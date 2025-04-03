Forgotten photos of Dundee in the 1980s show life going on as the city is transformed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Forgotten photos of Dundee in the 1980s show life going on as the city is transformed

1980s Dundee is remembered in these colour photos taken by DC Thomson photographers. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
an aerial shot showing Dundee city centre in 1987 with the River Tay in the distance
A busy scene in Dundee city centre in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

A stash of images which capture life in 1980s Dundee have been newly digitised after lying hidden away for decades.

The colour slides had been largely forgotten about.

They had not been prioritised for cataloguing by the DC Thomson archives team because it was thought most had been supplied by outside agencies.

But a recent push to reorganise the photographic collection at the Kingsway HQ revealed that many were, in fact, owned by DC Thomson.

Taken in the mid to late 1980s, the images, captured on colour reversal film, were actually part of a modernisation process at the firm.

Up until that point, the company had predominantly used monochrome film in its magazines and newspapers.

However, changing tastes and technological advances resulted in the use of more colour imagery.

As the process of creating high-quality reproductions from colour prints was still being perfected, the slides were a stepping-stone towards this.

The initial idea was for the firm’s photographers to build a collection of more generic shots of Dundee while out and about on other assignments.

But, in doing so, they also documented some significant changes to the city.

This is what they saw.

Alexander Street multis

A view from above in 1987 shows the Alexander Street multis, a section of Dundee city centre and the River Tay in the background
A view from above in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The four Alexander Street multis in the Hilltown dominated the skyline in 1987.

Carnegie, Jamaica, Maxwelltown and Wellington Courts provided some of the best views possible of Dundee before they were demolished in 2011.

Old Steeple

the clock side of the Old Steeple in Nethergate, Dundee, in February 1987.
The clock side of the Old Steeple. Image: DC Thomson,

The Old Steeple in Nethergate in February 1987.

The Old Steeple bells rang out to warn of invasion for more than 400 years.

They also chimed every quarter hour until 1939, when the ringing of bells was banned, as this was to be the signal that an invasion of Britain had begun.

Morgan Academy

the exterior of Morgan Academy in Dundee
Morgan Academy in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

The A-listed Morgan Academy in 1987 when the school roll was 1,000.

The Gothic masterpiece was destroyed by fire in March 2001 and Dundee City Council opted to restore the building in imitation of the original in a £20m project.

Nethergate

an aerial shot where the six-storey Angus Hotel is partly hidden by the Old Steeple in the foreground while the Queen's Hotel stands in the background on the Nethergate.
A view of the Nethergate. Image: DC Thomson.

A tale of two hotels in this image looking towards the Tay in 1987.

The six-storey Angus is partly hidden by the Old Steeple in the foreground while the Queen’s Hotel stands in the background on the Nethergate.

The Angus Hotel was demolished in 1998.

Law Memorial

A family walking past the Law war memorial in 1987.
The war memorial. Image: DC Thomson.

A family walking past the Law Memorial in 1987.

The tribute to the city’s fallen began construction in January 1924 and was unveiled in May 1925 with General Sir Ian Hamilton conducting the ceremony.

Albert Square

A bus stopped outside the Royal Exchange Assurance Building in Albert Square, Dundee, in 1987.
A bus in Albert Square. Image: DC Thomson.

A bus stopped outside the Royal Exchange Assurance Building in 1987.

The 26 service in Tayside Regional Council blue livery was heading to Douglas.

RRS Discovery

The RRS Discovery at Victoria Dock in 1987.
The ship in the wet dock. Image: DC Thomson.

The Discovery at Victoria Dock in 1987.

Captain Scott’s famous ship returned home from London in April 1986 and was eventually moved to a custom-built dry dock in 1992.

McManus Galleries

a view of the McManus Galleries in Dundee in 1987, with lawn and trees in the foreground.
McManus Galleries. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the McManus Galleries in Dundee in 1987.

The museum was famously the setting for James McIntosh Patrick’s 80th birthday exhibition in August 1987, which broke all attendance records.

Olympia

an aerial view of Dundee Leisure Centre with the River Tay and the Fife coastline in the background.
Dundee Leisure Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Swimming and Leisure Centre in March 1987 where entry was from the elevated walkway connecting the swimming baths to Tayside House.

Adding its legendary waterslides in 1987 cost £500,000.

It became the Olympia in January 1990.

Dundee Harbour

two large ships are lined up along the dock in this shot of Dundee Harbour in 1987.
Dundee Harbour in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the harbour from the River Tay in March 1987.

A BP warehouse and two large ships are lined up along the dock.

Stakis Casino

The construction of the hotel and casino
The construction of the hotel and casino. Image: DC Thomson.

The £5 million Stakis Earl Grey hotel and adjacent Stakis Regency Casino under construction on the waterfront in March 1987.

The casino offered roulette, blackjack, three-card poker and slot games with a bar and restaurant providing food and drink until the wee small hours.

Stakis Earl Grey Hotel

The construction of the hotel.
The construction of the hotel. Image: DC Thomson.

The 129-bedroom hotel was described as a “crucial instrument” in the renewal of Dundee’s waterfront, and opened by Margaret Thatcher in March 1988.

None of those buildings remain standing.

Unicorn

The Unicorn in the dock at Dundee harbour in March 1987.
The Unicorn ship in the dock. Image: DC Thomson.

The Unicorn in the dock at Dundee harbour in March 1987.

The 46-gun frigate was moved in October 1963 when she was in the way of one of the approach roads for the new Tay Road Bridge.

Beach Crescent

a view of the properties and Orchar Gallery on Beach Crescent in Dundee in 1987
Orchar Gallery on Beach Crescent in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

At 31 Beach Crescent the collection of paintings by former provost of Broughty Ferry, James Orchar, were housed from 1921.

The large house became known as the Orchar Gallery.

City Quay

an aerial photo of Dundee Harbour in 1988.
Dundee Harbour in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

The Unicorn is prominent among the vessels which can be seen in Dundee Harbour in 1988, before the port area was redeveloped from 1997.

It is now known as City Quay.

The Unicorn is berthed further back in the dock these days.

Tay Road Bridge

Aerial view showing Dundee, the Tay Road Bridge and Fife coastline.
Aerial view from Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

A view from 1988 showing the Tay Road Bridge in the background.

The perennially unpopular Tayside House was a hideous scar on the skyline and can also been seen to the right of the bridge on the Dundee side.

It was demolished brick by brick from 2012.

McManus Gallery

Visitors were checking out some of the paintings on display in McManus Galleries.
Can you spot anyone you know in the gallery? Image: DC Thomson.

Welcome to the McManus Galleries in 1988.

Visitors were checking out some of the paintings on display.

River Tay

A view of the River Tay looking south in 1988 with Dundee University buildings in the foreground
Tay and sandbanks in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the River Tay looking south in 1988.

The Dundee University buildings can be seen in the foreground on a beautiful day.

Broughty Ferry

people on the beach as two youngsters enjoy some water skiing in the sunshine at Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry watersports. Image: DC Thomson.

A busy scene in and out of the water at Broughty Ferry in 1988.

Watersports have always been popular on the River Tay and these two youngsters were enjoying some water skiing in the sunshine.

Hawthorn Bar

a digger on the scene as The Hawthorn Bar at 1-11 Hilltown is demolished
Hilltown demolition in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Glasses, please… for the last time.

A large tenement block on the corner of Hilltown and Victoria Road was branded a safety hazard and notice was given to vacate the premises in 1987.

Two pubs were housed on the ground-floor level.

The Hawthorn Bar at 1-11 Hilltown was one of the city’s oldest pubs.

Top O’ The Steps

A digger pulling debris from the back of the bar.
A digger pulling debris from the back of the bar. Image: DC Thomson.

The Top O’ The Steps was razed to the ground afterwards.

The boozer stood just down from the Hawthorn at 22-30 Victoria Road.

The buildings were demolished to make way for Dundee’s £14m inner ring road.

They were brought down in February 1988.

Conversation