Pictures of Girls’ Brigade members in Dundee show fun and friendship as lives are transformed

These photographs highlight happy memories of fellowship and fun for the young women of Dundee’s Girls’ Brigade.

They go back to the 1970s.

Some have not been seen for years.

The church-centred organisation was founded in 1893 in Dublin.

The international vision statement is “Girls’ lives transformed, God’s world enriched.”

Girls are still enjoying the fellowship and activities it offers in 2025.

Do these photographs awaken any memories for you?

1970

The 20th Dundee Company of the Girls’ Brigade, Menzieshill Parish Church, held a service attended by 180 girls and officers.

This colour party (left to right) were Morag Bowman, Sheelagh Smith, Isabel Binnie, Linda Fox (with company colours) and Margaret Soutar.

1976

Three Dundee Girls Brigade members who were presented with the Queen’s Award at a ceremony in Glasgow in May 1976.

It is the highest award and work is undertaken over two years.

They were Valerie Garry, of the 20th Menzieshill Company, Kathleen Hagan, 1st Chalmers-Ardler Company and Linda Dunlop, 1st Chalmers-Ardler Company.

1977

Four girls of the 20th Menzieshill Company, Dundee Girls’ Brigade in May 1977.

Katherine McLaren, Grace Chalmers, Kim Hutcheson and Margaret Taylor were presented with the Brigadier Broach in the Menzieshill church hall.

1977

The 20th Company Girls’ Brigade Junior Drill Team in May 1977.

They were attending the Silver Jubilee celebrations at the Marryat Hall.

1978

21st Whitfield Dundee Girls’ Brigade Company annual display.

Photo shows the Junior Brigade Section at Whitfield Parish Church in May 1978.

1978

Some of the 20th Company Menzieshill Girls’ Brigade who took part in a display and parents’ night at Menzieshill Parish Church in May 1978.

Can you spot a familiar face in the line up?

1978

Colours flying and ranks smartly dressed.

The McCheyne Church Girls’ Brigade were on parade in October 1978.

The church was named after Robert Murray McCheyne, who was a famous preacher.

1979

The Dundee Divisional Girls’ Brigade Team who were representing Scotland in a child care competition in London in April 1979.

The Scottish team won the Great Britain and Ireland trophy at the Royal Albert Hall.

1985

20th Menzieshill Girls’ Brigade presented cheques to the Tayside Whole Scanner Appeal and the Scottish Down’s Syndrome Association in April 1985.

The cheques were for £300 and £200.

1987

Flag fun on the balcony at the City Square in October 1987.

The five in uniform are Audrey Walker, Kay Gibson, Brenda White, Jennifer Melvin and Samantha Scott, who were taking part in a Girls’ Brigade challenge to procure “the most original, unusual object they can obtain”.

Brigade adviser Irene Mitchell grabbed the flag.

1988

An international evening was held at St Andrews Church in January 1988 to raise funds for Helen Davie who was captain of the 10th Dundee company.

Around 160 members turned out for Helen who was travelling to the Cook Islands in June 1988 for a fortnight to attend the international conference.

She would return to Dundee to give the benefit of her experience to fellow members of the organisation.

1990

The Girls’ Brigade Dundee division are turned out smartly in their uniforms for their annual meeting in May 1990.

Can you recognise anyone in the photograph?

1992

Members of the 10th Dundee Company Girls’ Brigade with their new sweatshirt uniform tops at St Peter’s McCheyne Church hall in September 1992.

Our picture shows, from left: Katie Rice (Explorer), Vikki Brown (Junior), Tracy Walker (Senior), Alison Thomson (Brigader).

1993

A Songs of Praise event was held at Lochee West Church in February 1993 to mark the centenary of the Girls’ Brigade, which was founded in Ireland in 1893.

Over 600 girls attended and each was presented with a Centenary Badge by Girls’ Brigade and a New Testament provided by the National Bible Society.

A Centenary Birthday Party was held in March in the Caird Hall.

1993

Dundee Girls’ Brigade present a tree to Chalmers Ardler Church.

Members of the brigade look on as Rev Jim Powrie plants the tree in October 1993.

1993

Girls’ Brigade members from Perth, Dundee and Angus at their centenary show in Lochee West Church in October 1993.

The Girls’ Brigade of Ireland was founded in 1893 by Margaret Lyttle.

These days it is open to all girls from P1-S6.

1993

Dundee Girls’ Brigade’s own Tiller Girls at the Gardyne Theatre in October 1993.

Nicola Anderson and Elaine Kerr were at the back.

Front were Elspeth Chisholm, Lynne Cross, Patty Stockman and Nikki Thompson.

They were taking part in the Centenary Stage Show.

1993

Ninewells Hospital’s paediatric unit received a cheque from Dundee Girls’ Brigade at the end of their centenary service at St Andrews Parish Church.

Senior charge nurse Gail Milne received the cheque.

The presentation was watched by girls and leaders from across Tayside.

1994

Tayside Girls’ Brigade held their regional AGM and display in June 1994.

The new Girls’ Brigade officers were pictured at Menzieshill Church with members of the choir who entertained the guests.

2000

The 1st Dundee Company Girls’ Brigade handed over a cheque for £284 to the Armitstead Child Development Centre in April 2000.

The handover took place at Chalmers Ardler Church.

2009

Youngsters from across Scotland assembled in Camperdown Park for the Girls’ Brigade Big Fun Day in June 2009.

Around 600 children, aged from eight to 11, took part in the event involving parachute games, obstacle courses and cheerleading.

2013

The 4th Dundee, Trinity, and 10th Dundee, Dundee West, had a joint outing to Edinburgh Zoo in May 2013.

They were pictured at the giant panda enclosure.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

