former provost of Broughty Ferry, James Orchar, were housed from 1921.

The large house became known as the Orchar Gallery.

City Quay

The Unicorn is prominent among the vessels which can be seen in Dundee Harbour in 1988, before the port area was redeveloped from 1997.

It is now known as City Quay.

The Unicorn is berthed further back in the dock these days.

Tay Road Bridge

A view from 1988 showing the Tay Road Bridge in the background.

The perennially unpopular Tayside House was a hideous scar on the skyline and can also been seen to the right of the bridge on the Dundee side.

It was demolished brick by brick from 2012.

McManus Gallery

Welcome to the McManus Galleries in 1988.

Visitors were checking out some of the paintings on display.

River Tay

A view of the River Tay looking south in 1988.

The Dundee University buildings can be seen in the foreground on a beautiful day.

Broughty Ferry

A busy scene in and out of the water at Broughty Ferry in 1988.

Watersports have always been popular on the River Tay and these two youngsters were enjoying some water skiing in the sunshine.

Hawthorn Bar

Glasses, please… for the last time.

A large tenement block on the corner of Hilltown and Victoria Road was branded a safety hazard and notice was given to vacate the premises in 1987.

Two pubs were housed on the ground-floor level.

The Hawthorn Bar at 1-11 Hilltown was one of the city’s oldest pubs.

Top O’ The Steps

The Top O’ The Steps was razed to the ground afterwards.

The boozer stood just down from the Hawthorn at 22-30 Victoria Road.

The buildings were demolished to make way for Dundee’s £14m inner ring road.

They were brought down in February 1988.