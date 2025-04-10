Pictures of Girls’ Brigade members in Dundee show fun and friendship as lives are transformed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures of Girls’ Brigade members in Dundee show fun and friendship as lives are transformed

Can you spot anyone you know in our pictorial trip down memory lane? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
10th Girls' Brigade hold a bring and buy sale for the Blue Peter Appeal in February 1993.
10th Girls' Brigade held a bring and buy sale for the Blue Peter Appeal in February 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

These photographs highlight happy memories of fellowship and fun for the young women of Dundee’s Girls’ Brigade.

They go back to the 1970s.

Some have not been seen for years.

The church-centred organisation was founded in 1893 in Dublin.

The international vision statement is “Girls’ lives transformed, God’s world enriched.”

Girls are still enjoying the fellowship and activities it offers in 2025.

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Do these photographs awaken any memories for you?

1970

five members of the 20th Dundee Girls' Brigade in June 1970 line up beside two flags
20th Dundee Girls’ Brigade in June 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

The 20th Dundee Company of the Girls’ Brigade, Menzieshill Parish Church, held a service attended by 180 girls and officers.

This colour party (left to right) were Morag Bowman, Sheelagh Smith, Isabel Binnie, Linda Fox (with company colours) and Margaret Soutar.

1976

Three Dundee Girls Brigade members who were presented with the Queen's Award at a ceremony in Glasgow in May 1976.
Valerie Garry, Kathleen Hagan and Linda Dunlop. Image: DC Thomson.

Three Dundee Girls Brigade members who were presented with the Queen’s Award at a ceremony in Glasgow in May 1976.

It is the highest award and work is undertaken over two years.

They were Valerie Garry, of the 20th Menzieshill Company, Kathleen Hagan, 1st Chalmers-Ardler Company and Linda Dunlop, 1st Chalmers-Ardler Company.

1977

Four girls of the 20th Menzieshill Company, Dundee Girls' Brigade in May 1977.
Brigadier Broach award winners. Image: DC Thomson.

Four girls of the 20th Menzieshill Company, Dundee Girls’ Brigade in May 1977.

Katherine McLaren, Grace Chalmers, Kim Hutcheson and Margaret Taylor were presented with the Brigadier Broach in the Menzieshill church hall.

1977

The girls and leader Grace Chalmers pose for a picture outside the hall
The girls and leader Grace Chalmers. Image: DC Thomson.

The 20th Company Girls’ Brigade Junior Drill Team in May 1977.

They were attending the Silver Jubilee celebrations at the Marryat Hall.

1978

the Junior Brigade Section line up for a picture at Whitfield Parish Church in May 1978.
The Junior Brigade Section wearing their uniforms. Image: DC Thomson.

21st Whitfield Dundee Girls’ Brigade Company annual display.

Photo shows the Junior Brigade Section at Whitfield Parish Church in May 1978.

1978

Some of the 20th Company Menzieshill Girls' Brigade
20th Girls’ Brigade Company in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the 20th Company Menzieshill Girls’ Brigade who took part in a display and parents’ night at Menzieshill Parish Church in May 1978.

Can you spot a familiar face in the line up?

1978

The McCheyne Church Girls' Brigade on parade in October 1978, as a crowd looks on.
Girl Guides on parade. Image: DC Thomson.

Colours flying and ranks smartly dressed.

The McCheyne Church Girls’ Brigade were on parade in October 1978.

The church was named after Robert Murray McCheyne, who was a famous preacher.

1979

The Dundee Divisional Girls' Brigade Team with their trophy and a pennant
Dundee Divisional Girls’ Brigade team. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee Divisional Girls’ Brigade Team who were representing Scotland in a child care competition in London in April 1979.

The Scottish team won the Great Britain and Ireland trophy at the Royal Albert Hall.

1985

20th Menzieshill Girls' Brigade members at the cheque presentation
20th Menzieshill Girls’ Brigade cheque presentation. Image: DC Thomson.

20th Menzieshill Girls’ Brigade presented cheques to the Tayside Whole Scanner Appeal and the Scottish Down’s Syndrome Association in April 1985.

The cheques were for £300 and £200.

1987

Five brigade members and their adviser on the balcony at the City Square in October 1987.
High jinks at City Square in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Flag fun on the balcony at the City Square in October 1987.

The five in uniform are Audrey Walker, Kay Gibson, Brenda White, Jennifer Melvin and Samantha Scott, who were taking part in a Girls’ Brigade challenge to procure “the most original, unusual object they can obtain”.

Brigade adviser Irene Mitchell grabbed the flag.

1988

9 ladies pictured at the January 1988 fundraiser.
Ladies at the January 1988 fundraiser. Image: DC Thomson.

An international evening was held at St Andrews Church in January 1988 to raise funds for Helen Davie who was captain of the 10th Dundee company.

Around 160 members turned out for Helen who was travelling to the Cook Islands in June 1988 for a fortnight to attend the international conference.

She would return to Dundee to give the benefit of her experience to fellow members of the organisation.

1990

The Girls’ Brigade Dundee division in their uniforms for their annual meeting in May 1990.
Lots of smiles in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

The Girls’ Brigade Dundee division are turned out smartly in their uniforms for their annual meeting in May 1990.

Can you recognise anyone in the photograph?

1992

four young members of the 10th Dundee Company Girls' Brigade with their new sweatshirt uniform tops
New sweatshirt uniform tops in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Members of the 10th Dundee Company Girls’ Brigade with their new sweatshirt uniform tops at St Peter’s McCheyne Church hall in September 1992.

Our picture shows, from left: Katie Rice (Explorer), Vikki Brown (Junior), Tracy Walker (Senior), Alison Thomson (Brigader).

1993

People singing in the pews at a Songs of Praise event at Lochee West Church
Songs of Praise event in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

A Songs of Praise event was held at Lochee West Church in February 1993 to mark the centenary of the Girls’ Brigade, which was founded in Ireland in 1893.

Over 600 girls attended and each was presented with a Centenary Badge by Girls’ Brigade and a New Testament provided by the National Bible Society.

A Centenary Birthday Party was held in March in the Caird Hall.

1993

Members of the brigade look on as Rev Jim Powrie plants the tree in October 1993.
Dundee Girls’ Brigade watch the ceremony. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Girls’ Brigade present a tree to Chalmers Ardler Church.

Members of the brigade look on as Rev Jim Powrie plants the tree in October 1993.

1993

Girls' Brigade members from Perth, Dundee and Angus at their centenary show in Lochee West Church in October 1993.
Girls Brigade Centenary show. Image: DC Thomson.

Girls’ Brigade members from Perth, Dundee and Angus at their centenary show in Lochee West Church in October 1993.

The Girls’ Brigade of Ireland was founded in 1893 by Margaret Lyttle.

These days it is open to all girls from P1-S6.

1993

Six Dundee Girls' Brigade Tiller Girls on stage.
Dundee Girls’ Brigade Tiller Girls. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Girls’ Brigade’s own Tiller Girls at the Gardyne Theatre in October 1993.

Nicola Anderson and Elaine Kerr were at the back.

Front were Elspeth Chisholm, Lynne Cross, Patty Stockman and Nikki Thompson.

They were taking part in the Centenary Stage Show.

1993

Girls' Brigade members at the hospital cheque presentation in November 1993.
Girls’ Brigade cheque presentation in November 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

Ninewells Hospital’s paediatric unit received a cheque from Dundee Girls’ Brigade at the end of their centenary service at St Andrews Parish Church.

Senior charge nurse Gail Milne received the cheque.

The presentation was watched by girls and leaders from across Tayside.

1994

The new Girls' Brigade officers were pictured at Menzieshill Church with members of the choir who entertained the guests.
Tayside Girls Brigade regional AGM. Image: DC Thomson.

Tayside Girls’ Brigade held their regional AGM and display in June 1994.

The new Girls’ Brigade officers were pictured at Menzieshill Church with members of the choir who entertained the guests.

2000

A busy scene in 2000. Image: DC Thomson.

The 1st Dundee Company Girls’ Brigade handed over a cheque for £284 to the Armitstead Child Development Centre in April 2000.

The handover took place at  Chalmers Ardler Church.

2009

Youngsters from across Scotland assembled in Camperdown Park for the Girls' Brigade Big Fun Day in June 2009. Some of the girls are pictured beside a tent.
The girls of 5th Dundee, Lochee Parish Church. Image: DC Thomson.

Youngsters from across Scotland assembled in Camperdown Park for the Girls’ Brigade Big Fun Day in June 2009.

Around 600 children, aged from eight to 11, took part in the event involving parachute games, obstacle courses and cheerleading.

2013

Girls Brigade members and leaders pictured at the giant panda enclosure.
Girls Brigade outing to the zoo. Image: DC Thomson.

The 4th Dundee, Trinity, and 10th Dundee, Dundee West, had a joint outing to Edinburgh Zoo in May 2013.

They were pictured at the giant panda enclosure.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

